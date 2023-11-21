Latest News
IEA responds to UN report, says Afghanistan should not be viewed as an ‘ungoverned space’
The Islamic Emirate said Tuesday that Afghanistan should not be viewed as a political vacuum nor as an “ungoverned space” by the international community as the country has a “strong central government that is perfectly capable of managing its internal affairs”.
This was stated in a document, titled Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s view on assessment by UN Special Coordinator. The document seen by Ariana News, was in response to the UN Special Coordinator Feridun Sinirlioglu’s report to the UN last week.
Sinirlioglu gave three recommendations regarding Afghanistan – continuing UN-convened special envoys’ meetings; appointing a UN special envoy to address Afghanistan’s issues and draw up a roadmap for the country’s future; and forming an international contact group.
In response to this report, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said in the document that the “establishment of parallel mechanisms by the United Nations such as a Special Envoy are unacceptable.”
The IEA said the country possesses a strong government capable of discharging the country’s national and international obligations. “This government is obligated to take into consideration the religious values and national interests of the country during all engagements, and will not allow anyone to interfere in our internal affairs,” read the document.
The IEA said however that the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and the UN Security Council’s continued interest in engagement with Afghanistan and any attempts at improving dialogue and engagement “are most welcome”.
In response the claims by the UN special envoy on women’s rights abuses, the IEA said: “The end of armed conflict, implementation of a general amnesty, and decrees by our leader protecting the fundamental rights of women, including the right to inheritance, consensual marriage, and free and unfettered access to justice have enabled Afghan women to secure some of their most basic rights and seek enforcement through government institutions.”
The IEA stated that hundreds of thousands of women continue to work in the public sector, specifically in education, health, security and other ministries. “Approximately 23.4% of all civil servants are women,” the document read.
The IEA also stated that a major initiative to promote women entrepreneurs has been launched; that it has rounded up thousands of street beggars – majority of which were women. These women now receive a regular stipend.
According to the document, the IEA’s strong central government, which extends to all corners of the country, has unified Afghanistan politically and socially.
“In a short period of time, the government has established a large and well-trained security force that has effectively provided security and combated Daesh,” read the document.
Following decades of conflict, the newfound security in the country has enabled the neighboring and regional states to “expand economic ties with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and Afghanistan is beginning to be utilized as an indispensable node in regional connectivity,” read the document adding that a complete ban on the cultivation, use and dealing of drugs has been effective.
The IEA however blasted the international community for its “malicious and illegal sanctions. Noting other achievements made, the IEA stated “the government’s sound economic policies have helped Afghanistan stave off economic pressures. Inflation today is virtually in the negative and the country’s currency is outperforming most world currencies.”
On the issue of an inclusive government, the IEA said: “The Afghan government will continue to strive to broaden the makeup of governance to the greatest extent possible.
“Any attempts to bring back failed figures from the past or form a shares-based government is in stark conflict with the historical sacrifices of Afghans in pursuit of their independence. It is also worth noting that along with a range of other issues, the definition of inclusiveness varies
profoundly between Afghans and some foreigners.
“One reason for approval of the Emirate among the Afghans is that it freed them from the clutches of the former corrupt and oppressive rulers, and
eliminated warlordism from the country,” the document read.
On Sinirlioglu’s recommendations, the IEA stated it “welcomes recommendations of the assessment that supports the strengthening of national economy of Afghanistan, opens the pathway to the recognition of the current government and encourages regional connectivity and transit via Afghanistan.”
The IEA went on to state that Afghanistan currently has a strong central government that represents the unique diversity of Afghans and that the country should not be viewed as a conflict zone. They once again reiterated that the Islamic Emirate will not allow anyone to interfere in the country’s internal affairs.
However, the IEA stated that it hopes precedence is given to issues “of greater importance such as resolving sanctions, asset freezes and banking restrictions, and nurturing engagement based on mutual respect and interests is given precedence over attempts to revive problems and disputes that have already been settled.”
The IEA also stated it reiterates “that efforts of grudge-motivated pressures should not be exerted on the government of Afghanistan which may prove detrimental to the current balanced policy of the Islamic Emirate.”
UN to hold meeting on Afghanistan in near future
UNAMA’s political head, Scott Smith, has said that the United Nations will convene an international conference on Afghanistan in the near future, Office of Chief of Staff of the prime minister announced in a statement on Monday.
Smith said this in meeting with Mawlawi Zakir, chief of staff of the prime minister’s political deputy, according to the statement.
“The representative of UNAMA mentioned that a major international conference about Afghanistan will be held soon, in which more than 20 countries will participate and prominent figures of Afghanistan will also be present, and we are trying to get Emirate also invited,” said Hassan Haqyar, the head of the press office of the political deputy of the prime minister.
IEA’s spokesman said that they have not yet received an invitation to the meeting, but will participate if invited.
“If the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is invited, it will of course participate, but it does not turn out that it will be invited because the issue of recognition by the United Nations still remains and Afghanistan’s seat has not been handed over yet,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.
The first round of the meeting was held at in Doha in May this year.
Experts say that the presence of IEA in such meetings is important.
“These meetings are to get out of the current crisis in Afghanistan. In this second round of meeting, the absence of delegations from the Islamic Emirate of the Taliban will undoubtedly not be positive, so the presence of the Taliban delegations is a must and decisive in the meetings where solutions to the Afghanistan crisis is seriously discussed and debated,” said Karim Amin, a member of Hizb-e-Islami’s leadership council.
UN allocates $10 million for Afghan refugees from Pakistan
Martin Griffiths, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations for Humanitarian Affairs, has allocated a special fund of $10 million for Afghan refugees returning from Pakistan.
The allocated funds have been drawn from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and comes amid a global refugee crisis.
The intention is to provide essential aid and assistance to the returning Afghan refugees, helping them reintegrate into their home country.
This aid will facilitate their basic needs, offering immediate relief to those who have been displaced.
Amidst the ongoing global refugee crisis, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is stepping up its efforts and the agency is offering cash assistance, winter supplies, and structural reinforcement for homes and collective shelters in countries like Ukraine, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan.
More than 400,000 Afghans have returned to their home country following an ongoing crackdown on illegal foreigners in Pakistan.
The Pakistani authorities had issued a stern warning, stating that anyone without proper documents would have to leave the country by October 31 or face arrest.
The majority of these Afghan returnees used the border crossings of Torkham and Spin Boldak.
The recent allocation by the UN is a beacon of hope, ensuring that their return is met with essential aid and a chance to reconstruct their lives in their homeland.
On the other hand, the Pakistan Supreme Court’s Justice Yahya Afridi has not accepted the request to stop the deportation of Afghan immigrants.
Mohsin Dawar, the leader of the National Democratic Movement of Pakistan, said that in a meeting with Yahya Afridi, the Supreme Court’s Justice of this country, he demanded to stop the deportation process of Afghans, which was not accepted.
Agriculture delegation leaves for Uzbekistan
A delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Afghanistan headed by deputy minister Sadar Azam Osmani, and Khan Mohammad Frotan, head of the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock, traveled to Uzbekistan on Tuesday.
This is a follow up trip after Uzbekistan’s Vice President’s visit to Afghanistan.
The aim of the visit is to strengthen relations and coordination between investors in the agriculture and livestock sector and to expand cooperation between the two countries.
During the Afghan delegation’s visit, they will meet with officials of the Ministry of Irrigation of Uzbekistan and discuss the expansion of cooperation in the sectors of wheat and cotton seeds, rice cultivation, promotion of drip irrigation, development of horticulture, improvement of employee capacity, investing in the dry lands of Afghanistan and other sectors, discuss and exchange opinions.
They are also expected to sign memorandums of cooperation.
