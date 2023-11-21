IEA responds to UN report, says Afghanistan should not be viewed as an ‘ungoverned space’

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate said Tuesday that Afghanistan should not be viewed as a political vacuum nor as an “ungoverned space” by the international community as the country has a “strong central government that is perfectly capable of managing its internal affairs”.

This was stated in a document, titled Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s view on assessment by UN Special Coordinator. The document seen by Ariana News, was in response to the UN Special Coordinator Feridun Sinirlioglu’s report to the UN last week.

Sinirlioglu gave three recommendations regarding Afghanistan – continuing UN-convened special envoys’ meetings; appointing a UN special envoy to address Afghanistan’s issues and draw up a roadmap for the country’s future; and forming an international contact group.

In response to this report, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said in the document that the “establishment of parallel mechanisms by the United Nations such as a Special Envoy are unacceptable.”

The IEA said the country possesses a strong government capable of discharging the country’s national and international obligations. “This government is obligated to take into consideration the religious values and national interests of the country during all engagements, and will not allow anyone to interfere in our internal affairs,” read the document.

The IEA said however that the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and the UN Security Council’s continued interest in engagement with Afghanistan and any attempts at improving dialogue and engagement “are most welcome”.

In response the claims by the UN special envoy on women’s rights abuses, the IEA said: “The end of armed conflict, implementation of a general amnesty, and decrees by our leader protecting the fundamental rights of women, including the right to inheritance, consensual marriage, and free and unfettered access to justice have enabled Afghan women to secure some of their most basic rights and seek enforcement through government institutions.”

The IEA stated that hundreds of thousands of women continue to work in the public sector, specifically in education, health, security and other ministries. “Approximately 23.4% of all civil servants are women,” the document read.

The IEA also stated that a major initiative to promote women entrepreneurs has been launched; that it has rounded up thousands of street beggars – majority of which were women. These women now receive a regular stipend.

According to the document, the IEA’s strong central government, which extends to all corners of the country, has unified Afghanistan politically and socially.

“In a short period of time, the government has established a large and well-trained security force that has effectively provided security and combated Daesh,” read the document.

Following decades of conflict, the newfound security in the country has enabled the neighboring and regional states to “expand economic ties with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and Afghanistan is beginning to be utilized as an indispensable node in regional connectivity,” read the document adding that a complete ban on the cultivation, use and dealing of drugs has been effective.

The IEA however blasted the international community for its “malicious and illegal sanctions. Noting other achievements made, the IEA stated “the government’s sound economic policies have helped Afghanistan stave off economic pressures. Inflation today is virtually in the negative and the country’s currency is outperforming most world currencies.”

On the issue of an inclusive government, the IEA said: “The Afghan government will continue to strive to broaden the makeup of governance to the greatest extent possible.

“Any attempts to bring back failed figures from the past or form a shares-based government is in stark conflict with the historical sacrifices of Afghans in pursuit of their independence. It is also worth noting that along with a range of other issues, the definition of inclusiveness varies

profoundly between Afghans and some foreigners.

“One reason for approval of the Emirate among the Afghans is that it freed them from the clutches of the former corrupt and oppressive rulers, and

eliminated warlordism from the country,” the document read.

On Sinirlioglu’s recommendations, the IEA stated it “welcomes recommendations of the assessment that supports the strengthening of national economy of Afghanistan, opens the pathway to the recognition of the current government and encourages regional connectivity and transit via Afghanistan.”

The IEA went on to state that Afghanistan currently has a strong central government that represents the unique diversity of Afghans and that the country should not be viewed as a conflict zone. They once again reiterated that the Islamic Emirate will not allow anyone to interfere in the country’s internal affairs.

However, the IEA stated that it hopes precedence is given to issues “of greater importance such as resolving sanctions, asset freezes and banking restrictions, and nurturing engagement based on mutual respect and interests is given precedence over attempts to revive problems and disputes that have already been settled.”

The IEA also stated it reiterates “that efforts of grudge-motivated pressures should not be exerted on the government of Afghanistan which may prove detrimental to the current balanced policy of the Islamic Emirate.”