IEA welcomes British MP’s call to reopen UK’s embassy in Kabul

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi on Monday welcomed UK MP Tobias Ellwood’s call for the reopening of Britain’s embassy in Kabul and engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Addressing the graduation ceremony of students from the Diplomacy Institute at the Foreign Ministry, Muttaqi claimed that the protests against the Islamic Emirate have ended and the world is considering engagement with it.

“The era of pressure, coercion, withdrawal of cadres, pressure on the banking system, propaganda, demonstrations and conspiracies to discredit has ended,” Muttaqi said.

He added that some countries and international organizations that had negative views about the Islamic Emirate are now moving towards a positive interaction.

In a separate ceremony, Muttaqi claimed that some countries are calling for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, but in reality, the government in Afghanistan is more inclusive than theirs.

Speaking at an exhibition, Muttaqi emphasized that despite sanctions, Afghanistan’s economic situation is good.

He called on domestic and foreign investors to invest in Afghanistan with confidence as the Islamic Emirate ensures their security.

Recently, Tobias Ellwood, who is also the chairman of the defense select committee in the UK parliament, said he has witnessed real progress in Afghanistan and believes it is now time to start negotiating with the IEA.

Ellwood also called for the reopening of the British embassy in Kabul.