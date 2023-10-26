IEA’s army chief says the West’s claim of human rights abuses is ‘a lie’

(Last Updated On: October 26, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Chief of Army Staff Qari Fasihudin Fitrat says the West, including the US, is using the issue of human rights as an excuse to further their own interests in Islamic countries and their claims of violations is “a lie”.

At an event in Panjshir province under the theme “Peaceful Nation and Responsible System”, Fitrat asked the people to be aware of “false and ominous propaganda” of Western countries and to maintain unity.

Every claim that infidels make regarding human rights is a lie. Under this false claim of human rights, the means of cruelty, oppression, brutality, violation and aggression are carried out on Muslims, said Fitrat.

Panjshir’s governor Mohammad Hakim Agha also said: “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is aware of the intellectual occupation of the enemy in all areas and it tries to make its people understand in all fields so that they do not fall prey to the enemy’s propaganda.”

Acting Minister of Information and Culture Khairullah Khairkhah also stressed the need for unity and solidarity among the citizens of the country and urged the people to use the current opportunity and not be deceived by the propaganda of foreigners.

“If we get involved in linguistic prejudices, we gain nothing,” Khairkhah stressed.