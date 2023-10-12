Latest News
IEA’s health minister gives update on Herat earthquake casualties
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) minister of public Health, Dr Qalandar Ebad, said on Wednesday that all the people injured in Saturday and Wednesday’s earthquakes in Herat province have been getting the necessary medical treatment.
Following his visit to the disaster-stricken area, Ebad addressed a press conference in Kabul on Wednesday morning and said medical emergency response to the worst-hit areas had been quick and medical teams were able to treat the injured and move bodies of the deceased to health care facilities.
“The Islamic Emirate has provided medicine, equipment, food, drinking water, tents and other necessities for the victims of the earthquake, but they still need more help,” he said.
According to him, 60 ambulances and 60 mobile clinics were deployed to the 12 worst-hit areas. The mobile clinics have been set up in these areas and continue to provide medical assistance to the victims.
Ebad also thanked charitable groups and international organization for their quick response, support and assistance in helping the earthquake victims. He said while aid has been coming into the area, a lot more assistance is still needed.
He said meanwhile that the death toll was 1,000 with 2,400 injured. Other sources, including Afghanistan’s disaster management authority has put the death toll at over 2,400 with another 2,000 killed.
Japan partners with UNDP to roll out $10 million worth of projects to empower women
A memorandum of cooperation was signed this week between the Embassy of Japan in Kabul and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for the purpose of supporting women.
The ambassador of Japan in Kabul says that in order to empower women, $10 million worth of projects will be implemented by the UNDP.
UNDP officials in Afghanistan say that women have become more vulnerable in recent years, and 48 percent of women have lost their jobs. “Therefore, the United Nations Development Program asks the Islamic Emirate to allow women to return to work and education,” the organization said.
Based on the memo of understanding, the Embassy of Japan will provide $10 million dollars to the United Nations Development Program to support 1,400 women. These women will be supported in Kunar, Logar, Zabul, Baghlan, Kunduz and Kapisa provinces.
“We continue to support the health sector. This two-year project worth $10 million dollars will be implemented for 1,400 women, and we continue to empower women and support them in this country,” said Takashi Okada, Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan.
A UNDP representative in Afghanistan said by imposing work restrictions on women has aggravated the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, puts pressure on the economy and increases vulnerability.
“If women are not allowed to work and study, Afghanistan will not progress economically. Women cannot support their families. Currently, 48% of women have lost their jobs, and this affects the family’s economy. It has had a negative impact,” said Stephen Rodriques, representative of the United Nations Development Program in Afghanistan.
Bayat Foundation steps in to help feed Herat earthquake victims
Bayat Foundation has distributed thousands of food packages and cash aid to desperate earthquake victims in the western province of Herat in Afghanistan over the past three days.
Foundation officials said they will continue distributing critically needed food parcels to the victims of Saturday’s 6.3 magnitude earthquake which destroyed at least 20 villages in Zinda Jan district alone.
Thousands of people have been left homeless, most of whom also lost all their belongings. Coupled with this is the loss of lives. So far over 2,400 people are confirmed dead while another 2,000 were injured.
On Wednesday, officials from Bayat Foundation also donated cash to victims being treated at the Herat Provincial Hospital.
This came after another 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit the same area early Wednesday. A further 140 people were injured in this quake. All of them are now being treated at the Herat Provincial Hospital.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, the vice chairman of Bayat Foundation, also visited the stricken-area and the hospital on Wednesday to help distribute aid. He said the devastation is extensive and that the people are in desperate need of as much assistance as possible.
He said Bayat Foundation teams responded quickly to the disaster and arrived in the area with aid three days ago.
“We came here. Unfortunately, the situation is very bad. People are very worried. Human casualties are high. Destruction is huge. Bayat Foundation always reaches [disaster scenes] quickly. Fortunately, we have been distributing food to 1,500 people for two or three days. More aid will arrive soon,” he said.
Survivors who were given aid expressed their gratitude and said the food handed out daily was an enormous help as they had no way to cook their own food, given that their homes have been destroyed.
Taj Mir, a victim of the earthquake, said: “Food is arriving. It is a lot. There is no shortage.”
Shah Mir, another victim, said: “People are helping us a lot. They help us in every way, from bread to water and tea, etc.”
In addition to delivering life saving aid, another division of the Bayat Group, Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has also stepped in to help.
On Wednesday the company installed a telecommunications tower in the Zinda Jan district in order for emergency teams and aid organizations to have access to communications.
Ismail said: “Fortunately, the officials of AWCC and the officials of Herat today installed a tower here to solve the problems of the people.”
Nisar Ahmad Rahimi, zonal head of AWCC in Herat, said: “There was no telecommunication company in this area before. AWCC is now the first telecommunication company that brought its equipment here quickly and installed a tower for the people of these villages which belong to Zinda Jan district.”
Since 2006, the Bayat Foundation has helped rebuild Afghanistan as well as deliver hope and support to the neediest and most at-risk Afghans.
By providing food and clothing; maternity care for women before and during childbirth and to newborn babies; orphan care and education; competitive sports to challenge the youth; and entrepreneurship programs for widows, women and youth, the Foundation’s goal is to rekindle a healthy and hopeful base so that all Afghans have the opportunity to prosper.
The Bayat Foundation has also, for years, been at the forefront of responders to natural disasters and emergencies, by providing aid to the victims in the form of shelter, clothing, food and cash.
The Foundation’s mobile clinic is also often one of the first responders to flood- or earthquake-stricken areas – providing lifesaving emergency medical care.
Second phase of construction of Qosh Tepa canal inaugurated
The second phase of construction of Qosh Tepa irrigation canal in northern Afghanistan was inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of senior officials of the Islamic Emirate.
At a ceremony officials of the Islamic Emirate said neighboring countries should not worry about the creation of the canal because their rights will be respected and Afghanistan will use only the share it is entitled to from Amu River.
“We will release the water that is standing now. We will inaugurate the bridge. We will also inaugurate the second phase, which is 65 kilometers long from here,” Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, economic deputy of the prime minister, said.
Acting Minister of Interior Affairs Sirajuddin Haqqani said: “We are pleased to come here for the start of the second phase of Qosh Tepa. Please accept that we are all united for rebuilding Afghanistan. If it is the government or the people, we are all united.”
Officials assured countries like Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan that the project will not harm them and their rights will be ensured.
Abdul Salam Hanafi, administrative deputy of the Prime Minister, said: “Others should not worry that we will push the entire Amu River to this side. Inshallah, we respect the rights of our neighbors and we want friendly, good and close relations with all neighbors.”
Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid, Acting Minister of Defense, said: “We will never violate the rights of the neighboring countries that they have from the Amu River, and we will not interfere in anyone’s rights. But at the same time, we want to get our rights and no one should create obstacles in this regard.”
Officials of the Islamic Emirate emphasized that the door for diplomatic talks is open to the countries that are concerned and that this is the first time in history that Afghanistan uses water from Amu River.
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stankzai, political deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: “We again assure [everyone] that if our neighbors are concerned in this regard, we are ready to talk to them through diplomatic channels and exchange our delegations. Let’s sit together and resolve their concerns diplomatically.”
Qosh Tepa canal is of great economic importance for Afghanistan because it can turn Afghanistan into a food production hub in the region.
Attaullah Omari, Acting Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, said: “This will be a canal that will make us self-reliant in the food sector. We will have food independence. We will no longer need to import from neighbors. We will no longer have various diseases and plant and animal pests.”
Officials of the Islamic Emirate said at the ceremony that the government is determined to manage all the waters of the country.
