Regional
Imran Khan’s graft conviction suspended by Pakistan court, lawyer says
A Pakistani high court on Tuesday suspended jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sentence on corruption charges, but he will remain behind bars as a judge had already ordered his detention in another case, Reuters reported.
The 70-year-old former cricket star has been at the centre of a political crisis since he was ousted in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April 2022. The worst economic conditions in Pakistan in decades have compounded the crisis.
Khan was imprisoned on Aug. 5 after being sentenced to three years jail for unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.
The conviction has also barred him from contesting elections for five years, read the report.
On Tuesday, a court order said the sentence was suspended.
“We feel that the applicant is entitled to the suspension of sentence and be released on bail,” it said.
Khan’s lawyer Naeem Panjutha also announced the suspension on social media, saying “God be praised.”
Despite the court ordering his release on bail, this will not get him out of jail as a judge had already ordered his detention in another case of leaking state secret. The judge directed authorities to produce Khan before him on Wednesday, according to an order seen by Reuters.
Nor will the suspension of the corruption sentence undo the ban on Khan’s contesting elections as long as the conviction remains. National elections are due later this year and a caretaker government was appointed this month, but voting is likely to be delayed several months.
Khan’s appeal petition had sought an immediate suspension of the sentence pending a final decision on his conviction on the grounds that he was convicted without being given the right to defend himself in a summary trial.
The prosecution, and Khan’s political opponents, say the court accelerated the trial only after he ignored dozens of summons and arrest warrants for months, Reuters reported.
In the state secrets matter, a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) case seen by Reuters said the former premier had been charged with making public the contents of a confidential cable sent by Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States and using it for political gain.
According to Reuters Khan’s top aide, former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has already been arrested and questioned in the case.
Khan alleges that the cable proves his removal was at the behest of the United States, which he said pressed Pakistan’s military to topple his government because he had visited Russia shortly before its invasion on Ukraine in February 2022.
Washington and the Pakistani military have denied that.
Khan’s deteriorating relations with the powerful military, which traditionally decides who will rule the country, led to his fall.
The possible overturning of Khan’s graft conviction is pending a detailed hearing in the court, according to a lawyer Abdul Moiz Jaferii.
“(Khan) being left at liberty is now hindered by him being required by the police and relevant investigation agencies in the multitude of other cases instituted against him,” Jaferii said.
Khan faces dozens of cases, including charges of corruption, abetment to murder, treason and orchestrating violent protests that followed his initial arrest in May. He denies all the charges, terming them politically motivated cases.
Khan’s party has called for his immediate release, read the report.
“Arresting him in any other case will cause further damage to our national integrity and repute of judicial system,” Khan aide Zulfikar Bukhari said on social media.
“Let the innocent be free!”
Regional
Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Bali Sea, Indonesia
A strong earthquake of 7.0 magnitude struck deep in the sea north of Bali and Lombok islands in Indonesia early on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, sending residents running out of buildings.
The quake’s epicentre was 203 km north of Mataram, Indonesia, and very deep at 516 km below the Earth’s surface, EMSC said.
Indonesian and U.S. geological agencies pegged the magnitude at 7.1, with no threat of a tsunami, Reuters reported.
The quake was felt just before 4 a.m. Indonesia time across coastal areas in Bali and Lombok and was followed by two quakes of magnitude 6.1 and 6.5, according to the Indonesian geological agency.
Guests at Bali’s Mercure Kuta Bali ran out of their rooms after feeling the tremor for a few seconds, hotel manager Suadi told Reuters by phone.
“Several guests left their rooms but were still in the hotel area,” he said, adding they have since returned and there was no damage to the building.
There were no immediate reports of damage, Indonesian disaster agency BNPB said.
“The quake is deep so it should not be destructive,” BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.
Regional
Pakistan court quashes sedition case against Imran Khan
A Pakistani court on Monday quashed a sedition case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, providing some relief for the cricket hero turned politician who was jailed on corruption charges earlier this month.
The case against Khan, 70, had been registered in March in the southwestern city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, based on an allegation that one of his speeches was seditious.
Following an appeal by Khan, the Balochistan High Court said prosecutors had failed to obtain the required consent from the federal or provincial government to lodge sedition charges, Reuters reported.
The charges are “without lawful authority and are of no legal effect,” the court ruled, throwing out the case.
“God be praised,” Khan’s lawyer Naeem Panjutha said in a jubilant post on X, the messaging platform formerly known as Twitter.
The sedition case was among dozens of cases brought against Khan since he lost power after being defeated in a parliamentary confidence vote in April, 2022.
Later on Monday, a high court in Islamabad is expected to rule on Khan’s appeal to suspend his conviction and three-year jail sentence for corruption.
Khan lost power after falling out with Pakistan’s influential military, and his attempts to rally popular support have stirred political turmoil in a country already struggling through one of its worst economic crises.
A general election was expected in November, though it is likely to be delayed until at least early next year.
Khan cannot contest and has been barred from holding political office for five years.
Aside from the graft and sedition cases, Khan is also facing charges ranging from terrorism and encouraging assaults on state institutions – after his supporters attacked military and government installations in May – as well as abetment to murder following the slaying of a Supreme Court lawyer in June.
Lawyer Abdul Razzaq had been seeking to lodge charges of treason against Khan in the Balochistan High Court for unlawfully dissolving parliament after his ouster last year.
After Razzaq was slain in a drive-by shooting in Quetta, his son accused Khan of ordering the attack on his father. Khan has denied any involvement.
Regional
At least 26 killed as railway bridge collapses in India
A railway bridge being built in India collapsed on Wednesday killing at least 26 workers and injuring two, police said, as the state-run railway authority opened an investigation, Reuters reported.
The accident happened in Sairang town in the northeastern state of Mizoram, its chief minister, Zoramthanga, said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
Media reported that up to 40 workers were at the site when the bridge collapsed but police said 28 workers were present.
“Rescue workers have been able to recover 13 bodies so far. Efforts are on to recover the remaining bodies,” said a state police official who declined to be identified.
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said in a statement on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the mishap occurred during work on the Bhairbi-Sairang New Line Railway Project.
The NRF said on its website the project will connect Mizoram to the rest of the country, boosting “tourism and socio-economic development”.
A “high level enquiry committee” had been set up to investigate, the NFR said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement “all possible assistance” was being given to those affected.
India’s extensive railway system is used by many millions of people every day, read the report.
The government has launched high-speed trains as part of plans to modernise the network but critics say it has not focused enough on safety and upgrading ageing infrastructure.
According to Reuters at least 288 people were killed in June in India’s worst rail crash in more than two decades. It was blamed on signal failure.
In October last year, a colonial-era suspension bridge collapsed in the western state of Gujarat killing 135 people.
