Science & Technology
India completes crucial test in crewed space mission after delay
India on Saturday completed a key test in its ambitious crewed space mission Gaganyaan, hours after halting the planned lift-off, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.
“Reason for the launch hold is identified and corrected,” ISRO posted on X, the platform formerly called Twitter, Reuters reported. “Crew Escape System performed as intended. Mission Gaganyaan gets off on a successful note.”
The agency did not specify the cause of the delay.
The launch had been set for 8 a.m. (0230 GMT) but could not initially be completed. It was successfully completed at 10 a.m., ISRO said.
The Gaganyaan mission is aimed at developing a human-habitable space capsule that will carry a three-member crew into an orbit of 400 km (250 miles) for three days, before splashing down in the Indian Ocean.
ISRO has said it would explore ways to achieve a sustained human presence in space once Gaganyaan is completed.
About 90 billion Indian rupees ($1 billion) has been allocated for the mission, which follows the agency’s historic landing of its Chandrayaan-3 craft on the lunar south pole.
The Gaganyaan mission has been expected to launch from the country’s main spaceport in Sriharikota before 2024, although a schedule had not been announced.
Science & Technology
Elon Musk’s X to launch premium subscriptions soon
Elon Musk said on Friday social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, will soon launch two new tiers of premium subscriptions.
“One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads,” Musk said on a post on X.
Musk, who took over the platform in October 2022, has been trying to boost revenue by charging users and by wooing back advertisers, who stopped buying ads after Musk fired most employees and disbanded content moderation teams, Reuters reported.
Musk has acknowledged that the platform has taken a hit on revenue and has blamed activists for pressuring advertisers.
While he did not provide more details on the subscription plans, a test case by X earlier this week suggested several restrictions for users who don’t want to pay for the service.
X started charging new users $1 in New Zealand and the Philippines as a test case for accessing the platform.
New users who opted out of subscribing will only be able to take “read only” actions, such as: read posts, watch videos and follow accounts, the company said on its website.
The platform’s “Not A Bot” subscription method aims to reduce spam, manipulation of the platform and bot activity.
Other big tech companies have also experimented with a mix of ad-supported and subscription plans. While Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Youtube has both paid and free, ad-supported ones, Netflix’s (NFLX.O) ad-supported plans are also chargeable, though at a smaller price tag.
YouTube, which like X is populated by content from users, shares a part of its subscription revenue with creators. X, which also shares some of its ad revenue with content creators, did not disclose if content creators will be paid in ad-free subscription models.
To generate revenue, Musk started charging $8 per month for the blue check subscription service and offered discounts to companies to advertise on the platform.
But as the company faced criticism over lax content moderation, advertisers did not want their ads appearing next to inappropriate content.
Last week, the European Commission launched an investigation into X to see whether it complies with new tech rules on illegal and harmful content following the spread of disinformation on its platform after Hamas’ attack on Israel.
Science & Technology
Scientists surprised by source of largest quake detected on Mars
On May 4, 2022, NASA’s InSight lander detected the largest quake yet recorded on Mars, one with a 4.7 magnitude – fairly modest by Earth standards but strong for our planetary neighbor.
Given Mars lacks the geological process called plate tectonics that generates earthquakes on our planet, scientists suspected a meteorite impact had caused this marsquake, Reuters reported.
But a search for an impact crater came up empty, leading scientists to conclude that this quake was caused by tectonic activity – rumbling in the planet’s interior – and giving them a deeper understanding about what makes Mars shake, rattle and roll.
“We concluded that the largest marsquake seen by InSight was tectonic, not an impact. This is important as it shows the faults on Mars can host hefty marsquakes,” said planetary scientist Ben Fernando of the University of Oxford in England, lead author of the research published this week in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. “We really thought that this event might be an impact.”
“This represents a significant step forward in our understanding of Martian seismic activity and takes us one step closer to better unraveling the planet’s tectonic processes,” added Imperial College London planetary scientist and study co-author Constantinos Charalambous, co-chair of InSight’s Geology Working Group.
NASA retired InSight in 2022 after four years of operations. In all, InSight’s seismometer instrument detected 1,319 marsquakes.
Earth’s crust – its outermost layer – is divided into immense plates that continually shift, triggering quakes. The Martian crust is a single solid plate. But that does not mean all is quiet on the Martian front.
“There are still faults that are active on Mars. The planet is still slowly shrinking and cooling, and there is still motion within the crust even though there are no active plate tectonic processes going on anymore. These faults can trigger quakes,” Fernando said.
With future human missions to Mars in mind, a greater understanding of Martian seismic activity is pertinent.
“On Earth, a quake of this size would probably break windows, shake things off shelves, etc., but would not bring the house down,” Fernando said.
Charalambous said the location of the majority of the marsquakes detected by InSight remained uncertain, with a poor understanding of the mechanisms that triggered them.
“Each seismic event detected by InSight is a valuable piece of the puzzle, but this particular event plays a crucial role in unveiling the Red Planet’s geological history, shedding light on its interior and evolution,” Charalambous said.
“Furthermore, it provides essential insights into the distribution of seismic activity on Mars, which is a vital consideration for planning future human missions to the planet.”
Science & Technology
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious metal asteroid
NASA’s Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
Most asteroids tend to be rocky or icy, and this is the first exploration of a metal world. Scientists believe it may be the battered remains of an early planet’s core, and could shed light on the inaccessible centers of Earth and other rocky planets, Associated Press.
SpaceX launched the spacecraft into an overcast midmorning sky from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Named for the asteroid it’s chasing, Psyche should reach the huge, potato-shaped object in 2029.
An hour later, the spacecraft separated successfully from the rocket’s upper stage and floated away, drawing applause from ground controllers.
After decades of visiting faraway worlds of rock, ice and gas, NASA is psyched to pursue one coated in metal. Of the nine or so metal-rich asteroids discovered so far, Psyche is the biggest, orbiting the sun in the outer portion of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter alongside millions of other space rocks. It was discovered in 1852 and named after Greek mythology’s captivating goddess of the soul.
“It’s long been humans’ dream to go to the metal core of our Earth. I mean, ask Jules Verne,” lead scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University said ahead of the launch.
“The pressure is too high. The temperature is too high. The technology is impossible,” she said. “But there’s one way in our solar system that we can look at a metal core and that is by going to this asteroid.”
Astronomers know from radar and other observations that the asteroid is big — about 232 kilometers across at its widest and 280 kilometers long. They believe it’s brimming with iron, nickel and other metals, and quite possibly silicates, with a dull, predominantly gray surface likely covered with fine metal grains from cosmic impacts.
India completes crucial test in crewed space mission after delay
‘Awesome’ Warner, Marsh star as Australia down Pakistan at World Cup
Oman win T20I series against Afghanistan A
1,700 illegal Afghan immigrants in Pakistan’s Sindh deported so far: official
Saudi crown prince calls for Palestinian state within 1967 borders
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
ODI World Cup 2023: Warm-Up Match 2, Afghanistan vs South Africa
Mohammed bin Salman says Saudi Arabia is getting ‘closer’ to Israel normalization
Dortmund need win against Wolfsburg as storm clouds gather
Afghanistan scoops Bronze Medal at Asian Games 2023
Tahawol: Situation of Afghan refugees in neighboring countries
Saar: Twelfth day of Israel attacks on Gaza Strip discussed
Saar: One Belt One Road Initiative discussed
Saar: Criteria of good governance discussed
Tahawol: Aid delivery process to Herat earthquake victims reviewed
Trending
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Brazil tells landowners to stop setting fires in Amazon ‘climate emergency’
-
Latest News5 days ago
China gives $5 million in aid to Herat earthquake victims
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kazakh rescuers return home after assisting earthquake-hit Herat
-
World5 days ago
Muslim boy killed in Chicago hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war
-
World4 days ago
Biden to visit Israel as Gaza war sparks humanitarian crisis
-
Sport4 days ago
IOC to monitor support for women’s cricket in Afghanistan ahead of LA 2028
-
Sport4 days ago
Razzaq warns ‘scared’ Pakistan of challenge from Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup
-
World4 days ago
Two Swedes shot dead in Brussels; Belgium raises terror alert to top level