COVID-19
India crosses 2 billion COVID vaccine milestone
India has administered two billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, with Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya stating Sunday it’s “a day to remember forever”.
India had administered one billion doses in October last year – in just over nine months since the start of the drive.
“Witness the history in making! India under PM @NarendraModi Ji’s leadership is all set to achieve the 200-crore (2 billion) COVID-19 vaccination mark! Countdown starts,” Mandaviya tweeted Saturday.
In order to ensure protection against COVID-19, Mandaviya launched the “Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav” on July 15 at the Covid Vaccination Camp in Nirman Bhawan.
COVID-19
Fauci shares latest on COVID variant, monkeypox and mask-wearing
For the first time since May, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is predicting that the number of daily hospitalizations in the United States due to COVID-19 will increase.
Currently, the seven-day average hospital admission rate in the US is nearly 6,000 people a day as of July 13, up more than 13 percent from last week.
The new variant, named BA.5, is now estimated to account for more than half of all new COVID cases in the US, making up 65 percent of cases.
“The thing about BA.5 that is disconcerting is that it is able to escape some of the immune protection that you get from prior infection as well as vaccination,” Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the White House, told ABC News in an interview this week.
“It has a transmission advantage over the prior variants, which is the reason why we’re seeing an uptick in cases and in some areas even an increase in hospitalization,” he said.
“The good news is that vaccinated and boosted people, particularly those who receive the full component of the boosting, are generally pretty well protected against severe disease,” Fauci added.
Fauci still encouraged mask-wearing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, despite mandates being relaxed across the country, including for air travel and public transportation, stating that “masks are still effective regardless of what the variant is.”
“You can still protect yourself very well with a properly fitted, adequate mask,” he said.
Fauci also discussed the new monkeypox outbreak with ABC News. He emphasized that monkeypox, a disease caused by the monkeypox virus, is something that should be “take[n] seriously,” adding that there are vaccines and antiviral medications available for those who meet eligibility criteria in some places to prevent and treat the disease.
Fauci admitted that the more than 1,000 confirmed cases in the U.S. as of July 14 were likely an “undercount” during the interview with ABC News.
“It is, in fact, spreading at a rate that we feel we must address with testing and with vaccinations,” he said.
COVID-19
WHO chief says pandemic ‘nowhere near over,’ urges masks as cases rise
The head of the World Health Organization this week warned that governments should re-deploy mitigation measures such as mask-wearing in the face of globally rising infection rates of SARS-CoV-2.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing this week that “cases of COVID-19 continue to rise,” a trend which was “putting further pressure on stretched health systems and health workers.”
“New waves of the virus demonstrate again that the COVID-19 is nowhere near over,” he said. “As the virus pushes at us, we must push back.”
Ghebreyesus urged governments to “deploy tried and tested measures like masking, improved ventilation and test and treat protocols,” as well as “regularly review and adjust their COVID-19 response plans based on the current epidemiology and also the potential for new variants to appear.”
The director also suggested leaders should “work to reverse the reduction in surveillance, testing and sequencing” that have come as cases have declined worldwide.
COVID cases worldwide began creeping upward in early June, rising slowly over that time though still nowhere near the peak of the omicron wave in early 2022.
Deaths attributed to COVID, meanwhile, have largely remained flat over that time, though they began slowly edging upward earlier this month.
COVID-19
Second Shanghai lockdown possible as China sees surge in COVID cases
Shanghai residents may see another round of lockdown as the COVID-19 cases in China continue to soar amid the spread of a subvariant of omicron.
The current wave of COVID-19 cases in the city is caused by the Omicron BA.5 variant, which was first detected in China on May 13. The patient was a 37-year-old male patient who had flown into Shanghai from Uganda, The Washington Post reported.
On Monday, local government officials in the city of Shanghai deemed 37 streets to be at medium risk of COVID-19 transmission and one street designated high risk. While city officials have yet to impose an official lockdown, the classification means residents would not be allowed to leave their homes as part of the city’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus, the report said.
The Shanghai government will also conduct PCR tests for all residents living in nine of the city’s 16 districts, according to a statement posted on the social media app WeChat as first reported by the Washington Post.
City officials have not yet given a clear indication of whether they plan to put Shanghai in lockdown any time soon. However, some residents said Shanghai officials in March also initially denied reports of a possible lockdown before putting one in place. Many are now rushing to stores to stock up on goods, the International Business Times reported.
During the last lockdown in March, the city’s 25 million residents struggled to buy food or secure basic health care. The city’s mental health hotline also received triple the number of usual calls, with as many as 2 in 5 residents reporting symptoms of depression.
So far, there is no evidence that the BA.5 subvariant can cause more severe illnesses among patients. However, it is the most contagious COVID-19 variant so far and is thought to be even more transmissible than other Omicron variants, International Business Times reported.
Reports of a possible lockdown come after health officials Sunday announced they have detected a new COVID-19 subvariant, Omicron BA.5.2.1, in the financial district of Pudong. The new subvariant was linked to a case from overseas, Zhao Dandan, vice director of the city’s health commission said in a briefing.
