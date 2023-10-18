India pushes for inclusive government in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 18, 2023)

Noting that the situation in Afghanistan remains a cause of concern, India’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval Tuesday stressed the need for a truly inclusive and representative government in Afghanistan.

Speaking at the Second Meeting of the India-Central Asia Secretaries/National Security Advisers of the Security Councils in Kazakhstan, Doval also stressed the need to combat terrorism and drug trafficking and preserve the rights of women, children and minorities.

He also emphasized the need for transparent connectivity in the region. This comes amid China’s push for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“The situation in Afghanistan remains a cause of concern for all of us,” Doval said.

The common immediate priorities include providing humanitarian assistance, ensuring the formation of a truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities, he added.

“India is deeply involved in the humanitarian assistance being provided to the Afghan people. In line with India’s approach to encourage sports in Afghanistan, the Afghan cricket team is in India to play in the ICC World Cup matches. Amul, an Indian company, is the principal sponsor of the Afghanistan national cricket team for the ICC World Cup,” he said.

India does not recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), but has a technical team at its embassy in Kabul, which focuses mainly on humanitarian aid.