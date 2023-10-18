Latest News
India pushes for inclusive government in Afghanistan
Noting that the situation in Afghanistan remains a cause of concern, India’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval Tuesday stressed the need for a truly inclusive and representative government in Afghanistan.
Speaking at the Second Meeting of the India-Central Asia Secretaries/National Security Advisers of the Security Councils in Kazakhstan, Doval also stressed the need to combat terrorism and drug trafficking and preserve the rights of women, children and minorities.
He also emphasized the need for transparent connectivity in the region. This comes amid China’s push for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
“The situation in Afghanistan remains a cause of concern for all of us,” Doval said.
The common immediate priorities include providing humanitarian assistance, ensuring the formation of a truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities, he added.
“India is deeply involved in the humanitarian assistance being provided to the Afghan people. In line with India’s approach to encourage sports in Afghanistan, the Afghan cricket team is in India to play in the ICC World Cup matches. Amul, an Indian company, is the principal sponsor of the Afghanistan national cricket team for the ICC World Cup,” he said.
India does not recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), but has a technical team at its embassy in Kabul, which focuses mainly on humanitarian aid.
IEA’s deputy foreign minister meets Norwegian Chargé d’Affaires
Norwegian Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan, Paul Klouman Bekken, on Wednesday met with Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the deputy minister of foreign affairs and had a detailed discussion on a series of topics.
Bekken expressed his sorrow over the disaster caused by the earthquake in Herat and expressed his condolences to the victims. He also said Norway was assisting victims and expressed concern over the forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan.
Stanikzai in turn thanked Bekken for Norway’s positive role it plays and its assistance to the Afghan people. He also described the treatment of Afghan refugees in the neighboring country as inhumane and in conflict with all agreements and international laws.
Along with the stability and achievements of the current Afghan government in the country, it was emphasized that the issues should be resolved through dialogue and positive interaction with the Afghan government.
Condemnation not enough, IEA says after deadly Gaza hospital strike
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Wednesday it condemns in the strongest terms the bombardment of a hospital in Gaza by Israel and deems this act “barbaric and a crime against humanity.”
At least 500 people have been killed in Tuesday’s attack on al-Ahli al-Mamdani hospital in Gaza, according to reports.
“The IEA calls on the people & governments of the world, so-called human right bodies, the United Nations & the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to prevent the continuation of Israeli atrocities immediately and not suffice with mere condemnations,” the foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“We underscore that if this brutality & horror is not stopped urgently, the situation in the region may become even more volatile, paving the way to reactions spiraling out of control & ending up adversely affecting the region & beyond.”
The statement said that the “open support of some countries for the Israeli atrocities and the silence of others have spurred the Zionist regime to continue its brutality.”
“We stand in solidarity with the Palestinians, and with countries and organizations calling for the immediate end of the ongoing genocide and bringing its perpetrators to justice,” it said.
UN Special Rapporteurs urge Pakistan to stop planned mass deportation of Afghans
Pakistan should immediately cancel plans to deport 1.4 million Afghan nationals back to their country, UN experts said on Tuesday.
The government of Pakistan, which has hosted millions of Afghans for decades, recently announced that all “undocumented” foreign nationals must leave the country by 1 November or face deportation to their countries of origin.
The UN said these plans would impact in particular over 1.4 million Afghan nationals, including many who fled to Pakistan seeking safety and protection due to serious human rights concerns and a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
“We urge Pakistan to uphold the absolute and non-derogable principle of non-refoulement and prevent collective expulsion and forced return,” the experts said.
“The lack of domestic asylum laws and procedures does not absolve States of their obligations to uphold the principle of non-refoulement under international human rights and customary law,” they said. The prohibition of refoulement is explicitly included in the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, to which Pakistan is a State party.
A group of UN experts urged Pakistan to halt deportations of Afghan nationals following the Islamic Emirate takeover, until the circumstances and human rights situation in Afghanistan allow for safe and dignified returns in a letter dated 23 December 2021.
“Pakistan should stop all forced returns and continue to host Afghan nationals who fled for safety,” the experts said. “The government must also ensure their full access to procedures where their individual human rights protection needs and their need for effective protection in line with international human rights and refugee standards, are fully assessed,” they said.
“We are also concerned by reports that Afghans living in Pakistan have been subjected to arrests, exploitation and undignified treatment, including since Pakistan announced its repatriation plans.”
“Priority should be given to those with heightened protection needs; Afghan women, girls, the elderly, as well as former Afghan government officials and security personnel, human rights defenders, other civil society activists and media workers who may have a well-founded fear of persecution based on gender, religious, or ethnic grounds deserve particular attention,” they said.
“We appreciate Pakistan’s hosting of Afghan nationals over many years, noting that they also make a positive contribution to Pakistan, and request the international community and Member States to continue to facilitate the safe resettlement of Afghans at risk in other countries, and ensure their protection.”
The experts urged Pakistan to continue its collaboration with relevant UN entities to ensure protection for those seeking safety in the country.
