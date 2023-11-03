Climate Change
India’s New Delhi blanketed by toxic haze, world’s most polluted city again
India’s capital New Delhi was wrapped in a thick layer of toxic haze on Friday and some schools were ordered closed as the air quality index (AQI) plummeted to the “severe” category.
New Delhi again topped a real-time list of the world’s most polluted cities compiled by Swiss group IQAir, which put the Indian capital’s AQI at 640 in the “hazardous” category on Friday, followed by 335 in the Pakistani city of Lahore, Reuters reported.
Regional officials said a seasonal combination of lower temperatures, a lack of wind and crop stubble burning in neighbouring farm states had caused a spike in air pollutants.
Many of New Delhi’s 20 million residents complained of irritation in the eyes and itchy throats with the air turning a dense grey as the AQI hovered around 480 in some monitoring stations.
An AQI of 0-50 is considered good while anything between 400-500 affects healthy people and is a danger to those with existing diseases.
“In my last 24 hours duty, I saw babies coughing, children coming with distress and rapid breathing,” Aheed Khan, a Delhi-based doctor, said on social media platform X.
There were fewer people in the city’s parks such as Lodhi Garden and India Gate, popular with joggers.
Residents snapped up air purifiers. One service centre for the appliances said there was a shortage of new filters and fresh stocks were expected on Monday.
In India, the annual average concentration of particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) in the air is the highest in northern regions.
Officials said they saw no immediate improvement in the air quality.
“This pollution level is here to stay for the next two to three weeks, aggravated by incidents of stubble burning, slow wind speed and cooling temperatures,” said Ashwani Kumar, chairman of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.
Farmers in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh typically burn crop waste after harvesting in October to clear their fields before sowing winter crops a few weeks later.
This year, attention on the worsening air quality has cast a shadow over the cricket World Cup hosted by India, with financial capital Mumbai also suffering from a spike in pollution levels.
Delhi hosts a World Cup match on Monday between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
A concentration of toxic PM2.5 particles, which are less than 2.5 microns in diameter and can cause deadly illness, was 53.4 times the World Health Organization’s annual air quality guideline value in New Delhi on Friday, according to IQAir.
While junior schools in the capital were ordered shut for Friday and Saturday, they were open in the suburbs and children boarding school buses were forced to wear masks that had been put away since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Poor air quality also caused respiratory problems, irritation in the eyes and restlessness in pet animals.
“Breathing trouble can develop into pneumonia or other ailments in younger animals. If possible, avoid taking pets out on morning walks for a few days till the air improves,” said Prabhat Gangwar, a veterinarian at animal welfare NGO Friendicoes.
Climate Change
COP28 chief, groups, urge tripling renewable capacity by 2030
The presidency of next month’s COP28 climate summit and two renewable energy organisations on Monday urged governments to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 as part of efforts to stop global warming exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Countries hope to strike a deal on the increase in capacity at the latest round of global climate negotiations set to get under way in Dubai in late November, which will focus on the gaps in the implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement that established the 1.5°C ceiling, Reuters reported.
Renewable energy capacity needs “to reach more than 11,000 GW” by 2030, the United Arab Emirates’ COP28 presidency, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Global Renewables Alliance said in a joint report.
Most major economies are already on board with that goal. Group of 20 nations, among them China, the United States and India, agreed in September to pursue efforts to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030.
Without rapid action to cut CO2 emissions, scientists say Earth will cross the 1.5°C threshold in the coming decade, unleashing far more severe climate change effects on people, wildlife and ecosystems.
However, striking a deal among the nearly 200 countries that attend COP28 meetings will not be easy. European nations and climate-vulnerable states argue that it is not enough to agree to scale up clean energy, if countries do not also agree to quit the polluting energy that is causing climate change.
They say a renewable energy deal at COP28 must be paired with a commitment to phase out CO2-emitting fossil fuels – a pledge that has faced resistance from Saudi Arabia, Russia and other fossil fuel-reliant economies.
“You cannot just have the renewables goal and then call the COP a success,” European Union climate policy chief Wopke Hoekstra told an event in Brussels on Friday.
Guiding the COP28 talks will be the UAE’s Sultan al-Jaber, a choice that has drawn criticism from some U.S. and EU lawmakers as well as campaigners as he is the boss of state oil giant ADNOC, and the UAE’s climate envoy.
The report also called for doubling energy efficiency, urging targets with specific time frames, strong regulatory frameworks, financial incentives and awareness campaigns.
Climate Change
Brazil tells landowners to stop setting fires in Amazon ‘climate emergency’
Brazil’s government told ranchers and farmers on Friday to stop setting fire to the Amazon rainforest as clouds of dense gray smoke make the air increasingly unbreathable in the northern city of Manaus, threatening sanctions if they do burn areas of land.
“Fire is not natural in the Amazon, it comes from criminal actions or deforestation,” Environment Minister Marina Silva told reporters. “There are people criminally setting fire to public and private areas.”
The world’s largest rainforest is facing a historical drought worsened by the El Nino weather phenomenon. Rainfall below average is increasing the polluting effects of the region’s annual burning season, Reuters reported.
This is the time of year when fires tend to spike in the Amazon as rains subside, making it easier for ranchers and farmers who use fires to clear land, raise cattle and grow commercial crops.
According to the Brazilian government, 60 of the 62 cities in northern Amazonas state have declared a state of emergency because of drought and wildfires, and the month of October is expected to be “challenging”.
Silva said the government would send more than 300 firefighters and two aircraft to help put out the fires.
Those who deliberately set fire to private areas will have their properties embargoed and no longer be able to obtain funding, according to the head of environment agency IBAMA, Rodrigo Agostinho.
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has staked his international reputation on reversing environmental back-sliding under his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, when Amazon deforestation soared.
In the first nine months of 2023, deforestation in the region fell 49.5% on a yearly basis, according to preliminary data from space research agency INPE.
“If we hadn’t reduced deforestation by almost 50% we would be living through the Apocalypse,” Silva said. “Right now we’re in a climate emergency in Brazil.”
Climate Change
Indian rescuers struggle to reach flood-hit areas where over 100 are missing
Indian rescue teams are finding it difficult to reach flood-hit areas in the north-eastern state of Sikkim where more than 140 people are missing because the region is still experiencing bouts of heavy rain, officials said on Saturday.
The Lhonak Lake burst its banks on Wednesday after a cloudburst triggered torrential rains and an apparent avalanche, causing major flooding in the Teesta river, Reuters reported.
“We are waiting for weather conditions to improve as only then air force and other rescue teams could venture into the flood-hit areas,” said V.B.Pathak, the state’s chief secretary.
The death toll has risen to 44, up by 2 from Friday, according to a government official overseeing rescue operations from Gangtok, the state’s capital.
Hundreds of search and rescue personnel have been deployed across Sikkim and in the northern parts of the neighboring West Bengal state. Areas near the river remain on high alert. Fifteen army personnel are among those reported missing.
About 2,000 tourists clustered in the Lachung, Lachen and Chungthung areas in north Sikkim were reported to be safe and the army has provided satellite phones so they can communicate with their families, said another official.
At least 13 bridges were washed away, hampering rescue operations. All bridges downstream of NHPC (NHPC.NS) hydropower station Teesta-V have either been submerged or washed away.
A key highway that linked Sikkim with Siliguri in West Bengal also collapsed due to the floods.
Local lawmakers were looking at whether trekking routes could be used to reach disaster-hit areas, said Bandana Chettri, a spokeswoman for the state’s tourism ministry.
The floods were one of the worst disasters in the region in more than 50 years and the latest in a series of extreme weather events that have caused widespread damage in South Asia’s Himalayas and which scientists have said are due to climate change.
Sikkim, a small Buddhist state wedged between Nepal, Bhutan and China, is home to about 650,000 people.
India’s New Delhi blanketed by toxic haze, world’s most polluted city again
US seeks pauses in war as Israeli troops encircle Gaza City
IEA’s prime minister lambasts Pakistan for expulsion of refugees, calls for talks
Moscow denies link to Fair Russia meeting on Afghanistan
Pakistan is trying to use issue of refugees for various goals: Muttaqi
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
All the records Rohit Sharma broke during astonishing World Cup innings
India searches for 23 missing soldiers after intense rain and flash flood
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
Tahawol: Ongoing eviction of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Saar: 2nd day of Afghan refugees expulsion from Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s deadline for Afghan refugees ends
Saar: Pakistan urged to halt Afghan deportations
Tahawol: Turkey’s call for peace & stability in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
Iranian president Raisi says Israel ‘crossed redlines’ in Gaza
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
Sport4 days ago
Familiar foes Afghanistan and Sri Lanka meet with semi-finals still within reach
-
Latest News4 days ago
Two dead, 25 injured as trailer carrying Afghan families overturns in Pakistan’s Punjab
-
Sport4 days ago
Unbeaten India heap more misery on holders England at World Cup
-
Latest News3 days ago
Shared mechanism needed to transfer Afghans’ investments from Pakistan amid deportation: Traders
-
Latest News4 days ago
Expulsion of illegal foreigners to be carried out in phases: Pakistan’s interior minster
-
Climate Change4 days ago
COP28 chief, groups, urge tripling renewable capacity by 2030