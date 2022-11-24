World
Indonesian child rescued from earthquake rubble after two days
A six-year-old boy was rescued on Wednesday night from the rubble of Monday’s deadly earthquake in Indonesia in what has been described as a miracle rescue.
The boy, who was trapped under rubble without food or water, was pulled out alive by emotional rescue workers.
“Once we realized Azka was alive everybody broke into tears, including me,” 28-year-old local volunteer Jeksen told AFP on Thursday.
“It was very moving, it felt like a miracle.”
Video showed rescue workers pulling the boy Azka free from a destroyed home in Cianjur’s worst-hit district of Cugenang, wearing the blue shirt and trousers he had on when he became trapped.
The man who pulled him out of a hole cut in the debris clasped him in both arms, as another rescue worker in an orange hard hat ran after them to hold the boy’s hand, footage released by the administration of West Java’s Bogor district showed.
Azka — who like many Indonesians goes by one name — was then shown calmly sipping a drink, held by a soldier as another emergency worker stroked his hair.
His mother died in the earthquake and her body was found hours before Azka’s rescue, a volunteer told AFP on Thursday.
The boy was then found next to his dead grandmother, Jeksen said.
“We didn’t expect him to still be alive after 48 hours, if we knew we would have tried harder the night before,” he said.
“For all the years since I became a volunteer, I’ve never seen anything like this. How can you not cry?”
At least 271 people died in Monday’s quake and authorities have warned that time is running out to find survivors.
“Today for the search and rescue operation we deployed 6,000 people. It was raining but we keep searching,” said Suharyanto, head of the national disaster mitigation agency, or BNPB.
“Please pray for us so the 40 missing people could be found.”
Authorities are continuing to search for dozens who remain buried under debris, including a missing seven-year-old girl.
World
Multiple people dead in Virginia Walmart shooting, including gunman
Several people were killed and others were injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, and the shooter is dead, Reuters quoting Chesapeake police said.
At 10:12 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting inside a Walmart, public information officer Leo Kosinski said in a media briefing, adding that “less than 10” people were dead but declining to give the exact number.
According to Reuters it was not clear whether the shooter, who has not been identified, died of self-inflicted injuries. Kosinski said no shots were fired at police “to his knowledge”.
“Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased,” the City of Chesapeake said.
Walmart said in a statement early Wednesday that it was “shocked” at the incident at its Chesapeake store, and that it was working closely with law enforcement.
A spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, which has the area’s top trauma center, told local television station WAVY that five patients were being treated there.
The police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
World
Indonesia earthquake kills over 160
A powerful earthquake killed more than 160 people in Indonesia’s West Java province on Monday, with rescuers searching for survivors trapped under the rubble amid a series of aftershock, Reuters reported.
The epicentre of the 5.6 magnitude quake was near the town of Cianjur in mountainous West Java, about 75 km (45 miles) southeast of the capital, Jakarta. The region is home to over 2.5 million people.
West Java governor Ridwan Kamil said on Instagram that 162 people had been killed and 326 were injured, read the report.
Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) still placed the death toll at 62 and rescuers were searching for 25 believed to be trapped under rubble and its spokesperson said the search would continue through the night.
Ridwan told reporters that given many buildings have collapsed, the death toll could rise.
“There are residents trapped in isolated places … so we are under the assumption that the number of injured and deaths will rise with time.”
Indonesia straddles the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”, a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes, read the report.
The BNPB said more than 2,200 houses had been damaged and more than 5,300 people had been displaced. Ridwan put that number at 13,000 and said they would be spread out at various evacuation centres across Cianjur.
Electricity was down, disrupting communications, authorities said, while landslides were blocking evacuations in some areas.
Hundreds of victims were being treated in a hospital parking lot, some under an emergency tent. Elsewhere in Cianjur, residents huddled together on mats in open fields or in tents while buildings around them had been reduced to rubble, Reuters reported.
Ambulance were still arriving at the hospital late into the night, bringing more people to the hospital.
Officials were still working to determine the full extent of the damage caused by the quake, which struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km, according to the weather and geophysics agency (BMKG).
Vani, who was being treated at Cianjur main hospital, told MetroTV that the walls of her house collapsed during an aftershock.
“The walls and wardrobe just fell … Everything was flattened, I don’t even know the whereabouts of my mother and father,” she said.
Ridwan said 88 aftershocks were recorded while weather agency BMKG warned of more landslides in the event of heavy rain.
Cucu, 48, was searching for one of her seven children, read the report.
“The children were downstairs and I was upstairs getting laundry. Everything collapse beneath me… One of my kids is still missing,” she said.
In Jakarta, some people left offices in the central business district, while others reported buildings shaking and furniture moving, Reuters witnesses said.
In 2004, a 9.1 magnitude quake off Sumatra island in northern Indonesia triggered a tsunami that struck 14 countries, killing 226,000 people along the Indian Ocean coastline, more than half of them in Indonesia, Reuters reported.
World
Factory fire kills 36 in Chinese city of Anyang
A fire at a factory in the Chinese city of Anyang in Henan province has killed 36 people, with two others injured, Reuters quoting state media reported on Tuesday.
The fire broke out at Kaixinda Trading Co Ltd in the Wenfeng District, or “High-tech Zone”, in Anyang City, the report said.
The fire started Monday afternoon and fire teams sent 63 vehicles to the scene, according to local media.
The fire was controlled by 8 pm local time (1200 GMT) and completely extinguished at 11 p.m. By Tuesday morning 36 people were reported dead and two were sent to the hospital for treatment with minor injuries, CCTV reported.
Two people are missing, according to the report.
Psychological counselors were on the scene for families of the victims, according to a government statement.
Local officials said the public security department has controlled relevant criminal suspects, but did not disclose further details or elaborate, Reuters reported.
Kaixinda is a small private firm.
