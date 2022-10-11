Science & Technology
Intel and Google Cloud launch new chip to improve data center performance
Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google Cloud on Tuesday said they have launched a co-designed chip that can make data centers more secure and efficient, Reuters reported.
The E2000 chip, code named Mount Evans, takes over the work of packaging data for networking from the expensive central processing units (CPU) that do the main computing. It also offers better security between different customers that may be sharing CPUs in the cloud, explained Google’s vice president of engineering, Amin Vahdat.
Chips are made up of basic processors called cores. There can be hundreds of cores on a chip and sometimes information can bleed between them. The E2000 creates secure routes to each core to prevent such a scenario.
Companies are running increasingly complex algorithms, using progressively bigger data sets, at a time when the performance improvement of chips like CPUs is slowing down. Cloud companies are therefore looking for ways to make the data center itself more productive.
While the new chip was co-developed with Google, Nick McKeown, who leads Intel’s Network and Edge group, said Intel can sell the E2000 to other customers.
“We do consider ourselves to be the open cloud, and to the extent that others take advantage of the capabilities here, we’re thrilled,” said Vahdat.
Google Cloud is starting to offer the E2000 in a new product called C3 VM which will be powered by Intel’s fourth-generation Xeon processors, said Vahdat. Xeon chips are Intel’s most powerful CPUs and Google Cloud is the first cloud service to deploy the latest generation of those chips, Intel said.
China lashes out at latest US export controls on chips
China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S., AP reported.
“Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the U.S. abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.
“It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” she said.
Mao also said that the U.S. “weaponization and politicization” of science and technology as well as economic and trade issues will not stop China’s progress.
She was speaking after the U.S. on Friday updated export controls that included adding certain advanced, high-performance computing chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to its list, as well as new license requirements for items that would be used in a supercomputer or for semiconductor development in China, AP reported.
The U.S. said that the export controls were added as part of ongoing efforts to protect U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.
U.S.-China relations have deteriorated in recent years over technology and security issues. The U.S. has implemented a raft of measures and restrictions designed to prevent China from obtaining chip technology, while China has earmarked billions for investment into the production of semiconductors.
The tensions have impacted semiconductor companies in the U.S. and globally which either export chips or manufacture chips in China. Semiconductor companies such as Nvidia and AMD have seen a 40% decline in stock price over the past year.
“We understand the goal of ensuring national security and urge the U.S. government to implement the rules in a targeted way—and in collaboration with international partners—to help level the playing field and mitigate unintended harm to U.S. innovation,” the Semiconductor Industry Association, which represents the U.S. semiconductor industry, said in a statement.
Taiwan signals its chip firms will follow new U.S. rules on China
Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach “great importance” to complying with the law, the island’s government said on Saturday, signaling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China’s chip industry.
The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden’s administration include a measure to cut China off from certain chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing’s technological and military advances, AP reported.
Taiwan, a major chip producer, is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) (2330.TW), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to companies including Apple Inc (AAPL.O).
In a statement in response to the U.S. announcement, Taiwan’s Economy Ministry said Taiwanese firms were law-abiding.
“Taiwan’s semiconductor industry has long served global customers and attaches great importance to compliance with laws,” it said.
“In addition to complying with domestic laws and regulations, it will also cooperate with the needs of international customers who place orders and the norms of customers in their countries.”
Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is a technological leader and continues to “maintain an advantage in the competition for international orders”, the ministry said.
The government continues to maintain close contact with manufacturers and supports them in investing in factory expansion and supplying products to the world for technological development, the ministry said.
TSMC declined to comment on the U.S. rules, saying it was in its quiet period ahead of quarterly earnings next week. Smaller competitor United Microelectronics Corp (2303.TW) also declined comment ahead of its earnings release later this month.
Taiwan has its own concerns about China, especially efforts by Chinese companies to poach chip talent and technical know-how. The government tightly restricts Taiwanese chip investment in China, the island’s largest trading partner.
Taiwan’s worries have gained pace as China mounts regular military drills near the island in an attempt to force it into accepting Beijing’s sovereignty.
The United States is Taiwan’s most important international supporter and arms supplier, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties.
Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua will visit the United States next week to respond to what her office called “concerns” about supply chains and geopolitical issues. She will visit U.S. tech firms that are major customers of Taiwanese semiconductor companies.
Gray whale population off western U.S. continues to decline
U.S. researchers say the number of gray whales off western North America has continued to fall over the last two years, a decline that resembles previous population swings over the past several decades.
According to an assessment by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries released Friday, the most recent count put the population at 16,650 whales — down 38% from its peak in 2015-16. The whales also produced the fewest calves since scientists began counting the births in 1994, AP reported.
An increase in the number of whales washing up on West Coast beaches prompted the fisheries agency to declare an “unusual mortality event” in 2019. Researchers are still investigating the die-off, but they say climate change and its effects on sea ice and prey availability and location are likely factors. Many, but not all, of the whales that washed up appeared malnourished.
The population recovered from the days of commercial whaling before a similar population drop of 40% occurred in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Gray whales were removed from the endangered species list in 1994.
The population rebounded before a spike in whales washing up on beaches prompted the declaration of another “unusual mortality event” in 1999 and 2000, when the number of whales fell by a quarter.
Scientists say that although the current population swing so far fits within historical patterns, it’s nevertheless concerning.
“We need to be closely monitoring the population to help understand what may be driving the trend,” said David Weller, director of the Marine Mammal and Turtle Division at the Southwest Fisheries Science Center in San Diego.
Researchers count the whales as they return from their summer feeding grounds in the Arctic to the Baja Peninsula lagoons where they nurse their calves in the winter. Typically, the counts are conducted over a two-year period, but to better monitor the population, NOAA Fisheries is adding a third year to the current survey, counting the whales as they pass the central California coast from late December to mid-February 2023.
The calves are counted as the whales head north to the Artic. There were 217 calves in the count that finished in May, down from 383 the year before.
