Latest News
International community must not forget Afghans: refugees minister
The international community should not forget the Afghan people and should not politicize the humanitarian issue, the country’s minister of refugees and repatriation said on Sunday.
“We ask all the countries of the world to put politics, formalities and military issues aside. Immigration has its own rules. The ministry of refugees was created to solve the problems of refugees,” Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani said in an aid distribution ceremony in Kabul.
He noted that now that peace prevails throughout Afghanistan, the international community should cooperate with them in returning Afghan refugees instead of forcing Afghans to migrate.
“The international community should provide livelihoods and transportation facilities. The international community should not forget the people of Afghanistan,” Haqqani said.
In Afghanistan, many families struggle with poverty, so women and men stand in long queues to receive aid.
Among the needy women, there are also those who have even been forced to give their children to others out of poverty.
“I gave my daughter to my sister out of necessity. I could not afford bread and clothes for her,” Gulnar, one of the needy women said.
“My husband is jobless. We are four in our family,” Shakiba, another woman said.
Although aid is a short term solution to helping the needy, officials have called for large, sustainable programs in order to eradicate poverty.
“Ten aid items will be distributed. These materials are enough for a family of five to seven people for three months. We have also considered nutritional balance. For example, this aid includes flour, rice, dal, sugar, tea and salt,” said Fariduddin Nouri, head of Women for Afghan Women NGO.
Latest News
Afghanistan, Pakistan set up task team for cross-border movement
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has announced that a joint committee will be established between the consular section of the ministry and the Pakistani embassy in Kabul in order to facilitate the movement of nationals between the two countries.
According to the ministry, an agreement was reached on the formation of this committee on Saturday in a meeting between Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the IEA and Obaid ur Rehman Nizamani, Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul.
In this announcement, which was published on the Twitter page of Hafiz Zia Ahmad, the deputy spokesman of the foreign ministry, it is stated that an agreement was reached on the creation of this committee at the “request and insistence” of the foreign minister.
Ahmad added that the charge d’affaires of the Pakistani embassy requested an extended visa period for Pakistani students who come to Afghanistan to study.
According to the Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muttaqi has “assured” the charge d’affaires of the IEA’s cooperation in this regard.
Latest News
Afghanistan hit by magnitude-5.2 earthquake
A magnitude-5.2 earthquake occurred in northeastern Afghanistan at 10:19 on Sunday, with it’s epicenter 36 km southeast of Jurm.
The quake was felt across the region including parts of India, Pakistan, and southern Tajikistan.
There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.
However, it could take several hours until authorities can conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas.
Latest News
At least 42 dead in natural disasters in past month
Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) has reported that over the past month, at least 42 people died and 45 were injured in 13 provinces due to natural disasters.
Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the ministry, said in a video that during this period, 341 houses were completely or partially destroyed, 19,573 acres of agricultural land was destroyed, and 1,354 livestock were lost in these provinces, mostly in flash floods.
According to Rahimi, these incidents took place in the provinces of Kapisa, Maidan Wardak, Takhar, Badakhshan, Ghor, Kandahar, Kunar, Nuristan, Laghman, Paktia, Khost, Daikundi and Nangarhar.
International community must not forget Afghans: refugees minister
Two die of Congo fever in Balkh Central Hospital
Afghanistan, Pakistan set up task team for cross-border movement
Pacific islands, in spotlight, to push climate change in South Korea summit
Afghanistan hit by magnitude-5.2 earthquake
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
Sudan war rages despite truce pledges
Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die
Britain’s King Charles III crowned in coronation ceremony
Fiery Kohli fined again after IPL post-match row
Tahawol: Appointment of new commercial attache in Ashgabat discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan policies discussed
Tahawol: World’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
Saar: IEA senior officials’ meeting at Sapedar Palace discussed
Saar: Iran and Indonesia leader’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran must stop ‘saber-rattling’ over Afghan water rights: Khalilzad
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bodies of 18 Afghans found dead in Bulgarian truck arrive in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 4,500 Afghan refugees return home from Iran in last 3 days
-
Sport4 days ago
All-round Ravindra Jadeja leads Chennai into IPL final
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan appoints Asif Khan Durrani as special envoy for Afghanistan
-
Health3 days ago
UN needs $500 million to provide health services in Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Saudi embrace of Assad sends strong signal to US
-
Science & Technology2 days ago
Microsoft chief says deep fakes are biggest AI concern