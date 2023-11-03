Latest News
Int’l aid agencies express concern over eviction of Afghan immigrants from Pakistan
A number of international aid agencies in a joint statement have expressed concern over the uncertain fate of thousands of Afghan refugees who have been recently deported from Pakistan and warned that these returnees have nowhere to go.
The Norwegian Refugee Council, Danish Refugee Council and the International Rescue Committee have asked aid agencies to provide funds to solve the problems of these returnees and prevent the emergence of a new crisis.
“These three organizations request neighboring countries to continue supporting all vulnerable migrants until good, safe and voluntary conditions are provided for Afghans to return home,” read the statement.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has also begun its efforts to prevent forced deportations.
The spokesperson of the UN Secretary General said that UNHCR is working with Pakistan to protect vulnerable refugees in order to start the process of registering them in this country by creating an advanced mechanism.
Rina Amiri, US special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights, also said that she had discussed the emergency situation of immigrants who are being deported to Afghanistan in a meeting with Masood Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador to the US.
Amiri said in a post on X that at this meeting, the effects of deportation on women and other vulnerable groups and the dangers and challenges they face in returning to Afghanistan were also discussed.
Pakistan speeds up Afghans’ repatriation after deadline expires
Pakistan opened more border centers on Friday to speed up the return of tens of thousands of undocumented Afghans, the country’s official said, two days after a deadline to leave or face expulsion expired and ignoring pleas to give the plan a rethink.
Pakistan has brushed off calls from the United Nations, rights groups and Western embassies to think again about expelling more than a million of 4 million Afghans in the country, saying they had been involved in Islamist militant attacks and crimes that undermined the security of the country, Reuters reported.
Afghanistan denies the accusations, saying Pakistani security is a domestic problem and calling on Pakistan to reconsider.
Facilities at the main northwestern border crossing of Torkham have been increased three times to cater for the rising number of returnees, said Abdul Nasir Khan, deputy commissioner for Khyber district.
Those arriving in Afghanistan complained of hardships they had to face to move out of Pakistan and uncertainty over their future, read the report.
“We spent three days on border in Pakistan. We had very bad situation,” said Mohammad Ismael Rafi, 55, who said he lived for 22 years in the southwestern Pakistani border town of Chaman where he had a retail business.
“Thank God that we have arrived back to our country,” he said. It took him six days to leave his home in Pakistan with his 16 family members and belongings to reach a makeshift tent village on the other side of the border.
Rafi accused Pakistani officials of taking bribes to process his repatriation. Authorities deny that.
He has rented a house in Kandahar before moving to his ancestral home in Helmand province.
Afghan schoolboy Sarfraz, 16, who goes by one name, said he and his father had never visited Afghanistan and did not want to go there now. His grandfather migrated to Pakistan decades ago.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), scrambling to cope with the sudden influx, has set up temporary transit camps where food and medical assistance will be provided.
In a joint statement, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Danish Refugee Council and International Rescue Committee have reported chaotic and desperate scenes among those arriving in Afghanistan.
Pakistani authorities started rounding up foreigners, most of them Afghans, hours before the deadline. Undocumented people who do not leave face arrest and forcible expulsion.
Abdul Nasir Khan, deputy commissioner for Khyber district, said 19,744 Afghans had crossed the Torkham border on Thursday, 147,949 in total since the government announced the deadline. More than 35,000 undocumented Afghans have left through another southwestern Pakistani border crossing at Chaman.
Pakistani authorities said they were open to delaying repatriation for people with health or other issues that would bar them from travelling, including a seven-month pregnant woman who was told to stay in Pakistan to have her baby and then make the journey.
IEA’s prime minister lambasts Pakistan for expulsion of refugees, calls for talks
Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund on Friday harshly criticized Pakistani authorities for deporting and mistreating Afghan refugees, and called for negotiations.
“We seriously ask them not to deport Afghans in undignified way. Don’t harass the Afghans any more. Give the Afghans enough time to return to their country with honor and dignity,” Akhund said in a video message.
He pointed out that Pakistan says it deports illegal immigrants from the country, but confiscates their property and destroys their houses, which is also illegal.
“Neighbors should try to do good because it would be good for their future. Who gave you the right to disrespect them? Who gave you this right to raid their houses? Who gave you the right to take their cars and motorcycles? Who gave you the right to take one lakh and two lakh rupees that they have in their pockets? Who are you to confiscate their properties?” Akhund said.
The prime minister also said that if the rulers of Pakistan have a problem with the Islamic Emirate, they can solve it through negotiations.
He also directed the institutions to use all resources available to address the problems of the returnees in terms of shelter, food, education and other essentials.
Moscow denies link to Fair Russia meeting on Afghanistan
Russia’s Foreign Ministry has said that it has no relation to a meeting on Afghanistan that is expected to be organized by “A Just Russia – For Truth” political party in Moscow this month.
“In principle, we assume that such conferences should be held with the participation of the Afghan authorities and the opposition in order to consolidate the Afghan society on a single nationwide platform and to contribute to resolving the issue of inter-Afghan reconciliation,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.
“It seems to me that the estimates coming from Afghanistan say that this event is being viewed there as having different purposes, not matching with what I’ve suggested. In our opinion, such forums should be carefully organized taking into account the positions of key Afghan political players,” Zakharova said.
