Sport
IPL: Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
The Gujarat Titans (GT) were back to winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with a 6-wicket victory over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
An impressive Mohit Sharma debut, an elegant Shubman Gill half-century and a Trademark Tewatia finish powered GT to a final-over win.
Chasing a target of 154 on an excellent batting track, Gujarat Titans were off to a rollicking start.
The pure elegance of Shubman Gill and fearless intent of Wriddhiman Saha put GT ahead in the chase that started with a flurry of fours.
Just when the GT openers were nearing the fifty-run partnership, Kagiso Rabada came to PBKS’ rescue by claiming his 100th IPL wicket and dismissing the dangerous Saha.
Young Sai Sudharsan joined forces with Shubman Gill as the duo maintained the momentum of the chase with nonchalant strokes. GT reached 80/1 at the halfway mark.
PBKS bounced back with two quick wickets after Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar dismissed Sai Sudharsan and GT skipper Hardik Pandya respectively.
Gill continued his splendid batting display and reached his half-century with a four as he was joined by David Miller at the crease. With 7 needed off the final over, Sam Curran cleaned up set batter Shubman Gill to snatch back momentum.
However, ice-cool Rahul Tewatia scooped Curran to hit the winning runs and seal the deal for GT.
Earlier, Gujarat Titans’ captain Hardik Pandya, who was back to lead the side, won the toss and opted to field first. Shami jumped into the action straightaway and found early success after Prabhsimran Singh was caught inside the circle on the second ball.
Matthew Short joined skipper Shikhar Dhawan in the middle as the duo counter-attacked with solid drives to negate GT’s early-wicket advantage.
However, the PBKS skipper was caught off left-arm Irish pacer Josh Little’s bowling. Short continued maximizing the powerplay with his big hits and PBKS moved to 52/2 after 6 overs.
Rashid Khan bamboozled Matthew Short with a brilliant googly to put an end to the PBKS batter’s 36-run knock. PBKS were 75/3 at the halfway mark as Jitesh Sharma kept the scoreboard ticking along with Bhanuka Rajapaksa.
The duo’s 37-run partnership was put to an end courtesy of a last-second DRS call by Hardik Pandya. GT debutant Mohit Sharma dismissed Jitesh Sharma for 25 after the batter was caught behind.
With five overs to go, PBKS were placed at 99/4 as GT kept blocking the run-scoring opportunities. The pressure got the better of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who holded out to the deep off Alzarri Joseph’s bowling.
Shahrukh Khan got going in style and clubbed a six off the very first ball he faced. However, Mohit Sharma scalped his second wicket of the innings to dismiss Sam Curran in the penultimate over.
11 runs were scored in the final over but PBKS were restricted to 153-8 in the first innings courtesy of two fine run-outs of Wriddhiman Saha.Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans (Shubman Gill 67, Wriddhiman Saha 30; Sam Curran 1-25) beat Punjab Kings 153/8 (Matthew Short 36, Jitesh Sharma 25; Mohit Sharma 2-18) by 6 wickets.
Rajasthan survive Dhoni-Jadeja scare to top IPL table
Rajasthan Royals survived a late blitz from M.S. Dhoni, in his landmark 200th match as captain of Chennai Super Kings, and Ravindra Jadeja to prevail in a last-ball Indian Premier League finish on Wednesday.
Chasing 176 for victory, Chennai were 113/6 when Dhoni (32) joined Jadeja (25) and the pair put on an unbeaten stand of 59 but fell short of Rajasthan’s 175/8 by three runs.
Dhoni (41) rolled back the years as he smashed Sandeep Sharma for two sixes in the final over with Chennai needing 21 to win from the last six balls.
But the medium-pace bowler, who started with two wides, kept his nerve to bowl two yorkers to deny Dhoni and Chennai a miracle as the hosts ended on 172/6.
England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler stood out with his 52, guiding last year’s runners-up Rajasthan to a total which was just enough for the team’s third win in four matches and sent them top of the 10-team table, AFP reported.
Buttler was helped along by Devdutt Padikkal (38) and Ravichandran Ashwin, who started slowly but smashed two sixes in his 30-run cameo.
Rajasthan’s spinners and Sandeep then combined to restrict Chennai, with Ashwin taking an impressive 2/25 including the key wicket of Ajinkya Rahane for 31.
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal struck twice in one over, removing Chennai impact player Ambati Rayudu (one) and then New Zealand’s Devon Conway soon after the opener reached 50.
Rajasthan’s impact sub Adam Zampa, who came in for Buttler, was expensive with his leg spin but got the wicket of Moeen Ali.
Dhoni, the once premier finisher in the game, raised the noise at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with a four and six off Zampa and more big hits, but the asking rate remained too high.
Earlier Chennai’s bowlers, led by left-arm spinner Jadeja, who returned figures of 2/21, kept chipping away with wickets, but Buttler stood firm.
Rajasthan benefited from some sloppy fielding as Chennai’s Moeen dropped two catches at slip and missed a run out.
Moeen though made some amends when he bowled Buttler with his off spin after the in-form batsman reached his fifty in 33 balls, AFP reported.
West Indies big-hitter Shimron Hetmyer finished unbeaten with 30 off 18 balls.
Sluggish Warner under fire in IPL after Delhi lose again
David Warner is under fire in the Indian Premier League after the Australian’s Delhi Capitals lost for a fourth time in as many matches and sit at the bottom of the points table.
Warner, who is opening batsman and skipper, has hit three half-centuries in this year’s edition of the IPL but his runs have come at a sluggish strike rate of 114.83.
At his explosive best, the 36-year-old left-hander is a match-winner, AFP reported. He boasts a strike rate of 141.30 in his 99 T20 innings for Australia.
But he cannot get going in this year’s IPL and his snail-paced 51 runs off 47 deliveries in Tuesday’s last-ball loss to the Mumbai Indians did little to quell concerns about his decline.
The once-destructive Australian appears labored, even nervous.
“Even in the last couple of games, when he has been trying to hit, it’s not been coming off,” deputy skipper Axar Patel told reporters after the agonizing defeat to five-time champions Mumbai.
“As a batsman, I don’t know what he is thinking at that moment.”
Warner’s innings got a boost in a 67-run sixth-wicket stand with Axar, who smashed a 25-ball 54, but Delhi were all out for 172 and their opponents went on to win by six wickets.
Delhi are bottom of the 10 teams in the IPL and the only side yet to win a match.
Axar said that Warner has spoken to Ricky Ponting and Shane Watson, two Australian greats on Delhi’s coaching staff, as he tries to get firing again.
He has also been counseled by former Indian Test captain Sourav Ganguly, Delhi’s director of cricket.
“The conversation about his strike rate also came up. They looked at his videos and he’s working on it,” said Axar.
Pundits have been scathing in their assessment of Warner’s struggles.
“I feel it is time that we tell him in English now so that Warner listens to it and feels hurt,” former India opener Virender Sehwag told Cricbuzz after the weekend’s 57-run loss to Rajasthan Royals.
Warner made 65 in 55 balls before Delhi went down tamely in their chase of 200 in Guwahati.
“David, if you are listening, please play well… If you cannot do that, do not come and play in the IPL,” said Sehwag.
Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle responded to Tuesday’s knock from the veteran opener by lamenting how difficult it was to watch “the great David Warner struggle”.
The Australian had been a drag on the team, Bhogle said.
“He has been very honest about it, but at the moment, it isn’t helping DC get the momentum they need,” he wrote on Twitter.
Delhi, who have never won the IPL, are now in danger of an early exit from the play-off race.
The franchise suffered an early blow when skipper Rishabh Pant was involved in a car crash in December and was ruled out of the season, propelling Warner into the captaincy.
This year's IPL has meanwhile provided some exhilarating moments as teams battle it out for the champions titles.
Mumbai win first IPL game in tense chase
Skipper Rohit Sharma smashed 65 as Mumbai Indians edged out Delhi Capitals by six wickets in a last-ball IPL thriller to register their first win of the season on Tuesday.
Mumbai’s chase of 173 moved to the final delivery when impact player Tim David and Cameron Green got the winning runs to hand hosts Delhi their fourth straight loss in as many matches, AFP reported.
Delhi, led by David Warner and coached by Ricky Ponting, have endured a horrendous run in the T20 tournament to be in danger of an early exit from the play-off race.
The franchise is yet to win the Indian Premier League and suffered an early blow when captain Rishabh Pant was involved in a car crash in December to be ruled out of the season.
Mumbai remains the most successful IPL outfit, owned by Nita Ambani, wife of India’s richest man, Reliance Industries billionaire Mukesh Ambani.
The team, which is without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and missing England pace bowler Jofra Archer for the second straight match, bounced back from their opening two defeats.
Rohit and the left-handed Ishan Kishan gave the former champions a flying start in their 71-run stand before a run out sent Kishan back to the pavilion.
Rohit, called “hitman” for his big hundreds and six-hitting, looked in supreme touch as he pulled Nortje for a six over deep square leg and another hit over the fence off Kuldeep Yadav.
The Indian captain put on another big partnership of 68 with Tilak Varma, who made 41, but Mukesh Kumar raised hopes of a turnaround with successive strikes.
He sent back Varma and then T20 sensation Suryakumar Yadav for a first ball duck to bring a live home crowd that went crazy when Rohit departed five balls later off Mustafizur Rahman.
But David (13) and Green (17) kept their calm in a dramatic final over from Anrich Nortje, which witnessed a dropped catch, to steer the team home and the two batsmen stole a double after David pushed the ball to mid-off.
Earlier Delhi were bowled out for 172 in 19.4 overs despite Warner’s 51 and an attacking 54 by fellow left-hander Axar Patel after the hosts were invited to bat first.
Piyush Chawla rattled the opposition batting to return figures of 3-22 and was later substituted by David.
The once explosive Warner, who struck his third half-century of the season, stood firm but often struggled to find momentum until an attacking Axar joined the Australian opener in a 67-run partnership.
