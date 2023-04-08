Sport
IPL: Rajasthan Royals thrash Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs on Saturday in Match 11 of IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
This is their second win of the tournament while Delhi Capitals are winless after 3 matches this season.
The Royals hardly put a foot wrong after being put into bat by DC captain David Warner. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler set the tone for RR with a rapid 98-run stand for the opening wicket before Shimron Hetmyer gave the team the finishing touches to the innings.
Faced with a 201-run chase, DC needed something special from one of their batters but none of them could deliver. David Warner’s half-century counted for little as his poor strike rate piled on the pressure for his teammates.
However, Warner became the third batter after Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to reach 6,000 runs in the IPL.
Sport
Lucknow win spin shootout to beat Hyderabad in IPL
Krunal Pandya’s 3-18 led a wounding spin attack for Lucknow Super Giants to outclass Sunrisers Hyderabad on a slow pitch during Friday’s five-wicket victory in the Indian Premier League.
The visitors wilted under a relentless 13 overs of spin and managed to cobble together just 121-8 after electing to bat first.
Veteran leg spinner Amit Mishra, who missed last year’s tournament, vindicated his return to the IPL with 2-23 in four overs on the slowest pitch of the season so far, AFP reported.
“I am happy to play a limited role for the side,” said Mishra, 40.
“There is less bounce on this black soil wicket, and that’s the beauty of different conditions in the IPL. We did well to win in these conditions.”
The Sunrisers tried hard to fight fire with fire but their own spin attack took too long to yield results with too small a total to defend.
Lucknow scored 127-5 in 16 overs and Pandya also shone with the bat, scoring 34 off 23 balls for the third wicket.
But it was his left-arm spin that sealed the win, with Mayank Agarwal sent back for eight and Aiden Markran falling for a golden duck during his debut as skipper on consecutive balls.
“We didn’t really have enough runs on the board. It wasn’t a great wicket for batting,” said Markram.
“We tried to fight and scrap as much as we could, but they bowled well as per the conditions. We didn’t have any momentum at all.”
Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi took 1-16 for Lucknow and now has six wickets in three outings.
He trails English teammate Mark Wood, who has eight wickets in two games but missed Friday’s match to illness.
Skipper KL Rahul anchored Lucknow’s innings with a sedate 35.
Hyderabad has now lost both its opening games and is languishing at the bottom of the IPL points table.
Lucknow leads the tournament with its second win in three games.
They next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, when flashy South African Quinton de Kock will hope to return after sitting out Friday’s home match.
Sport
IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders grab 81-run win over RCB
All-rounder Shardul Thakur blitzed a half-century off 20 balls to rally the Kolkata Knight Riders in Thursday’s 81-run Indian Premier League win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Thakur hit nine fours and three sixes during his knock of 68, powering a recovery from a worrisome 89-5 in the 12th over.
Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz propped up the innings with 57 off 58 balls but the Afghan’s dismissal, along with Andre Russell for a duck the next ball, left Kolkata looking in trouble, AFP reported.
Thakur’s dominant show put the hosts back in control and a sixth wicket partnership with Rinku Singh notched 103 runs off only 47 balls.
“We spoke about taking the innings to the end and not giving away more wickets,” Singh said.
“My plan was to just stick around as he was striking the ball well. So I kept giving him the strike.”
Bangalore crashed to 123 all out in reply as the home team’s spinners ran amok, with Varun Chakaravarthy picking 4-15 in less than four overs.
Kolkata’s teenage leg spinner Suyash Sharma took 3-30 on his IPL debut and West Indies veteran Sunil Narine was 2-16.
Virat Kohli (21) and Faf du Plessis (23) gave Bangalore a quick start, adding 44 off 29 balls before the bowling attack found its groove when Narine bowled the former Indian captain.
Chakaravarthy dealt du Plessis the same fate three balls later and returned in the eighth over to skittle out Glenn Maxwell (5) and Harshal Patel (0).
Kolkata next take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday and will have English opener Jason Roy available.
He was signed as replacement for Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who pulled out of the tournament earlier this week owing to his international commitments with Bangladesh.
Sport
IPL: Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by five runs
Skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 86 and four wickets by Nathan Ellis helped Punjab Kings to their second straight IPL victory with a tense five-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday night in Guwahati.
Punjab rode on the left-handed Dhawan’s 56-ball knock and his 90-run opening stand with Prabhsimran Singh, who hit 60, to post 197-4 after being invited to bat first, AFP reported.
Australia’s Ellis, an up and coming pace bowler, then shined in his second game of his IPL debut season to return figures of 4-30 and keep down Rajasthan to 192-7 but not after a scare.
Shimron Hetmyer (36) and impact player Dhruv Jurel (32 not out) put on a dangerous stand of 61 off 26 balls to lift Rajasthan from a precarious 124-6 and raise hopes of a turnaround.
But the asking rate proved too much and Hetmyer run out in the final over, which started with Rajasthan needing 16, sealed the deal for Punjab with Sam Curran keeping calm in the 20th over.
Rajasthan lost two early wickets to Arshdeep Singh’s left-arm pace and Ellis soon took over when he sent back Jos Buttler with his caught and bowled.
Ellis soon cut short Samson’s knock on 42 and took down Riyan Parag for 20 on successive balls between overs to be on a hat-trick saved by Hetmyer.
Earlier Prabhsimran set the tone for Punjab’s domination as the 22-year-old talent hit his maiden IPL fifty and struck three sixes.
Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa injured his hand after getting hit on his forearm at the non-strikers end from the batsman’s shot and retired hurt on one.
Dhawan took time to get into the groove and allowed his younger partner to take center stage as Prabhsimran smashed the bowlers around in his 34-ball knock.
He finally fell to a stunning outfield catch by Buttler who covered good ground from long-off to take a diving catch as his elbows hit the ground. Jason Holder was the bowler.
Dhawan stood firm and soon changed gears to take on the bowlers as he hit three boundaries in one over off Yuzvendra Chahal who was later substituted by Jurel under the new “impact player” rule.
Buttler took another good outfield catch but injured his finger in the process and came to bat one down instead of his usual opening slot.
IPL: Rajasthan Royals thrash Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
More than 200 Afghan detainees return home from Pakistan
U.S. Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East
OIC urges IEA to revisit ban on Afghan women working with UN
Trump blasts ‘moron’ Biden after White House blames him for Afghanistan
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in U-19 Tri-Series opener
Fire kills 10 members of family in Pakistan
North Korea claims almost 800,000 have signed up to fight against US
Afghanistan Under-19s beat Bangladesh by 158 runs in first ODI
Saar: IEA ban Afghan women from working for UN discussed
Tahawol: Russia, Tajikistan drills near Afghan border discussed
Saar: Fate of Afghanistan seat at UN discussed
Tahawol: Expanding ties between Kabul and Moscow discussed
Saar: Human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL 2023
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russian consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif ‘up and running’: Kabulov
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN Afghan staff told to stay home as IEA signals UN female ban
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia and Tajikistan launch joint military drills near Afghan border
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Daesh threat in Afghanistan discussed
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Blue ticks disappear as Musk attacks NY Times
-
Balkh4 days ago
Six Daesh members killed in Balkh
-
Regional3 days ago
Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China, say media, officials