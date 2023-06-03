Iran holds ‘good negotiations’ with IEA over water rights

(Last Updated On: June 3, 2023)

Iran’s foreign minister has said that Tehran had “good negotiations” with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) over the issue of water rights.

“We have the water rights issue on the agenda, and the [Iranian] president has assigned Hassan Kazemi Qomi [Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan] to follow up on the matter, with the view that the issues between the two countries should go in the direct direction and be resolved,” Hossein Amir Abdollahian told Iranian state media.

On the recent border clash, he said that the clash did not have any agenda, and the situation in Afghanistan is understandable for Iran.

Tensions between Iran and IEA escalated after Tehran accused Kabul of restricting the flow of water to Iran.

The tensions began last month after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned the IEA needs to “honor” Iran’s rights over the Helmand River.

IEA officials have stressed that they are committed to the 1973 water treaty between Iran and Afghanistan, but there is a lack of water due to drought.