Regional
Iran launches new private airline despite aviation sanctions
Iran has launched a new private airline despite US sanctions targeting the country’s civil aviation sector.
Senior government officials from Iran’s ministry of tourism attended a ceremony late on Friday to celebrate the launch of Yazd Air, a private airline which will be based in Yazd, a historic city in central Iran, MNA reported.
The ceremony came after the first flight by Yazd Air from the capital Tehran landed at Yazd’s Shahid Sadooghi airport.
The airline will use two Airbus A310s for flights to international destinations, which will include Najaf in Iraq, Dubai, Istanbul and Mumbai. Its fleet will also include two short-haul British Aerospace 146 planes for flights on domestic routes.
Press TV quoted the IRNA news agency as saying that private investors had provided some 10 trillion rials (nearly $22 million) for the launch of Yazd Air.
It said the company will rely on Iran’s second-largest airline Mahan Air for services in its first two months of operation and then will set up its own offices after recruiting some 70 staff members.
Head of the Iranian parliament’s tourism committee Mohammad Reza Dashti said Yazd Air has major expansion plans to become one of the most reliable airlines in Iran, MNA reported.
The launch of Yazd Air comes despite a series of sanctions imposed by the US on the Iranian aviation industry.
The sanctions have barred Iranian airlines from buying new planes or parts needed for aircraft repairs.
Regional
Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital
A pet leopard escaped from a house in the Pakistan capital and roamed the streets for hours before being shot with a sedation dart, wildlife officials said.
In videos posted to social media of the six-hour jaunt on Thursday, the young male cat slips between cars before knocking down a man and leaping over a garden fence.
“According to our initial investigation, it is a pet animal and not wild at all, but he is scared and is constantly roaring,” Tariq Bangash, director of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, told AFP.
Pakistan last year banned the import of exotic mammals after large numbers were brought in or bred in recent years, causing problems for wildlife officials.
Big cats are seen as symbols of wealth and power in the country.
The leopard on the loose in Islamabad lightly injured four people before it was captured by officials, who took it to the city’s former zoo that was shut down in 2020 over its treatment of animals.
The creature, aged between two and three years old, is now in the company of a brown bear, a tiger and several monkeys rescued by wildlife authorities in recent months.
“We have information that several people in Islamabad and upscale areas of Rawalpindi are keeping wild animals including leopards as pets,” Bangash said.
Police are now trying to track down the owner of the leopard.
Islamabad is bordered by the Margalla Hills where a preservation zone has been set up to protect wild leopards in the area.
Regional
TTP warn of more attacks against police after Karachi compound raid
Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) warned Saturday of more attacks against law enforcement officers, a day after four people were killed when a suicide squad stormed a police compound in Karachi.
The police are often used on the frontline of Pakistan’s battle with the TTP and are frequently a target of militants who accuse them of extra-judicial killings, AFP reported.
Last month, more than 80 officers were killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest at a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar, sparking criticism from some junior ranks, who said they were having to do the army’s work.
“The policemen should stay away from our war with the slave army, otherwise the attacks on the safe havens of the top police officers will continue,” Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said Saturday in an English-language statement.
“We want to warn the security agencies once again to stop martyring innocent prisoners in fake encounters otherwise the intensity of future attacks will be more severe.”
On Friday evening, a TTP suicide squad stormed the sprawling Karachi Police Office compound in the southern port city, prompting an hours-long gun battle that ended when two of the attackers were shot dead and a third blew himself up.
Two police officers, an army ranger and a civilian sanitary worker died in the attack, officials said.
The tightly guarded compound in the heart of the city is home to dozens of administrative and residential buildings as well as hundreds of officers and their families.
Fierce gun battle
Interior minister Rana Sanaullah told Samaa TV the assailants entered the compound after firing a rocket at the gate before seizing the main Karachi Police Office building and taking refuge on the roof.
The sound of gunfire and grenade blasts echoed through the neighborhood for hours as security forces slowly made their way up five floors to end the siege.
The TTP emerged in Pakistan in 2007 and carried out a horrific wave of violence that was largely crushed by a military operation launched in late 2014.
But attacks — mostly targeting security forces — have been on the rise again and a shaky months-long ceasefire between the TTP and Islamabad ended in November last year.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to stamp out the violence, AFP reported.
“Pakistan will not only uproot terrorism but will kill the terrorists by bringing them to justice,” he tweeted late Friday.
Regional
Qatar donates 10,000 mobile homes used at World Cup to Turkey and Syria
Last year’s FIFA World Cup host nation Qatar has donated 10,000 cabins and caravans used during the tournament to areas impacted by the catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
At least 41,000 people have died since the initial 7.8 magnitude quake and aftershocks struck last Monday (February 6), and the disaster has had a devastating impact on cities in both countries.
More than one million people have lost their homes in Turkey, and it is feared the number is much higher in Syria.
International relief efforts are ongoing, with the focus switching from rescuing survivors under the rubble to providing food, psychological care and shelter.
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is an International Olympic Committee member, was the first foreign leader to visit Turkey since the earthquake when he travelled to Istanbul to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on how the Gulf state could help to “mitigate this disaster” on Sunday (February 12).
It has pledged to send 10,000 mobile housing units used to reduce the burden of accommodation at the Qatar 2022 World Cup to Turkey and Syria.
“In view of the urgent needs in Turkey and Syria, we have taken the decision to ship our cabins and caravans to the region, providing much needed and immediate support to the people of Turkey and Syria,” a Qatari official told Reuters.
Fans reportedly paid around £175 ($213/€198) per night to stay in the cabins located in empty stretches of desert at the World Cup, where there were complaints over issues including leaky toilets.
The first batch of the mobile homes have been dispatched to Turkey and Syria.
Qatar is also donating tents, food packages and medical supplies to assist relief efforts, and has about 130 people on the ground in Turkey.
Turkey and Qatar had already built strong ties in recent years, particularly since the Saudi-led blockade of Qatar in 2017, which ended in 2021.
Erdoğan, who has led Turkey since 2003 and faced accusations of pursuing an increasingly authoritarian approach particularly since a failed military coup in 2016, faced criticism for the Government’s response to the earthquakes.
He accepted there were shortcomings in the initial stages of the response, but has insisted the situation is now under control.
