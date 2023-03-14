Regional
Iran pardons 22,000 people who took part in protests
Iranian judicial authorities have pardoned 22,000 people who took part in anti-government protests, judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Monday, according to the official IRNA news agency.
State media reported early last month that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had pardoned “tens of thousands” of prisoners including some arrested in the protests in a deadly crackdown on dissent, Reuters reported.
“So far 82,000 people have been pardoned, including 22,000 people who participated in (the) protests,” Ejei said.
He did not specify over what period the pardons were granted or if or when the people had been charged, read the report.
Iran has been swept by protests since the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in the custody of the country’s morality police last September.
Iranians from all walks of life have taken part, marking one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution, Reuters reported.
Regional
Iran says agreement with Saudi Arabia achieves common interests
Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday restoring ties with Saudi Arabia, and said the move shows Tehran’s determination in protecting the interests of the Iranian nation, as well as friendly countries in the region.
This came a day after Iran and Saudi Arabia announced they would rebuild their diplomatic relations under a deal brokered by China, seven years after ties between the two nations were severed over the execution of a prominent cleric in the kingdom.
“With this move, the Iranian government showed that it is determined and has designed steps forward to protect the interests of the Iranian nation as well as Muslim, friendly, and neighboring countries and to use regional capacities to promote peace and inclusive stability, and to safeguard common interests of the regional governments and nations,” the statement read.
The statement also noted that the deal is indicative of the steps taken by the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi to pursue a balanced foreign policy doctrine, active diplomacy, and neighborly policies.
The agreement was signed in the Chinese capital Beijing on Friday, March 10, by Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and his Saudi counterpart Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban.
The agreement will also see the reopening of embassies and missions within two months and implement security and economic cooperation agreements signed more than 20 years ago.
Regional
Tractor-trolley in Pakistan falls into canal, killing 10
A tractor-pulled trolley transporting villagers to a shrine fell into an irrigation canal in eastern Pakistan, killing at least 10 people, a rescue official said Saturday.
Ahmed Kamal, the head of the rescue service in the Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab province, said 27 of the 46 people onboard the trolley were rescued after the Friday accident by the time the operation was suspended due to darkness. Five bodies were retrieved and some of the rescued were injured, he told Associated Press.
Kamal said another five bodies were retrieved when searchers began again Saturday. He said the dead included three children and seven women. Nine people were still unaccounted for Saturday.
Such incidents often take place in Pakistan where transportation infrastructure is often substandard, especially in rural villages, and people largely disregard safety standards, AP reported.
Regional
Iran arrests suspects in schoolgirls’ poisoning case
The Iranian Ministry of Interior announced Wednesday that it had arrested a number of people in various provinces in connection with the series of mysterious poisonings of schoolgirls across the country over the past few months.
“A number of people have been arrested in five provinces and the relevant agencies are conducting a full investigation,” Tasnim news agency quoted Deputy Interior Minister, Majid Mirahmadi, as saying.
“The results will be announced once investigations are completed and clear results are obtained,” he added.
The announcement came a day after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called on the country’s officials to follow up on the case “seriously”, saying it was “an unforgivable crime”.
Since November, more than 1,200 Iranian schoolgirls from at least 60 different schools have fallen ill and had to be hospitalized after smelling “mysterious odors”, Iranian state media has reported.
Shadab Khan to lead Pakistan in T20I series against Afghanistan
IEA delegation travels to Iran to assess Afghan refugees’ problems
China to reopen borders to foreign tourists for first time since 2020
IEA appoints envoy to consulate in UAE
Storm Freddy kills more than 100 on return to Mozambique, Malawi
Pakistan bars embassies in EU from issuing visas to Afghan nationals
US military brings down flying object over Lake Huron
Australia says it bust Iran spy ring targeting local activist
At least 3 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Michigan State University
Qatar donates 10,000 mobile homes used at World Cup to Turkey and Syria
Tahawol: IEA FM’s meeting with Kazakhstan ambassador discussed
Saar: Countering discrimination against Muslims discussed
Tahawol: Regional’s call for stability in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Global benchmarks for good governance discussed
Tahawol: Diplomatic agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
China’s Xi secures precedent-breaking third term as president
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s exports swell to almost $2 billion
-
Sport5 days ago
Sadaqat FC lifts trophy of this year’s AFPL
-
World5 days ago
Russia pummels Ukraine with airstrikes as battle for key city rages
-
Sport3 days ago
Bamiyan once again hosts popular skiing contest
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan Red Crescent asks OIC for help to treat children with heart defects
-
World4 days ago
Several dead in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness church in Germany
-
Latest News4 days ago
Charity holds mass wedding for 60 couples in Kabul