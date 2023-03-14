Connect with us

Iran pardons 22,000 people who took part in protests

8 hours ago

March 14, 2023

Iranian judicial authorities have pardoned 22,000 people who took part in anti-government protests, judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Monday, according to the official IRNA news agency.

State media reported early last month that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had pardoned “tens of thousands” of prisoners including some arrested in the protests in a deadly crackdown on dissent, Reuters reported.

“So far 82,000 people have been pardoned, including 22,000 people who participated in (the) protests,” Ejei said.

He did not specify over what period the pardons were granted or if or when the people had been charged, read the report.

Iran has been swept by protests since the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in the custody of the country’s morality police last September.

Iranians from all walks of life have taken part, marking one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution, Reuters reported.

Iran says agreement with Saudi Arabia achieves common interests

2 days ago

March 12, 2023

March 12, 2023

Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday restoring ties with Saudi Arabia, and said the move shows Tehran’s determination in protecting the interests of the Iranian nation, as well as friendly countries in the region.

This came a day after Iran and Saudi Arabia announced they would rebuild their diplomatic relations under a deal brokered by China, seven years after ties between the two nations were severed over the execution of a prominent cleric in the kingdom.

“With this move, the Iranian government showed that it is determined and has designed steps forward to protect the interests of the Iranian nation as well as Muslim, friendly, and neighboring countries and to use regional capacities to promote peace and inclusive stability, and to safeguard common interests of the regional governments and nations,” the statement read.

The statement also noted that the deal is indicative of the steps taken by the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi to pursue a balanced foreign policy doctrine, active diplomacy, and neighborly policies.

The agreement was signed in the Chinese capital Beijing on Friday, March 10, by Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and his Saudi counterpart Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban.

The agreement will also see the reopening of embassies and missions within two months and implement security and economic cooperation agreements signed more than 20 years ago.

Tractor-trolley in Pakistan falls into canal, killing 10

3 days ago

March 11, 2023

March 11, 2023

A tractor-pulled trolley transporting villagers to a shrine fell into an irrigation canal in eastern Pakistan, killing at least 10 people, a rescue official said Saturday.

Ahmed Kamal, the head of the rescue service in the Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab province, said 27 of the 46 people onboard the trolley were rescued after the Friday accident by the time the operation was suspended due to darkness. Five bodies were retrieved and some of the rescued were injured, he told Associated Press.

Kamal said another five bodies were retrieved when searchers began again Saturday. He said the dead included three children and seven women. Nine people were still unaccounted for Saturday.

Such incidents often take place in Pakistan where transportation infrastructure is often substandard, especially in rural villages, and people largely disregard safety standards, AP reported.

Iran arrests suspects in schoolgirls' poisoning case

5 days ago

March 9, 2023

March 9, 2023

The Iranian Ministry of Interior announced Wednesday that it had arrested a number of people in various provinces in connection with the series of mysterious poisonings of schoolgirls across the country over the past few months.

“A number of people have been arrested in five provinces and the relevant agencies are conducting a full investigation,” Tasnim news agency quoted Deputy Interior Minister, Majid Mirahmadi, as saying.

“The results will be announced once investigations are completed and clear results are obtained,” he added.

The announcement came a day after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called on the country’s officials to follow up on the case “seriously”, saying it was “an unforgivable crime”.

Since November, more than 1,200 Iranian schoolgirls from at least 60 different schools have fallen ill and had to be hospitalized after smelling “mysterious odors”, Iranian state media has reported.

