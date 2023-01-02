Latest News
Iran provides residency permits to one million Afghan refugees
Iran’s interior ministry says it has approved residency permits for more than one million Afghan refugees currently in the country.
Sadiq Rezadoost, Iran’s Director General of Foreign Nationals and Immigrant Affairs of the Ministry of Interior, said that all nationals who came to Iran after the political developments in Afghanistan last year, or who were given papers in the past years, should not worry because their papers will be extended.
“The residence permits of more than one million Afghan citizens have been extended; Afghan citizens should not worry, because their papers will be extended after this date and the conditions for their return to Afghanistan have not yet been provided,” said Rezadoost.
“A special residency card is also issued for those who are working in this country,” he added.
Meanwhile, the officials of the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations (MoRR) say there are currently more than three million Afghan refugees in Iran, and that only one million of them have residency documents.
“In Iran, we have approximately three million refugees, of which two million still do not have residency documents,” said Abdulmutallab Haqqani, the spokesman of MoRR.
“The ministry of refugees has tried to get Iran to give them a residence permit so that they obtain all the rights for immigrants according to international laws,” he said.
However, experts say that Afghan refugees living in neighboring countries are facing many problems and challenges.
Recently, a quadrilateral meeting between the representatives of Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) was held in Iran in a bid to solve the problems of refugees.
IEA envoy to Islamabad ‘working hard’ to improve relations with international community
The charge d’affaires of the Afghan embassy in Pakistan says that he has established official relations with the political offices of 27 countries in Islamabad.
Sardar Ahmad Shakib, Chargé d’affaires of the Afghanistan Embassy in Pakistan, says that since starting at the embassy, he has held between 60 and 70 meetings with representatives of foreign countries in order to improve relations.
Some analysts and former diplomats consider the role of Afghanistan’s embassy and political representatives in Pakistan to be effective in strengthening the relations of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s government with the international community.
Some experts believe that Pakistan can help the IEA to be recognized.
“Pakistan can lobby for Afghanistan at the world level to recognize Afghanistan, or the world can help Afghanistan, or have relations,” said former diplomat Aziz Maarej.
IEA slams Pakistan for ‘provocative’ remarks on TTP sanctuaries
The Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday said Rana Sanaullah, the Minister of Interior Affairs of Pakistan’s comments about the presence of members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan and a possible attack on them inside Afghanistan was “provocative and baseless”.
“Such claims by Pakistani authorities, even though there is evidence of the existence of TTP centers inside Pakistan, harm the good relations between the two neighboring and brotherly countries,” the ministry’s statement read.
The Afghanistan defense ministry has asked Pakistan to address concerns through dialogue.
“Our request is that any concerns and problems should be resolved through understanding. Afghanistan is not without an owner, we are ready to defend the country’s territorial integrity and independence as always, and we have better experience than anyone in defending our country,” read the statement.
Meanwhile, Sanaullah said in an interview with a media outlet recently that based on international laws, Islamabad has the right to attack TTP safe havens in Afghanistan.
He has asked the authorities of the Islamic Emirate to destroy the TTPs safe havens adding that if they failed to do so, Pakistan may consider targeting these sanctuaries.
UN official meets IEA deputy PM, discusses ban on female NGO workers
UN deputy envoy in Afghanistan, Markus Potzel, on Sunday met with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, Abdul Salam Hanafi, and called on IEA to reconsider ban on women in universities and NGOs.
Noting that 28 million Afghans need urgent international aid, Potzel said that continuation of the existing situation would force the international community to reconsider its humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, according to a statement issued by the government.
Potzen urged Hanafi to deliver the UN’s message to the IEA leadership.
Meanwhile, UN envoy’s special adviser, who was also present in the meeting, said that UN has appealed for $4.5 billion aid for Afghanistan for 2023, but it cannot get it due to continued restrictions.
For his part, IEA Deputy PM for Administrative Affairs Hanafi said that Afghanistan has suffered a lot due to conflicts over the past four decades and it needs international assistance.
He emphasized that problems should be resolved through talks, adding that international aid should not be stopped otherwise people would be affected.
Hanafi said that the international community should consider Afghanistan’s traditions and customs. He added that IEA is committed to creating better conditions for the operation of international organizations in Afghanistan.
