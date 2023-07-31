Latest News
Iran’s VP says talks over Helmand water rights yielded positive results
Iran’s Vice President for Legal Affairs Mohammad Dehqan has said that negotiations with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) over the Helmand water rights have yielded positive results.
Dehqan said in an interview with Shafaqna that his office had presented legal and expert reports over Helmand water rights after the problem arose.
He said that Iran’s ministries of foreign affairs and energy were entrusted with pursuing the issue of water rights.
The official did not explain the outcome of the talks.
Earlier this month, Iran’s foreign ministry said that Afghanistan had not taken any steps towards resolving the issue of water rights despite Iran pursuing the issue.
IEA has repeatedly said that it is committed to the 1973 water treaty with Iran, but there is a shortage of water due to drought
Almost 400 water supply projects completed across Afghanistan in past year
Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development said on Sunday that in the past year, 393 water supply projects were completed and inaugurated across Afghanistan.
Speaking at the government’s annual accountability program, officials said that in 1401 solar year, 104 of these projects were funded by UNICEF. These projects were rolle dut in 26 provinces.
According to officials, practical work on another 383 projects has also started. Once these are complete, six million people will get drinking water and 900 more will be provided with jobs.
“We have 54 MoUs in the areas of sanitation and clean water in 34 provinces with 39 partner institutions, according to which, under the supervision of the provincial Directorates of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, 186 new water supply networks and 667 new wells will be dug,” Seyyed Ahmed Mustaqim, Deputy Minister of Planning and Policy of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, said.
Officials said that most of the projects have been completed with the financial assistance of UNICEF and partner institutions of this ministry across the country, which are in the areas of access to safe drinking water, sanitation, irrigation projects and reconstruction of retaining walls.
According to officials, with the completion of the ongoing projects, nearly one million residents of remote areas will benefit from them.
“We have plans to raise the level of the underground water in the villages. Of course, there are some budget problems but when solved, this problem will also be solved,” Bakht Munir Mohammad, director of rural water supply and sanitation of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, said.
According to officials, the lack of a development budget and the lack of facilities in remote areas have caused the non-implementation or delay of dozens of projects.
Afghan refugees should be treated according to international laws, Stanikzai tells Turkish envoy
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stankzai, political deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a meeting with Cihad Erginay, the Turkish ambassador in Kabul, said on Sunday that Afghan refugees should be dealt with according to international laws.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad, Deputy Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that during the meeting the two sides discussed the historical, religious and cultural commonalities of Afghanistan and Turkey and the political and consular relations between the two countries.
Stanikzai said that a large number of Afghans have migrated to neighboring countries, the region and Europe due to the conflicts over the past four decades.
While expressing his gratitude to countries for hosting refugees, Stanikzai asked them to treat refugees according to international laws.
In the meeting, the two sides also agreed to take practical steps to solve the problems of refugees and returnees in the near future.
Deputy minister of migration tells Turkish envoy deportation is not the solution
Afghanistan’s deputy minister of migration has met with Turkey’s ambassador to Kabul and said deporting Afghan migrants is not a permanent solution, and that Ankara should instead take in workers on an official quota basis.
Mohammad Arsla Kharouti told the Turkish envoy Cihad Erginay that as migrants are deported, another group enters Turkey illegally.
Kharouti said that Erginay promised to investigate problems Afghan migrants are facing in Turkey and that plans would be drawn up for an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation from the ministry to visit Turkey in the near future.
This comes amid an accelerated process of deportation and forced returns of Afghan migrants from Turkey in the past few months. In the past year, Turkey has deported more than 57,000 illegal Afghan migrants.
Turkey however remains the most popular overland route for Afghan migrants seeking refuge in Europe. Currently, Turkey hosts about 300,000 Afghans.
