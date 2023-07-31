Iran’s VP says talks over Helmand water rights yielded positive results

(Last Updated On: July 30, 2023)

Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development said on Sunday that in the past year, 393 water supply projects were completed and inaugurated across Afghanistan.

Speaking at the government’s annual accountability program, officials said that in 1401 solar year, 104 of these projects were funded by UNICEF. These projects were rolle dut in 26 provinces.

According to officials, practical work on another 383 projects has also started. Once these are complete, six million people will get drinking water and 900 more will be provided with jobs.

“We have 54 MoUs in the areas of sanitation and clean water in 34 provinces with 39 partner institutions, according to which, under the supervision of the provincial Directorates of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, 186 new water supply networks and 667 new wells will be dug,” Seyyed Ahmed Mustaqim, Deputy Minister of Planning and Policy of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, said.

Officials said that most of the projects have been completed with the financial assistance of UNICEF and partner institutions of this ministry across the country, which are in the areas of access to safe drinking water, sanitation, irrigation projects and reconstruction of retaining walls.

According to officials, with the completion of the ongoing projects, nearly one million residents of remote areas will benefit from them.

“We have plans to raise the level of the underground water in the villages. Of course, there are some budget problems but when solved, this problem will also be solved,” Bakht Munir Mohammad, director of rural water supply and sanitation of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, said.

According to officials, the lack of a development budget and the lack of facilities in remote areas have caused the non-implementation or delay of dozens of projects.