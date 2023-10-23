World
Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon as Netanyahu convenes war cabinet
Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes early on Monday and its aircraft struck southern Lebanon overnight, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting of his top generals and his war cabinet to assess the escalating conflict.
Israel’s attacks concentrated on the Gaza Strip’s center and north, Palestinian media reported. A strike on a house near the Jabalia refugee camp, in northern Gaza, killed several Palestinians and wounded others, according to media reports.
In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, two Palestinians were killed at the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday.
Residents told Reuters that Israeli forces raided the camp and carried out widespread arrests, as they clashed with gunmen and some youths who threw stones. The Israeli army has not issued a statement about the incident.
Health authorities in Gaza said at least 4,600 people were killed in Israel’s two-week bombardment that began after a Hamas Oct. 7 rampage on southern Israeli communities in which 1,400 people were killed and 212 were taken into Gaza as hostages.
Palestinian Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed in a call late on Sunday the means of stopping Israel’s “brutal crimes” in Gaza, Hamas said in a statement.
Israel has amassed tanks and troops near the fenced border around Gaza for a planned ground invasion aiming to annihilate Hamas.
Fears that the Israel-Hamas war could mushroom into a wider Middle East conflict rose over the weekend with Washington warning of a significant risk to U.S. interests in the region and announcing a new deployment of advanced air defenses.
The Pentagon has already dispatched a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers, support ships and about 2,000 Marines, to help deter attacks by Iran-affiliated forces.
“What we’re seeing … is the prospect of a significant escalation of attacks on our troops and our people throughout the region,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told ABC’s “This Week” program on Sunday.
China’s Middle East special envoy Zhai Jun, who is visiting the region, warned that the risk of a large-scale ground conflict was rising and that spillover conflicts in the region were “worrisome”, Chinese state media said on Monday.
Iranian security officials told Reuters Iran’s strategy was for Middle East proxies like Hezbollah to pursue limited strikes on Israeli and U.S. targets but to avoid a major escalation that would draw in Tehran, a high-wire act for the Islamic Republic.
In neighboring Syria, where Hamas’ main regional backer Iran has a military presence, Israeli missiles hit Damascus and Aleppo international airports early on Sunday, putting both out of service and killing two workers, Syrian state media said.
Along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, the Iran-backed Hezbollah group has clashed with Israeli forces in support of Hamas in the deadliest escalation of frontier violence since an Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006.
Early on Monday, Israeli aircraft struck two Hezbollah cells in Lebanon that were planning to launch anti-tank missiles and rockets toward Israel, its military said. Israel’s military also said it struck other Hezbollah targets, including a compound and an observation post.
Hezbollah said on Monday that one of its fighters was killed, without providing details. Israel’s military said 7 troops have been killed on the Lebanese border since the latest conflict began, Reuters reported.
With violence around its heavily guarded borders increasing, Israel on Sunday added 14 communities close to Lebanon and Syria to its evacuation contingency plan in the north of the country.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the international community to create “a united front” to stop Israel’s attacks in Gaza and allow desperately needed aid which has only begun to trickle in.
A second convoy of 14 aid trucks entered the Rafah crossing to the besieged Gaza Strip on Sunday night, and U.S. President Joe Biden and Netanyahu affirmed in a call “there will now be continued flow of this critical assistance into Gaza”, the White House said.
The U.N. humanitarian office said the volume of aid entering so far was just 4% of the daily average before the hostilities and a fraction of what was needed with food, water, medicines and fuel stocks running out.
US advises citizens not to travel to Iraq after recent attacks on US personnel
The U.S. State Department said on Sunday U.S. citizens should not travel to Iraq after recent attacks on American troops and personnel in the region, Reuters reported.
The travel advisory says, “Do not travel to Iraq due to terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and Mission Iraq’s limited capacity to provide support to U.S. citizens.”
There has been a spike in attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria since the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza broke out. Last week, a U.S. warship shot down more than a dozen drones and four cruise missiles fired by Iranian-backed Houthis from Yemen, read the report.
The advisory followed the ordered departure of eligible family members and non-emergency U.S. government personnel from U.S. Embassy Baghdad and U.S. Consulate General Erbil “due to increased security threats against U.S. personnel and interests,” the State Department said in a statement.
The statement added that anti-U.S. militias “threaten U.S. citizens and international companies” throughout Iraq. Earlier on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said they saw the prospect of a significant escalation in attacks on American troops in the Middle East and of Iran seeking to widen the Israel-Hamas war.
Washington is on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups as regional tensions soar during the Israel-Hamas war, which began after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing over 1,400 people.
Israel has since retaliated with deadly air strikes on Gaza, a 45 km-long (25-mile) strip of land that is part of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories and home to 2.3 million people that has been ruled politically since 2007 by Hamas. Israel’s air strikes have killed over 4,700 people, Palestinian officials say.
“Because of security concerns, U.S. government personnel in Baghdad are instructed not to use Baghdad International Airport,” the State Department said on Sunday.
The United States has sent a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East in recent weeks, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships and about 2,000 Marines, Reuters reported.
The U.S. will send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and additional Patriot air defense missile system battalions to the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Saturday.
Jordan’s King condemns global silence on Israel’s ‘war crimes’ in Gaza
Jordan’s King Abdullah this weekend denounced what he termed global silence about Israel’s attacks on Gaza, which have killed thousands of people in the enclave, and left over a million people homeless.
Speaking at a hastily convened meeting dubbed the Cairo Peace Summit, King Abdullah said: “The message the Arab world is hearing is that Palestinian lives matter less than Israeli ones.”
He told Arab leaders present he was outraged and grieved by acts of violence waged against innocent civilians in Gaza, the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and Israel.
“The Israeli leadership must realize once and for all that a state can never thrive if it is built on a foundation of injustice… Our message to the Israelis should be that we want a future of peace and security for you and the Palestinians.”
King Abdullah said that the forced or internal displacement of Palestinians would be a war crime.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who also attended the summit, said Palestinians would not be displaced or driven off their land.
“We won’t leave, we won’t leave,” he told the summit.
Egypt, which called the meeting and hosted it, said it had hoped participants would call for peace and resume efforts to resolve the decades-long Palestinian quest for statehood.
But the meeting ended without leaders and foreign ministers agreeing on a joint statement.
This comes two weeks into a conflict that has killed thousands and had a catastrophic impact on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, which is home to 2.3 million people.
Diplomats attending the Cairo talks had not been optimistic of a breakthrough, especially as Israel was not present.
In addition, Israel continues to prepare for a ground invasion of Gaza aimed at wiping out Hamas that rampaged through its towns on October 7, killing 1,400 people.
The Cairo meeting however was meant to explore how to head off a wider regional war but diplomats knew public agreement would be hard because of sensitivities around calls for a ceasefire.
Arab states fear the offensive could drive Gaza residents permanently from their homes and even into neighboring countries – as happened when Palestinians fled or were forced from their homes in the 1948 war following Israel’s creation.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said his country opposed what he called the displacement of Palestinians into Egypt’s largely desert Sinai region, adding the only solution was an independent Palestinian state.
Egypt fears insecurity near the border with Gaza in northeastern Sinai, where it faced an insurgency that peaked after 2013 and has now largely been suppressed.
Jordan, home to many Palestinian refugees and their descendants, fears a wider conflagration would give Israel the chance to expel Palestinians en masse from the West Bank.
Saudi Crown Prince calls for establishment of ‘1967 borders’
As concerns grow in the region over Israel’s actions, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also spoke out his past week about the conflict and rejected the targeting of civilians under any pretext.
Prince Mohammed said during his opening speech at the GCC-ASEAN summit in Riyadh on Friday that there is a need to create conditions that lead to the establishment of a “Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.”
“As we are holding this meeting, we are pained by the escalation of the ongoing violence in Gaza, the price of which is being paid by innocent civilians,” he said.
“In this regard we affirm our rejection of targeting civilians in any way, and the importance of sticking to the international law and the necessity of stopping military operations against civilians and infrastructure that affect their daily lives and creating conditions to restore stability and achieve peace that ensures reaching a solution to establish a Palestinian state according to the pre-1967 borders in a way that achieves security and prosperity for all.
The 1967 borders refer to those that existed before the war in which Israel occupied East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. It includes a two-state solution that has long been proposed as the best hope for peace in the Palestine-Israel conflict.
It would see an independent Palestinian state established alongside the existing one of Israel – giving both people their own territory.
This conflict however has deep roots and the creation of Israel and subsequent Arab-Israeli war of 1948 saw many Palestinians forced from their homes, in what is known as the Nakba, or “catastrophe”.
Humanitarian aid
On Sunday, a second convoy of aid trucks entered the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing heading towards Gaza, Reuters cited Egyptian security and humanitarian sources at Rafah as saying.
A total of around 19 trucks carrying medical and food supplies had been inspected by UNRWA, the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency, the sources said.
The first convoy of 20 trucks of badly needed supplies entered Gaza on Saturday.
This comes after Israel imposed a total blockade and launched air strikes on Gaza in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas. The Rafah crossing had been out of operation since shortly afterwards, and bombardments on the Gaza side had damaged roads and buildings.
UN officials said however a higher continuous pace of at least 100 trucks a day would be required in Gaza to cover urgent needs. Before the outbreak of the most recent conflict, several hundred trucks had been arriving in the enclave daily.
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told Reuters on Saturday that work was underway to develop a “light” inspection system, whereby Israel could check the shipments but ensure a sustained flow.
Small blast outside Israeli embassy in Cyprus overnight; no damage
A small blast occurred overnight outside the Israeli embassy in the Cypriot capital Nicosia, police said. No damage or injuries were reported and four people were later remanded in custody, Reuters reported.
Police said a metal object containing “a small amount of pyrotechnic material” exploded about 30 metres away from a perimeter compound of the embassy, which lies in a heavily populated area of Nicosia.
Four people aged between 17 and 21 found in the area were remanded on suspicion of attempting to destroy property with explosives, possession and use of explosive materials and carrying a weapon. In the car of one of the detainees police found 2 knives and a hammer.
The detainees were Syrians, a police source said.
Cyprus, on the edge of the volatile Middle East, has tightened security at locations across the island. In the wake of fresh violence authorities widened a security cordon around the embassy, shutting off civilian roads.
The embassy was the target of a botched bombing attempt in 1988 when a car packed with explosives went off on a nearby bridge, killing three people, Reuters reported.
