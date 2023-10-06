World
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize
Iran’s jailed women’s rights advocate Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
The award-making committee said the prize honoured all those behind recent unprecedented demonstrations in Iran and called for the release of Mohammadi, 51, who has campaigned for both women’s rights and the abolition of the death penalty, Reuters reported.
“This prize is first and foremost a recognition of the very important work of a whole movement in Iran, with its undisputed leader, Narges Mohammadi,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.
“If the Iranian authorities make the right decision, they will release her so that she can be present to receive this honour (in December), which is what we primarily hope for.”
There was no immediate official reaction from Tehran, which calls the protests Western-led subversion.
But semi-official news agency Fars said Mohammadi had “received her prize from the Westerners” after making headlines “due to her acts against the national security.”
Mohammadi is currently serving multiple sentences in Tehran’s Evin Prison amounting to about 12 years imprisonment, according to the Front Line Defenders rights organisation, one of the many periods she has been detained behind bars.
Charges include spreading propaganda against the state.
She is the deputy head of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, a non-governmental organisation led by Shirin Ebadi, the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.
Mohammadi is the 19th woman to win the 122-year-old prize and the first one since Maria Ressa of the Philippines won the award in 2021 jointly with Russia’s Dmitry Muratov.
“This Nobel Prize will embolden Narges’ fight for human rights, but more importantly, this is in fact a prize for the ‘women, life and freedom’ movement,” Mohammadi’s husband Taghi Rahmani told Reuters at his home in Paris.
The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 11 million Swedish crowns, or around $1 million, will be presented in Oslo on Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.
Past winners range from Martin Luther King to Nelson Mandela.
Kevin McCarthy’s wild ride as US House speaker ends in historic fall
Kevin McCarthy began his wild ride as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives in a chaotic January week and ended it nine months later in a historic fall, when he became the first speaker to be removed from the top post, Reuters reported.
Two decisions by the California Republican contributed to his undoing.
The first came during the agonizing 15 votes he endured over four days early this year when he agreed to a change of House rules allowing any single member of the House to call for a motion to oust the speaker. Coupled with his narrow 221-212 majority, that made it relatively easy for a single hard-right member, Representative Matt Gaetz, to call for his ouster.
The second came on Saturday, when McCarthy opted to avert triggering a partial government shutdown by introducing a stopgap funding bill that passed the House with more Democratic than Republican votes.
Gaetz had been threatening to move against McCarthy for days at that point, and a senior Republican told Reuters at the time that McCarthy had concluded he would face a challenge to his leadership no matter what he did.
“I want to keep government open while we finish our job,” McCarthy told reporters when he emerged from a closed-door Saturday morning party meeting where he laid out that plan.
On Tuesday, eight members of his party joined 208 Democrats to oust McCarthy as speaker in a 216-210 vote. McCarthy will continue as a rank-and-file member of the House.
McCarthy, who had managed to smile through much of the Tuesday’s ordeal, soon chose not to stand again for the position and struck a gracious tone at a press conference.
“I may have lost a vote today. But as I walk out of this chamber, I feel fortunate to have served the American people,” McCarthy, 58, told reporters. “It was my greatest honor to be able to do it.”
He had angered lawmakers of both parties during his time as speaker.
He steered a narrow majority, currently 221-212, through a long spring standoff that saw the U.S. come perilously close to defaulting on its $31.4 trillion in debt. Just a few months later, shutdown loomed.
Republican hardliners, cheered on by former President Donald Trump, urged McCarthy to push harder against the Democratic-majority Senate and President Joe Biden, to demand cuts to federal spending on domestic social programs and other conservative priorities.
Members of his own party repeatedly rejected measures McCarthy brought to the floor.
Democrats, meanwhile, seethed after McCarthy backed out of a May deal he had reached with Biden on spending levels for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1, and grew angrier when he launched an impeachment inquiry into Biden, read the report.
That move, Democrats contend, was meant as a reprisal for Trump’s historic two impeachments, both of which ended in acquittal on the votes of Senate Republicans.
The House will now drift rudderless in the coming days, with a potential shutdown in mid-November.
The episode demonstrated the formidable challenge that has overshadowed the speaker’s post for Republicans in recent years, with John Boehner resigning the post in 2015 after a struggle with rebellious conservatives.
Boehner’s successor, Paul Ryan, a frequent target for conservatives, decided not to seek reelection in 2018 as Trump shifted the party focus from Ryan’s fiscal priorities to immigration and culture-war issues.
“Frankly, one has to wonder whether or not the House is governable at all,” Republican Representative Dusty Johnson told reporters after McCarthy’s ouster.
Lawmakers have pointed to several prominent Republicans as possible successors to McCarthy: Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Republican whip Tom Emmer, House Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington and Representative Kevin Hern, who leads the conservative Republican Study Committee.
The high point of McCarthy’s tenure came in May when McCarthy enjoyed a rare moment of victory by forcing Biden to negotiate a deal on national debt that averted a default.
His masterstroke in getting Biden to the negotiating table had been his decision to bring a Republican debt ceiling bill to the floor and pass it in April with only the support of his own party members.
But hardliners soon used their leverage to shutter the House floor in protest over the spending level that McCarthy had agreed to Biden.
Mexican church roof collapses during Sunday mass killing 9, about 30 others missing
A church roof collapsed during Sunday mass in a northern Mexican city killing at least nine people and injuring 40, authorities said, as rescuers worked into the night, desperately looking for another 30 people believed to be trapped under the rubble.
Working under floodlights, military personnel supported emergency services using rescue dogs and earth moving equipment to identify and dig out survivors from the ruins of the church in Ciudad Madero, a city on the Gulf coast near the port of Tampico, Reuters reported.
Footage on social media showed the moment the church roof caved in, puffs of gray smoke billowing into the air, followed by the toppling of yellow brick outer walls.
Nine people died and another 40 were taken to nearby hospitals, while 30 other worshippers remained unaccounted for, Jorge Cuéllar, spokesman for the Security Ministry of Tamaulipas state, which borders Texas.
Speaking on Foro TV news channel, Cuéllar thanked local businessmen for bringing equipment to help remove rubble and aid rescue efforts.
Bishop Jose Armando Alvarez from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tampico said the church roof crumbled as worshippers were receiving communion and asked others to pray for the survivors.
“In this moment the necessary work is being carried out to pull out the people who are still under the rumble,” Bishop Armando said in a recorded message shared on social media.
Turkey says terrorists set off bomb at Ankara government building
Turkey’s government said on Sunday two terrorists carried out a bomb attack in front of the Interior Ministry buildings in Ankara, adding one of them died in the explosion and the other was “neutralised” by authorities there.
An explosion was heard near the parliament and ministerial buildings, Turkish media had earlier reported, and broadcasters showed footage of debris scattered on a street nearby, Reuters reported.
The blast was the first in Ankara since 2016, and comes on the day that parliament was set to open a new session.
Reuters footage showed soldiers, ambulances, fire trucks and armoured vehicles gathered at the ministry near the centre of Turkey’s capital.
Ali Yerlikaya, the interior minister, said on social media platform X that two police officers were slightly injured in the incident at 9:30 a.m. (0630 GMT).
“Two terrorists came with a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of Internal Affairs and carried out a bomb attack,” he said.
He added that one blew himself up and the other was “neutralised”, which usually means was killed. “Our struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised,” Yerlikaya wrote.
Police also announced they would carry out controlled explosions for “suspicious package incidents” in other parts of Ankara.
Authorities did not identify any specific militant group.
The blast comes almost a year after six people were killed and 81 wounded in an explosion in a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul. Turkey blamed Kurdish militants for that.
During a spate of violence in 2015 and 2016, Kurdish militants, Islamic State and other groups either claimed or were blamed for several attacks in major Turkish cities. In March 2016, 37 people were killed in Ankara when a bomb-laden car exploded at a crowded central transport hub.
Ankara’s chief prosecutor launched an investigation on Sunday into what it also called a terrorist attack.
President Tayyip Erdogan was set at 7:30 p.m. to attend the opening of parliament, which in the coming weeks is expected to consider ratifying Sweden’s bid to join NATO after Turkey had raised initial objections.
Turkish media reported that authorities were carrying out checks of the parliament after the blast at the ministry. A source told Reuters that the entrance was open but no cars were allowed through as part of the precautions.
