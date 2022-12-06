Latest News
Japan gives over $106 million in aid to Afghanistan
Japan announced Tuesday that it has decided to give an additional $106.7 million in assistance to Afghanistan to help combat the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.
In a statement issued by the Japanese Embassy in Kabul, the mission said: “Pleased to announce that Japan has decided additional 106.7 million USD assistance for Afghanistan, enabling implementation of humanitarian and basic human needs assistance projects. We truly hope these projects will help bring many smiles of Afghan people!”
The mission said these projects will be implemented by UN agencies, international organizations and NGOs, all aiming for the betterment of livelihoods through multiple approaches.
With the upcoming $106.7 million, the cumulative Japanese assistance to Afghanistan since August 2021 will amount to $335 million, the statement read.
This comes just days after US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West has held talks with Japanese officials in Tokyo on humanitarian needs and human rights issues in Afghanistan.
“Japan has been a friend of the Afghan people and our partner there for over 20 yrs, and we deeply appreciate Japan’s active diplomacy and continued generosity today,” West said on Saturday.
“We are always stronger, on every challenge, when we act together with allies. True in Afghanistan – we’ll continue to need Japan’s expertise and diverse contributions,” West said.
The envoy also said that he got “sage advice” from Tadamichi Yamamoto, a Japanese who served as UN envoy for Afghanistan during 2016-2020.
Latest News
New Delhi hosts India-Central Asia meeting of NSAs
India’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday said that connectivity with Central Asian countries remains India’s key priority and that security and prosperity is a common goal for the region.
Speaking at the first India-Central Asia meeting of the National Security Advisers, in New Delhi, Doval said the security situation in Afghanistan was an important issue concerning “us all”.
This is the first time India is hosting a meeting of top security officials from Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Participants are focussing on the evolving security situation in Afghanistan and ways to deal with the threat of terrorism they said is emanating from the country.
Latest News
UN Security Council temporarily lifts travel ban on senior IEA official
The UN Security Council has lifted the travel ban on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) acting Minister of Information and Culture, Mullah Khairullah Khairkhah, for a period of 10 days, so he can attend an event in Russia, officials in Afghanistan stated.
The UN Security Council failed to extend a travel ban exemption on Khairkhah along with other IEA officials two months ago.
This latest temporary travel ban exemption is said to have come into effect on December 1 and will run through until December 10, allowing Khairkhah to travel to Kazan, the capital of the Russian Federation’s Republic of Tatarstan.
Khairkhah was formerly imprisoned in Guantanamo and was released in 2014 in exchange for an American soldier.
Latest News
Migration to Germany to hit 1.2 million in 2022: report
More people will have sought refuge in Germany in 2022 than at the height of the European migrant crisis, Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported Sunday.
The newspaper said the country is on course to see 1.2 million new arrivals this year — a 35% increase from 2015 when 890,000 migrants and refugees, mainly fleeing the Syrian war, came to the country.
This year’s tally was calculated from the more than a million Ukrainian refugees welcomed in Germany since Russia’s invasion unfolded in February and an expected 200,000 asylum seekers by the end of the year.
By the end of October, some 181,612 asylum applications were recorded, Welt am Sonntag reported, mostly from Syrian, Afghan, Turkish and Iraqi nationals.
Municipalities face resource squeeze
German municipalities are reported to have reached their limit in processing such a large number of new arrivals, sparking concern from politicians like Armin Schuster, the interior minister for the eastern state of Saxony.
“We are approaching 200,000 asylum seekers this year. In the last legislature, this number was defined as the upper limit,” Schuster told the paper. While he said his state continues to “stand up for Ukraine, no ifs or buts,” any free capacity will soon be exhausted.
German MEP Manfred Weber warned of a “dramatic winter of refuge,” referring to an expected increase in migrant and refugee arrivals during the winter months.
Some analysts have warned that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians could flee the country as Russian forces continue to target the country’s energy infrastructure, sparking widespread power cuts during the winter cold.
“Germany is currently sleepwalking into a new migration crisis,” Weber warned, noting a similar pressure on authorities in the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria.
Last month, the EU refugee agency said asylum applications had reached a new post-2015 high.
The government said it was supporting states and municipalities with €3.5 billion ($3.69 billion) this year, with another €2.75 billion earmarked for 2023, and has provided more than 67,000 spaces for accommodation.
Schuster said Germany’s migration policy needed more than just “warm words” and called for “a noticeable braking effect on asylum access via the East Mediterranean route,” referring to how many migrants arrive in EU territory via Turkey and Greece.
At least 9 killed in Nangarhar exchange market explosion
New Delhi hosts India-Central Asia meeting of NSAs
Japan gives over $106 million in aid to Afghanistan
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
Chinese hackers stole millions worth of US COVID relief money
Last Sikh in Nangarhar says he’s not leaving Afghanistan
Afghanistan beat Iran 1-0 in CAFA U-14 Championship
Afghanistan’s central bank gets shipment of new banknotes
Afghanistan’s export volume at $1.85 billion for past 7 months
China announces zero-tariff for Afghan products
Tahawol: IEA defense minister’s meeting with UAE president
Saar: Iran hosting meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA defense minister’s trip to UAE discussed
Saar: Former officials’ travel permission discussed
Tahawol: Reactions over attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Explosion outside Kabul mosque kills Hekmatyar’s guard
-
Latest News4 days ago
Six million Afghans face emergency level of food insecurity: UN
-
Latest News3 days ago
US envoy stresses importance of Japan’s contributions to Afghanistan
-
Business5 days ago
Kabul hosts major domestic and international expo
-
Sport4 days ago
Japan’s win over Spain eliminates Germany from the World Cup
-
Latest News4 days ago
More tourists visiting Hairatan border town in Balkh
-
World3 days ago
Estonia to buy US rocket artillery system in $200 million deal
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA condemns attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul, vows probe