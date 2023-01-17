Japan pledges $1.3 million to support health services in Helmand

(Last Updated On: January 17, 2023)

The United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) for Afghanistan said in a statement Tuesday that Japan has pledged $1.3 million to bolster health services in Helmand province.

According to the UNPF the aid from Japan will be utilized to bolster the health services of the 20-bed hospital in Helmand.

This latest donation comes after Tokyo announced in December last year that it will provide roughly $106 million to Afghanistan for humanitarian purposes.

The Japanese Embassy in Kabul said in a statement at the time that the money for assistance projects would be carried out by UN agencies, and other international, and non-governmental organizations with the objective of enhancing livelihoods using a variety of approaches.

According to the Japanese Embassy, with the addition of this aid package, Japan’s overall assistance to Afghanistan from August 2021 to the present will amount to $335 million.