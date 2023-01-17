Health
Japan pledges $1.3 million to support health services in Helmand
The United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) for Afghanistan said in a statement Tuesday that Japan has pledged $1.3 million to bolster health services in Helmand province.
According to the UNPF the aid from Japan will be utilized to bolster the health services of the 20-bed hospital in Helmand.
This latest donation comes after Tokyo announced in December last year that it will provide roughly $106 million to Afghanistan for humanitarian purposes.
The Japanese Embassy in Kabul said in a statement at the time that the money for assistance projects would be carried out by UN agencies, and other international, and non-governmental organizations with the objective of enhancing livelihoods using a variety of approaches.
According to the Japanese Embassy, with the addition of this aid package, Japan’s overall assistance to Afghanistan from August 2021 to the present will amount to $335 million.
Health
Health officials review plans to improve health care services in Afghanistan
The need to reform government hospitals and health care services in the country was discussed this week at a meeting chaired by Mawalavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Administrative Deputy of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Dr. Qalandar Ebad, Acting Minister of Public Health, addressed participants at the meeting and said there was a need to reform hospitals and improve health services in Afghanistan and trained health care workers need to be employed across all areas of the country.
Participants also reviewed the health care reform plan, the former government’s plans and the plan around the new Ibn Sina pharmaceutical manufacturing company. This was in line with efforts to make the country self-sufficient, delegates said.
Recently, Hanafi made the necessary decisions regarding the recruitment of specialists in health centers and the creation of a responsible team for the activation of the Ibn Sina Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company and the drew up a plan for the standardization of the Jamhuriat public hospital.
Health
Officials report rise in legal medicines imports
Afghanistan Food and Drug Authority (AFDA) has said the volume of legal medicines imported into the country has increased substantially over the past few months.
According to a statement issued by AFDA, an assessment of the pharmaceutical industry has been carried out.
In a meeting of the technical board of the authority, chaired by Mutiullah Sahibzada, the deputy of administrative programs, 124 pharmaceutical firms and eight proposals by institutions and companies were approved after evaluation, read the statement.
AFDA has meanwhile seized and destroyed 800 tons of expired and poor quality medicines since the start of the year, following the inspection of pharmaceutical facilities, according to the statement.
Health
Indian maker of syrup linked to death of children in Uzbekistan halts production
India’s drug regulator said on Thursday that it had inspected Marion Biotech’s production facility and promised more action based on the probe report after the company’s cough syrup was linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan.
A legal representative of Marion Biotech said the Indian maker of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics regretted the deaths and the company has halted production of the Dok-1 Max syrup, Reuters reported.
The drug regulator reviewed the company’s Noida facility in the Uttar Pradesh state and is in regular touch with its Uzbekistan counterpart, the Indian health ministry said in a statement.
“The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory, Chandigarh for testing,” the ministry said.
Uzbekistan’s health ministry said on Wednesday that at least 18 children in Samarkand city died after consuming the syrup manufactured by the Indian drugmaker.
Another child, a one-year-old, died after being given the syrup for five days, Uzbek news website report.uz said on Thursday, citing the Qashqadaryo regional prosecutor’s office.
Officials in the Samarkand region had initially not reported the deaths to the ministry, the report added, citing Health Minister Bekhzod Musayevand.
Seven employees were dismissed by the Uzbek ministry following a probe into the matter, and “disciplinary measures” were taken against some specialists. The Doc-1 Max tablets and syrups have also been withdrawn from all pharmacies, the Uzbek ministry added in its statement on Wednesday.
The syrup contained a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, and was administered in doses higher than the standard dose for children either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists, the Uzbekistan ministry said.
India’s Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers issued an order on Thursday, laying out specifications to regulate the sale of ethylene glycol from the end of March.
The incident follows another similar one in Gambia, where deaths of at least 70 children had been linked to cough and cold syrups manufactured by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The Indian government and also the company, however, have since denied the allegations.
India is known as the ‘pharmacy of the world,’ and has doubled its pharmaceutical exports over the last decade, touching $24.5 billion in the last fiscal year.
Cricket: UAE league ushers in belts instead of caps for best performances
Microsoft to expand ChatGPT access
IEA delegation discusses challenges facing higher education with Qatari officials
Japan pledges $1.3 million to support health services in Helmand
Pakistan ‘concerned’ about rising militancy along border with Afghanistan: UN envoy
Vocational training provided to 800 women in Nangarhar: officials
IEA bans female NGO staff, jeopardizing aid efforts
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi and Argentina win in dramatic final
Takhar media reps call on IEA to address the problems of local journalists
Argentina football pockets $42 million in prize money
Tahawol: World’s demands from IEA discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-India relations discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Iran relations discussed
Saar: Financial sanctions on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US’s hasty exit from Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw from ODI series ‘unfair’: ACB
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan players call for politics to be kept out of sport
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA says ban on schools for girls is ‘temporary’ after OIC calls for decision to be reversed
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kabul resident wins two million AFN in 3rd round of AWCC’s lucky draw
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: 3rd meeting of OIC on Afghanistan discussed
-
Sport2 days ago
MI Emirates begin ILT20 campaign with clinical win against Warriors
-
Latest News3 days ago
NRC chief writes to Kandahar governor, clerics over ban on female workers
-
World4 days ago
Turkey summons Swedish ambassador over Erdogan puppet protest in Stockholm