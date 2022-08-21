COVID-19
Japan prime minister tests positive for COVID
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with the coronavirus Sunday and canceled his planned travels while he isolates and recuperates.
Kishida developed a slight fever and cough late Saturday and tested positive in a COVID-19 PCR test, said Noriyuki Shikata, the cabinet secretary for public affairs at the prime minister’s office.
“Prime Minister Kishida is isolated inside his residence,” he told The Associated Press on Sunday, AP reported.
The 65-year-old prime minister was on summer vacation last week and was scheduled to return to work Monday. It’s not clear where or how he was infected.
Kishida won’t go in person to a conference on African development later this month in Tunisia but will participate online. He also postponed his trip to the Middle East.
Cases of coronavirus infections have been surging recently in Japan, although most people — including Kishida — have been vaccinated. Other world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovered.
COVID-19
North Korea imports of Chinese masks, gloves surged before it declared COVID victory
North Korea imported more than one million facial masks and 15,000 pairs of rubber gloves from China in July, shortly before declaring victory over COVID-19, Chinese trade data showed on Saturday.
Pyongyang last week declared victory over the coronavirus, ending a little-detailed fight against “fever” cases that had risen to 4.77 million. It has registered no new such cases since July 29, Reuters reported.
Still, China exported 1.23 million facial masks to North Korea in July, worth $44,307, surging from 17,000 the previous month, according to data released by Chinese customs.
From January to July, the last month for which data is available, the North bought more than 11.93 million masks from China, data showed.
North Korea did not import any COVID-19 prevention and control products from China in May, the data showed.
China’s overall exports to North Korea surged to $59.74 million in July from $19.05 million in June.
Top exports were semi- or wholly milled rice, cigarettes, disodium carbonate and sheets of natural rubber.
North Korea bought $5.16 million worth of semi or wholly milled rice, $1.98 million of soybean oil and $1.21 million of granulated sugar in July, the Chinese customs data showed.
China suspended cross-border freight train services with North Korea following consultations due to COVID-19 infections in its border city of Dandong, China’s foreign ministry said on April 29.
COVID-19
WHO: World coronavirus cases fall 24%; deaths rise in Asia
New coronavirus cases reported globally dropped nearly a quarter in the last week while deaths fell 6% but were still higher in parts of Asia, according to a report Thursday on the pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The U.N. health agency said there were 5.4 million new COVID-19 cases reported last week, a decline of 24% from the previous week. Infections fell everywhere in the world, including by nearly 40% in Africa and Europe and by a third in the Middle East. COVID deaths rose in the Western Pacific and Southeast Asia by 31% and 12% respectively, but fell or remained stable everywhere else, AP reported.
At a press briefing Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said reported coronavirus deaths over the past month have surged 35%, and noted there had been 15,000 deaths in the past week.
“15,000 deaths a week is completely unacceptable, when we have all the tools to prevent infections and save lives,” Tedros said. He said the number of virus sequences shared every week has plummeted 90%, making it extremely difficult for scientists to monitor how COVID-19 might be mutating.
On Thursday, WHO’s vaccine advisory group recommended for the first time that people most vulnerable to COVID-19, including older people, those with underlying health conditions and health workers, get a second booster shot. Numerous other health agencies and countries made the same recommendation months ago.
The expert group also said it had evaluated data from the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for younger people and said children and teenagers were in the lowest priority group for vaccination, since they are far less likely to get severe disease.
Earlier this week, British authorities authorized an updated version of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine that targets omicron and the U.K. government announced it would be offered to people over 50 beginning next month.
COVID-19
CDC admits to making major mistakes in COVID-19 pandemic
America’s leading health agency announced Wednesday that it is planning a complete overhaul of its structure and operations due to major mistakes in handling the COVID-19 pandemic response, Anadolu News Agency reported.
“To be frank, we are responsible for some pretty dramatic, pretty public mistakes — from testing, to data, to communications,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in a statement.
“For 75 years, CDC and public health have been preparing for COVID-19, and in our big moment, our performance did not reliably meet expectations,” she said of the agency’s 11,000-plus staff members. “I want us all to do better, and it starts with CDC leading the way.”
The death toll from the pandemic in the US stands at more than one million people since March 2020.
The CDC first faced scrutiny over its COVID-19 response in the early days of the pandemic for its poor response to testing and monitoring the rapid spread of the virus, Anadolu reported.
During the later stages of the pandemic, the agency faced criticism for shifting or confusing guidance when it came to mask-wearing, social distancing and designating isolation periods for people who tested positive.
Walensky said the overhaul was not directed by the White House, insisting it was a CDC initiative.
“I feel like it’s my responsibility to lead this agency to a better place after a really challenging three years,” she continued. “It’s not lost on me that we fell short in many ways. We had some pretty public mistakes, and so much of this effort was to hold up the mirror…to understand where and how we could do better.”
The CDC reboot will revamp the entire organization from top to bottom, everything from operational procedures to the culture of the agency itself.
Walensky said the organization will move away from its previous focus on academic studies and shift towards prioritizing responding to emerging diseases like COVID-19 and monkeypox so the agency can meet its fullest potential.
The CDC will also create a new executive council to implement the widespread changes, Anadolu reported.
Japan prime minister tests positive for COVID
At least 20 dead, 30 injured in Logar floods
MoFA Calls on UNSC not to use sanctions as means of pressure on IEA
Kabul, Islamabad to issue truckers with 6-month visas to boost trade
India reports Tomato Flu outbreak in Kerala
Qatar to use drones to protect World Cup stadiums from attacks
Goal! ATN secures rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
At least 17 killed in flash floods in southern Iran
Tajikistan increases export volume to Afghanistan by 38%
Afghanistan signs deal to import 350,000 tons of oil from Iran
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
-
Sport5 days ago
ACB names squad for Asia Cup 2022
-
World4 days ago
Turkish airstrikes on Syrian border posts kill 17
-
Sport4 days ago
Ireland beat Afghanistan in the fifth match to win 3-2
-
Latest News3 days ago
511 dead, 3,700 injured in flash floods over the past year in Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Trans-Afghanistan railway survey finds no technical problems with route
-
Latest News4 days ago
McCaul blasts Biden for failure to plan withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Kabul hoping to purchase 1 million barrels of crude oil from Russia