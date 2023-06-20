Latest News
Japanese diplomats meet with Afghanistan’s economy minister
Acting Economy Minister, Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, on Tuesday met with Japanese diplomats in Kabul to discuss ways to improve bilateral cooperation, as well as the issue of sanctions, Afghanistan’s frozen assets, and the economic crisis among other issues.
Kansuki Nagaoka, the special envoy of Japan for Afghanistan, and Japan’s ambassador to Kabul Takashi Okada attended the meeting, a statement issued by the economy ministry stated.
Nagaoka said job creation opportunities are important for the youth in a country, as it can help in economic growth.
“Sanctions on banking and economic systems and the freezing of Afghanistan’s foreign assets by the United Nations have affected the country’s economic situation,” said Hanif, according to the statement.
Japan’s cooperation can be effective in lifting sanctions and unfreezing our country’s foreign reserves by the United Nations and the international community, he added.
Japan’s special envoy for Afghanistan assured the minister of his country’s cooperation with the Ministry of Economy in sectors of job creation and development projects.
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) also said that they have faced many problems in the last two years due to sanctions.
“Due to the banking sanctions and the freezing of national capital, the economic process of the country has faced many problems. We hope that these problems will be solved,” said Khan Jan Alkozai, a member of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).
Economic experts believe that once sanctions against Afghanistan are lifted, the country will move towards economic growth.
“Our country is facing severe problems due to banking sanctions. The Islamic Emirate must try to solve this problem. If we can solve these problems, with this, the economic activities in the country will speed up and we will mostly get out of the crisis situation,” said Kamaluddin Kakar, an economic expert.
After the political changes in the country, Afghanistan’s banking system was sanctioned and the country’s foreign reserves were frozen.
Latest News
World ‘failing Afghanistan’ during major locust outbreak: aid group
A global aid organization warned Monday that a large-scale plague of locusts is ravaging northern Afghanistan and could destroy 1.2 million metric tons of wheat, almost one-quarter of the country’s annual harvest.
Save the Children said eight million people in Afghanistan have been cut off from food aid in the past two months.
“The escalating situation threatens to plunge millions of people into worsening levels of hunger,” Save the Children said in a statement.
The locust outbreak has come as some 15.3 million people – one-third of the population – are projected to face crisis levels of hunger over the next five months, including 3.2 children, the group said.
It said that the Moroccan locust, one of the world’s most damaging plant pests, has affected eight of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.
The locusts have the potential to destroy 1.2 million tons of wheat, approximately one-quarter of the country’s annual harvest at a cost of $480 million.
Without an urgent injection of funding, the country could spiral into famine-like conditions and aid organizations are facing a $2.2 billion shortfall in humanitarian funding to support Afghanistan’s most vulnerable children and families, especially women and girls, the group said.
“The international community owes a debt and has a moral obligation to support Afghan children, women, and families at this dire time. Children are the most affected by this crisis and millions will suffer unless humanitarian assistance is immediately increased,” Arshad Malik, the Save the Children country director, said.
“However, humanitarian aid alone is not a quick fix. The underlying drivers of hunger including resuming development aid and support to the country’s ailing economy will also need to be addressed,” he added.
Latest News
Russia calls for continued probe into US, NATO ‘war crimes’ in Afghanistan
Russia’s representative at the UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva on Monday called for continued investigations into war crimes by the US and NATO in Afghanistan.
Addressing the council’s 53rd Session, Russian diplomat Yaroslav Yeryomin said: “The international community needs to remember about the war crimes that the US and NATO militaries committed during their 20-year-long presence in Afghanistan.
“We believe that it is important to continue the work to collect information and expose the crimes committed by the US and NATO in Afghanistan, as well as to make them public,” he said.
TASS news agency reported that Yeryomin stressed that attempts by the US and its allies to politicize humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people and link it to the implementation of some obligations were unacceptable. “Facilitating stability and security remains Russia’s priority on the Afghan track,” Yeryomin noted.
“Moscow is confident that “only long-term peace in Afghanistan will contribute to the favorable development of the entire region,” he said.
“We have been calling on the interim Afghan government to fulfill its promise to form an inclusive system of government, taking into account the interests of key ethnic and political groups, boosting the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking and ensuring the basic rights and freedoms of the country’s people,” Yeryomin said.
Latest News
Afghans among victims of Greek boat disaster: embassy
Afghanistan’s Embassy in Rome said on Monday the recent shipwreck off the coast of Greece took the lives of at least 78 men from Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Hundreds more are missing based on the speculation that between 400 to 750 people were on board, the embassy said in a statement.
The boat capsized off Greece on Wednesday about 80 kilometers from the southern Greek town of Pylos.
Greek authorities have said 104 survivors and 78 bodies were brought ashore in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy.
The Afghanistan Embassy in Rome called on Afghans not to take risks traveling illegally on “unsafe water, insecure and overcrowded ships.”
“We appeal to our compatriot migrants and refugees not to trust the international smuggling networks for putting their lives at risk. Additionally, since we are seeing that a growing number of migrants and refugees have chosen this illegal open sea pathway, it makes them more prone to stormy weather as the journeys are taking much longer, especially when the final destination is Italy,” the statement said.
