Japanese diplomats meet with Afghanistan’s economy minister

(Last Updated On: June 20, 2023)

Acting Economy Minister, Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, on Tuesday met with Japanese diplomats in Kabul to discuss ways to improve bilateral cooperation, as well as the issue of sanctions, Afghanistan’s frozen assets, and the economic crisis among other issues.

Kansuki Nagaoka, the special envoy of Japan for Afghanistan, and Japan’s ambassador to Kabul Takashi Okada attended the meeting, a statement issued by the economy ministry stated.

Nagaoka said job creation opportunities are important for the youth in a country, as it can help in economic growth.

“Sanctions on banking and economic systems and the freezing of Afghanistan’s foreign assets by the United Nations have affected the country’s economic situation,” said Hanif, according to the statement.

Japan’s cooperation can be effective in lifting sanctions and unfreezing our country’s foreign reserves by the United Nations and the international community, he added.

Japan’s special envoy for Afghanistan assured the minister of his country’s cooperation with the Ministry of Economy in sectors of job creation and development projects.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) also said that they have faced many problems in the last two years due to sanctions.

“Due to the banking sanctions and the freezing of national capital, the economic process of the country has faced many problems. We hope that these problems will be solved,” said Khan Jan Alkozai, a member of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).

Economic experts believe that once sanctions against Afghanistan are lifted, the country will move towards economic growth.

“Our country is facing severe problems due to banking sanctions. The Islamic Emirate must try to solve this problem. If we can solve these problems, with this, the economic activities in the country will speed up and we will mostly get out of the crisis situation,” said Kamaluddin Kakar, an economic expert.

After the political changes in the country, Afghanistan’s banking system was sanctioned and the country’s foreign reserves were frozen.