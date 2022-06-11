World
Japan’s PM vows to boost regional security role
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Friday to boost its regional security presence to counter multiple threats, from China’s expansion in the South China Sea to North Korea’s nuclear missile programme.
World
Gunman opens fire at Maryland factory, killing three
A gunman opened fire on his co-workers at a manufacturing facility in northern Maryland on Thursday (June 9), killing at least three people and critically wounding a fourth before being taken into custody after a shootout with police.
The 23-year-old assailant, who was not identified by police, was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland state trooper while trying to flee in a car, Washington County Sheriff Douglas Mullendore told a news conference.
Both the suspect and trooper were taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds in the latest in a series of mass shootings to plague the United States.
Mullendore declined to elaborate on the circumstances or possible motives behind the attack but said the gunman and all of his victims were employees of Columbia Machine in Smithsburg, in northern Maryland near the Pennsylvania state line.
He said the shooter used a semi-automatic pistol handgun.
A Columbia Machine spokesperson said the company was cooperating with authorities in their probe into the shooting but declined to comment further.
The company supplies concrete manufacturing equipment to customers in over 100 countries, according to its website.
The Baltimore offices of the FBI and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they were sending agents to the scene.
Late last month, an 18-year-old man opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers.
The killings in Uvalde and a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York that left 10 people dead, have prompted new efforts in U.S. Congress to enact stricter federal gun control laws.
World
Ukraine eyes billions in euros from Europe electricity exports
Ukraine hopes to make 1.5 billion euros from electricity exports to the European Union by the end of the year and earn to more in the future after obtaining the right to export its energy there, a Ukrainian energy ministry adviser said on Wednesday.
Former Soviet Ukraine’s electricity grid began planning to decoupling itself from the Russian and Belarusian grid in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea. It was testing the system’s autonomy in February when Russia invaded, which prompted Kyiv to fully disconnected 2.5 years earlier than planned.
Ukraine applied in March to join European energy system ENTSO-E as soon as possible and on Tuesday it received the right to export its energy to Europe, Ukrenergo said on Wednesday.
All the required Ukrainians lines are ready to export electricity to Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, said Lana Zerkal, an adviser to the energy minister, in an interview with the Suspilne public television channel.
“By the end of the year, under normal circumstances, we will be able to earn about 1.5 billion euros,” she said, adding that Ukraine’s system was working in sync with the European Union’s system.
“We started this in March, and now the EU is opening up to us the technical opportunity to start commercial flows and make money from it. It is very important to us that … despite the war we were able to do it 2.5 years earlier than planned,” she said.
World
Turkish and Russian delegations discuss Ukraine grain shipments
Russian and Turkish delegations met on Tuesday (08 July) for talks on Ukrainian grains shipments which have been stalled due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The delegations met in Ankara and were headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu
NATO member Turkey shares a sea border with both Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, and has been working to mediate in their war.
It has supported Kyiv, but refused to impose sanctions on Moscow.
Since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, Ukrainian grain shipments from its Black Sea ports have stalled and more than 20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos.
The conflict has fuelled a global food crisis with prices of grains and fertilizer soaring, prompting the United Nations to pitch the plan to re-open shipping routes from Odesa and other Ukrainian ports.
Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a big fertilizer exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.
Japan’s PM vows to boost regional security role
Ariana Afghan Airlines plans to buy four more planes
US scraps COVID-19 test requirement for international travelers
Qatar’s NSA reaffirms cooperation with Afghanistan during Kabul visit
Shanghai to lock down millions again for COVID testing
Virtue and Vice Ministry reject claims of ordering gender segregation in restaurants
China gives up 2023 Asian Cup hosting rights – AFC
IEA approves national budget for solar year 1401
Mining sector records rise in revenue since IEA takeover
Eshkamish district residents voice concerns about infrastructure, service delivery problems
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan exports cotton for first time to Turkey and Iran
-
Featured5 days ago
UN needs $3 billion in cash aid for Afghanistan before next winter
-
Latest News4 days ago
‘We cannot abandon 40 million Afghans’: UNDP head
-
Featured5 days ago
Ibrahim Zadran slams century as Afghanistan seal ODI series win over Zimbabwe
-
Latest News4 days ago
Economic and illiteracy challenges will be resolved, says Anas Haqqani
-
Featured5 days ago
IEA joins Muslim nations in slamming India over insulting remarks about Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan’s football coach eyes ‘revenge’ against India in upcoming clash
-
Featured5 days ago
Mujahid urges the world to recognize IEA instead of raising ‘baseless’ concerns