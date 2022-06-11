Connect with us

Japan’s PM vows to boost regional security role

3 hours ago

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Friday to boost its regional security presence to counter multiple threats, from China’s expansion in the South China Sea to North Korea’s nuclear missile programme.

Earlier, on the first day of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe had their first face-to-face meeting, Reuters reported.
 
Although both sides reiterated that they want to better manage their relationship, Beijing and Washington remained polarized over several volatile security situations, from Taiwan’s sovereignty to China’s military activity in the Pacific and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
 
After the meeting, Chinese and US officials highlighted the cordiality of proceedings in a sign it could help open the door to more communication between the two militaries, Reuters reported.
 
However, there was no evidence of any breakthrough on settling long-running security disputes.
 
Japan’s Kishida, who took office last year, said at the meeting’s keynote address that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had shaken the “foundations of the international order”, leaving the world at a crossroads.
 
He said Japan would enter a new era of “realism diplomacy”, another step by Tokyo to distance itself from its post-World War Two pacifism and step out of the shadow of the United States, its main ally, to take a bigger role in regional security where it faces China, North Korea and Russia, Reuters reported.
 
“We will be more proactive than ever in tackling the challenges and crises that face Japan, Asia, and the world,” Kishida said.
 
“Taking that perspective, in order to maintain and strengthen the peaceful order in this region, I will advance the ‘Kishida Vision for Peace’ and boost Japan’s diplomatic and security role in the region.”
 
Although the meeting is focused on Asian security issues, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains central to discussions.
 
The conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of people, uprooted millions and reduced cities to rubble, entered its 100th day last week.
 
At the US-China meeting, Austin “strongly discouraged” China from providing material support to Russia for the war. In response, China’s defense spokesman said Beijing did not provide Russia with military assistance.
 
This year, Washington warned that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.
 
But since then, US officials have said while they remain wary about China’s long  standing support for Russia in general, the military and economic support that they worried about has not come to pass, at least for now.
 
China has not condemned Russia’s attack and does not call it an invasion, but has urged a negotiated solution.
World

Gunman opens fire at Maryland factory, killing three

1 day ago

June 10, 2022

A gunman opened fire on his co-workers at a manufacturing facility in northern Maryland on Thursday (June 9), killing at least three people and critically wounding a fourth before being taken into custody after a shootout with police.

The 23-year-old assailant, who was not identified by police, was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland state trooper while trying to flee in a car, Washington County Sheriff Douglas Mullendore told a news conference.

Both the suspect and trooper were taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds in the latest in a series of mass shootings to plague the United States.

Mullendore declined to elaborate on the circumstances or possible motives behind the attack but said the gunman and all of his victims were employees of Columbia Machine in Smithsburg, in northern Maryland near the Pennsylvania state line.

He said the shooter used a semi-automatic pistol handgun.

A Columbia Machine spokesperson said the company was cooperating with authorities in their probe into the shooting but declined to comment further.

The company supplies concrete manufacturing equipment to customers in over 100 countries, according to its website.

The Baltimore offices of the FBI and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they were sending agents to the scene.

Late last month, an 18-year-old man opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers.

The killings in Uvalde and a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York that left 10 people dead, have prompted new efforts in U.S. Congress to enact stricter federal gun control laws.

World

Ukraine eyes billions in euros from Europe electricity exports

2 days ago

June 9, 2022

Ukraine hopes to make 1.5 billion euros from electricity exports to the European Union by the end of the year and earn to more in the future after obtaining the right to export its energy there, a Ukrainian energy ministry adviser said on Wednesday.

Former Soviet Ukraine’s electricity grid began planning to decoupling itself from the Russian and Belarusian grid in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea. It was testing the system’s autonomy in February when Russia invaded, which prompted Kyiv to fully disconnected 2.5 years earlier than planned.

Ukraine applied in March to join European energy system ENTSO-E as soon as possible and on Tuesday it received the right to export its energy to Europe, Ukrenergo said on Wednesday.

All the required Ukrainians lines are ready to export electricity to Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, said Lana Zerkal, an adviser to the energy minister, in an interview with the Suspilne public television channel.

“By the end of the year, under normal circumstances, we will be able to earn about 1.5 billion euros,” she said, adding that Ukraine’s system was working in sync with the European Union’s system.

“We started this in March, and now the EU is opening up to us the technical opportunity to start commercial flows and make money from it. It is very important to us that … despite the war we were able to do it 2.5 years earlier than planned,” she said.

World

Turkish and Russian delegations discuss Ukraine grain shipments

3 days ago

June 8, 2022

Russian and Turkish delegations met on Tuesday (08 July) for talks on Ukrainian grains shipments which have been stalled due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The delegations met in Ankara and were headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu

NATO member Turkey shares a sea border with both Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, and has been working to mediate in their war.

It has supported Kyiv, but refused to impose sanctions on Moscow.

Since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, Ukrainian grain shipments from its Black Sea ports have stalled and more than 20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos.

The conflict has fuelled a global food crisis with prices of grains and fertilizer soaring, prompting the United Nations to pitch the plan to re-open shipping routes from Odesa and other Ukrainian ports.

Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a big fertilizer exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.

