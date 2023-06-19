Latest News
Japan’s special envoy for Afghanistan visits Kabul
Japan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Kansuke Nagaoka, visited Kabul and held talks with officials and political figures.
In meeting with former president Hamid Karzai, the sides discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and the region, the importance of education and reopening of schools for girls.
The diplomat also met with the Minister of Higher Education Neda Mohammad Nadeem.
The Ministry of Education said in a statement that during the meeting, Japan’s special envoy pledged assistance for Afghanistan’s education sector and requested information about the suspension of girls’ education.
For his part, Nadeem requested Japan’s assistance in the construction of university buildings, equipping laboratories and capacity-building of teachers.
Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman, says Japan has always had a good policy towards Afghanistan and has helped the people of Afghanistan, so it is necessary to use Japan’s experiences for the development of the country.
Japan has repeatedly emphasized that there should be constant and direct interaction with the IEA and humanitarian aid should be provided to the people of Afghanistan in order to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.
Iran’s parliamentary delegation to visit Afghanistan over water rights
A parliamentary delegation of Iran will soon travel to Afghanistan to follow up on the issue of water rights, an Iranian lawmaker has said.
“There have been talks with the foreign minister of our country about the trip of the parliamentary delegation to Afghanistan to follow up on the issue of water rights, and God willing, this trip will take place soon,” MP Mohammad Sargazi told ISNA news agency.
He added that the parliamentary delegation will consist of representatives of Sistan and Baluchistan province and Iran-Afghanistan parliamentary friendship group.
Earlier, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan, said that Iranian experts will visit Kajaki Dam in Helmand to assess water levels.
Mohammad Sargazi said that the Afghan authorities should facilitate the visit.
Farah woman gives birth to quadruplets in Farah
Doctors at Farah Provincial Hospital say a woman has given birth to quadruplets and that the babies, three boys and one girl, are all healthy.
The mother is 19 years old and the father is 23 years old, doctors said.
The babies are currently receiving care at the Farah Provincial Hospital.
However, the family is reportedly struggling financially and in need of assistance.
Teen girls banned from school in Baghlan turn to carpet weaving
Teenage girls in Baghlan province who have been denied access to an education for the past two years have turned to weaving carpets in a bid to help support their families.
However, these girls have said they have little access to markets to sell their products and they face a shortage of raw materials.
“Even the carpets we weave do not have the right price and the price is low, we still have to work day and night and it is very difficult,” said Soraya, a carpet weaver in Baghlan province.
Officials from the Baghlan Carpet Weavers Association say that the lack of a suitable market for carpets and the lack of direct access to raw materials for carpet weavers is a serious problem – one which needs to be solved by the government, they said.
“We have 500 families of carpet weavers and 150 families of rug weavers. The carpets are made here. The material comes from Kabul,” said Mohammad Arif Ghulami, the head of Baghlan Carpet Weaving Association.
The local officials say that they are taking measures to solve these problems, and most of the carpets in this province, which used to be processed in Pakistan, are now being processed in Kabul.
“In the Republic’s time, carpets were woven in Baghlan, after being transferred to Kabul, they were taken to Pakistan, where they were processed and sold to other countries under the name of Pakistan, with the establishment of Islamic Emirate, now it is woven and processed in the country and sold under our own name,” said Ezat Mir Haqqani, the head of culture of Baghlan Department of Information and Culture.
Carpet weaving is historically and important industry in this northern province, which provides work for thousands of families.
