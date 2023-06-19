Japan’s special envoy for Afghanistan visits Kabul

(Last Updated On: June 19, 2023)

Japan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Kansuke Nagaoka, visited Kabul and held talks with officials and political figures.

In meeting with former president Hamid Karzai, the sides discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and the region, the importance of education and reopening of schools for girls.

The diplomat also met with the Minister of Higher Education Neda Mohammad Nadeem.

The Ministry of Education said in a statement that during the meeting, Japan’s special envoy pledged assistance for Afghanistan’s education sector and requested information about the suspension of girls’ education.

For his part, Nadeem requested Japan’s assistance in the construction of university buildings, equipping laboratories and capacity-building of teachers.

Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman, says Japan has always had a good policy towards Afghanistan and has helped the people of Afghanistan, so it is necessary to use Japan’s experiences for the development of the country.

Japan has repeatedly emphasized that there should be constant and direct interaction with the IEA and humanitarian aid should be provided to the people of Afghanistan in order to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.