Jordan’s King condemns global silence on Israel’s ‘war crimes’ in Gaza
Jordan’s King Abdullah this weekend denounced what he termed global silence about Israel’s attacks on Gaza, which have killed thousands of people in the enclave, and left over a million people homeless.
Speaking at a hastily convened meeting dubbed the Cairo Peace Summit, King Abdullah said: “The message the Arab world is hearing is that Palestinian lives matter less than Israeli ones.”
He told Arab leaders present he was outraged and grieved by acts of violence waged against innocent civilians in Gaza, the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and Israel.
“The Israeli leadership must realize once and for all that a state can never thrive if it is built on a foundation of injustice… Our message to the Israelis should be that we want a future of peace and security for you and the Palestinians.”
King Abdullah said that the forced or internal displacement of Palestinians would be a war crime.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who also attended the summit, said Palestinians would not be displaced or driven off their land.
“We won’t leave, we won’t leave,” he told the summit.
Egypt, which called the meeting and hosted it, said it had hoped participants would call for peace and resume efforts to resolve the decades-long Palestinian quest for statehood.
But the meeting ended without leaders and foreign ministers agreeing on a joint statement.
This comes two weeks into a conflict that has killed thousands and had a catastrophic impact on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, which is home to 2.3 million people.
Diplomats attending the Cairo talks had not been optimistic of a breakthrough, especially as Israel was not present.
In addition, Israel continues to prepare for a ground invasion of Gaza aimed at wiping out Hamas that rampaged through its towns on October 7, killing 1,400 people.
The Cairo meeting however was meant to explore how to head off a wider regional war but diplomats knew public agreement would be hard because of sensitivities around calls for a ceasefire.
Arab states fear the offensive could drive Gaza residents permanently from their homes and even into neighboring countries – as happened when Palestinians fled or were forced from their homes in the 1948 war following Israel’s creation.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said his country opposed what he called the displacement of Palestinians into Egypt’s largely desert Sinai region, adding the only solution was an independent Palestinian state.
Egypt fears insecurity near the border with Gaza in northeastern Sinai, where it faced an insurgency that peaked after 2013 and has now largely been suppressed.
Jordan, home to many Palestinian refugees and their descendants, fears a wider conflagration would give Israel the chance to expel Palestinians en masse from the West Bank.
Humanitarian aid
On Sunday, a second convoy of aid trucks entered the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing heading towards Gaza, Reuters cited Egyptian security and humanitarian sources at Rafah as saying.
A total of around 19 trucks carrying medical and food supplies had been inspected by UNRWA, the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency, the sources said.
The first convoy of 20 trucks of badly needed supplies entered Gaza on Saturday.
This comes after Israel imposed a total blockade and launched air strikes on Gaza in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas. The Rafah crossing had been out of operation since shortly afterwards, and bombardments on the Gaza side had damaged roads and buildings.
UN officials said however a higher continuous pace of at least 100 trucks a day would be required in Gaza to cover urgent needs. Before the outbreak of the most recent conflict, several hundred trucks had been arriving in the enclave daily.
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told Reuters on Saturday that work was underway to develop a “light” inspection system, whereby Israel could check the shipments but ensure a sustained flow.
Small blast outside Israeli embassy in Cyprus overnight; no damage
A small blast occurred overnight outside the Israeli embassy in the Cypriot capital Nicosia, police said. No damage or injuries were reported and four people were later remanded in custody, Reuters reported.
Police said a metal object containing “a small amount of pyrotechnic material” exploded about 30 metres away from a perimeter compound of the embassy, which lies in a heavily populated area of Nicosia.
Four people aged between 17 and 21 found in the area were remanded on suspicion of attempting to destroy property with explosives, possession and use of explosive materials and carrying a weapon. In the car of one of the detainees police found 2 knives and a hammer.
The detainees were Syrians, a police source said.
Cyprus, on the edge of the volatile Middle East, has tightened security at locations across the island. In the wake of fresh violence authorities widened a security cordon around the embassy, shutting off civilian roads.
The embassy was the target of a botched bombing attempt in 1988 when a car packed with explosives went off on a nearby bridge, killing three people, Reuters reported.
Saudi crown prince calls for Palestinian state within 1967 borders
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) called for the establishment of a Palestinian State according to the 1967 borders during his speech at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Riyadh on Friday.
“We are hurting [from] the escalating violence in Gaza today, which is paying the price for by innocent civilians,” MbS said. “We refuse to target civilians in any form and under any pretext.”
The crown prince stated “the need to stop military operations against civilians and infrastructure that affect their daily lives” and the need to “create conditions to achieve lasting peace that ensures the establishment of a Palestinian state.”
The Saudi royal hosted UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Riyadh on 19 October after the latter’s solidarity visit to Israel.
MbS voiced his condemnation of the Israeli targeting of civilians in Gaza, calling it a “heinous crime and a brutal attack.”
Saudi Press Agency reports that the crown prince strongly emphasized the need to work towards safeguarding civilian lives, reducing military expansion, and ensuring that the ongoing violence doesn’t escalate.
Mbs also stressed the “need for creating conditions that can restore stability and peace and guarantee the Palestinian people their legitimate rights,” according to SPA.
This comes after the Israeli airstrike against a hospital in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians were seeking shelter. The attack killed hundreds, most of whom were children.
As of 19 October’s numbers, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported 3,785 Palestinians were killed and more than 12,000 wounded in Israeli strikes.
Biden to seek $60 bln for Ukraine, $14 bln for Israel
President Joe Biden launched a new mission on Thursday to convince Americans they should spend billions more on supporting Israel and Ukraine in their wars, arguing that only the U.S.’s involvement can prevent global chaos.
“American leadership is what holds the world together. American alliances are what keep us, America, safe,” said Biden, Reuters reported.
Biden sought to link Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip who attacked Israel to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
“Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to annihilate a neighboring democracy,” he said.
Biden will ask Congress for $100 billion in new spending, including $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel, a source familiar with his plan told Reuters. The request will also include $10 billion for humanitarian aid, $14 billion for border security and $7 billion for the Indo-Pacific region, the source said.
Half of the $60 billion Biden is requesting for Ukraine would go toward replacing and modernizing U.S. weapons stocks, the source said.
Biden spoke about 20 hours after returning from a whirlwind trip to Israel to show U.S. solidarity after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants who launched incursions from Gaza and killed 1,400 people in southern Israel.
Biden’s message carries some urgency. Israel is poised to launch a ground offensive to root out Palestinian Hamas militants from Gaza and tensions are at a fever pitch after a deadly blast at a Gaza hospital. Already Israel’s counterattack has killed thousands of Palestinians, local authorities say.
Biden said Israel was not responsible for the hospital blast, as Hamas officials had asserted, and said: “We can’t ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace and have opportunity.”
As global protests grow about the attacks on Gaza, Biden urged Israelis not to give in to “blind rage” as they respond to Hamas.
The Republican National Committee accused Biden of coddling Iran after his speech. “Biden could BEGIN holding the Iranian regime accountable by vigorously enforcing oil sanctions, and by reversing course on his appeasement policies that have enriched them with tens of billions of dollars,” it said.
