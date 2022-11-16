Latest News
Just days to go for FIFA World Cup 2022 – here’s what you need to know
After much anticipation and fanfare, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ kicks off on Sunday and will be played through until December 18 in Qatar.
It will be the 22nd edition of the competition, and the first played in the Arab world.
Here is everything you need to know about the tournament.
How to watch:
Once again Ariana Television Network (ATN) will bring a world-class sporting event into the homes of all Afghans after securing the exclusive broadcasting rights in Afghanistan.
From Sunday, fans can tune in to Ariana Television to watch what will undoubtedly be a thrilling tournament.
Qatar 2022 groups
The tournament will start with the group phase – of which there are eight groups in total.
Group A – Qatar; Ecuador; Senegal and the Netherlands
Group B – England, Iran, USA and Wales
Group C – Argentina, Saudi arabia, Mexico and Poland
Group D – France, Australia, Denmark and Tunisia
Group E – Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan
Group F – Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia
Group G – Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon
Group H – Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea
Qatar 2022 match schedule
The group phase will be played from 20 November to 2 December. The knockout phase will run from 3-18 December.
Qatar 2022 stadiums
The 64 matches will take place across eight venues:
Al Bayt Stadium
Khalifa International Stadium
Al Thumama Stadium
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Lusail Stadium
Stadium 974
Education City Stadium
Al Janoub Stadium
Qatar 2022 squads
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ just five days away, the full squads for all 32 teams can finally be confirmed.
The announcement of the 26-man lists confirms the sporting dreams of 832 players.
The full list of squads can be accessed here or found attached.
Fun Facts
If Lionel Messi (currently on 19 games) reaches the final with Argentina and plays all seven matches along the way, he would replace Lothar Matthaus (25) as the player with the most World Cup appearances.
Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is the player at the World Cup with the most international appearances (191) and the most goals (117).
Germany forward Youssoufa Moukoko, who turns 18 on the day the tournament starts on 20 November, will be the youngest player at the World Cup in Qatar and if he gets on the pitch he will become the youngest player to play at the tournament in 20 years and the ninth youngest overall.
Mexico goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, 40, will be the oldest player in Qatar and could become the eighth oldest player to feature at the tournament.
The final will take place at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday 18 December.
CLICK HERE for the full broadcasting schedule on Ariana Television.
