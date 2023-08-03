World
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie said on Wednesday they were separating in an unexpected announcement that appeared to mark the end of the couple’s 18-year high-profile marriage, Reuters reported.
The couple had talked frankly in the past about difficulties in their relationship and in recent years were seen less often together in public.
Trudeau, 51, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, 48, were married in May 2005 and have three children, aged 15, 14 and nine. On their anniversary in 2020, he described her as “my rock, my partner, and my best friend.”
For Trudeau, there are also painful historical parallels. His father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, separated from his wife, Margaret, in 1977, when he was in office.
The development is one of the biggest personal crises for Trudeau since he became prime minister in 2015, especially since he often stresses the importance of family life, read the report.
The couple made the announcement a week after Trudeau unveiled a massive cabinet shuffle in a bid to boost the fortunes of his Liberal Party, which is trailing in the polls. Aides said he was determined to lead the Liberals into the next election, which must be held by October 2025.
“Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” Trudeau said on Instagram. Gregoire Trudeau posted an almost identical message on her own Instagram account.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp said Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, one of Trudeau’s closest allies, would brief members of the cabinet later on Wednesday.
The CBC also said Trudeau was likely to speak publicly about the separation this week.
Trudeau’s office said the two had signed a legal agreement, stressing that the couple would focus on raising their children. The family will go on vacation together next week.
Gregoire Trudeau will be moving into separate accommodation in Ottawa but plans to spend plenty of time with the children in Rideau Cottage, the prime minister’s official residence, to ensure they have as normal an upbringing as possible, said a source familiar with the situation, Reuters reported.
The source, who requested anonymity because of the extreme sensitivity of the situation, said the couple would have joint custody of the children.
Gregoire Trudeau, an advocate for gender equality who studied commerce at university, was working as a reporter when she met Trudeau in 2003. They married two years later.
Trudeau was only 43 when he became prime minister in late 2015 and the sharply-dressed couple quickly captured the attention of the world media, read the report.
In October 2015, the New York Post dubbed her “the hottest first lady in the world.”
Vogue magazine ran a glowing profile of the two in its January 2016 issue, complete with photos of them embracing. A long piece in the magazine about Trudeau said he “shocks some with his public displays of affection toward his wife”.
In the early years after Trudeau took office, he and Sophie were often seen together at social functions and on foreign trips. In February 2018, during a visit to India, the two of them dressed in colorful costumes most days, prompting derisive comments back home.
Trudeau, though, made clear even before he became prime minister that the two had faced challenges, writing in his autobiography Common Ground in 2014 that “our marriage isn’t perfect, and we have had difficult ups and downs.”
In recent years, Gregoire Trudeau has curtailed joint appearances with her husband and signs of stress were clear.
On their wedding anniversary last year, she said in a social media post that “we have navigated through sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between and it ain’t over.”
She went on: “long-term relationships are challenging in so many ways”.
The two of them did travel to London in May for the coronation of King Charles and were together when U.S. President Joe Biden visited in late March.
As recently as Monday, Trudeau was still wearing his wedding ring, Reuters reported.
World
11 dead and 27 missing in floods around Beijing after days of rain
Chinese state media report 11 people have died and 27 are missing amid flooding in the mountains surrounding the capital Beijing.
Days of heavy rains have prompted authorities to close train stations and evacuate people in vulnerable communities to school gyms, state broadcaster CCTV reported Tuesday. Homes have been flooded, roads torn apart and cars piled into stacks, Associated Press reported.
The level of rainfall is highly unusual for Beijing, which generally enjoys a moderate, dry climate. Flooding in other parts of northern China that rarely see such large amounts of rain have led to scores of deaths.
Seasonal flooding hits large parts of China every summer, particularly in the semitropical south. However, some northern regions this year have reported the worst floods in 50 years.
In early July, at least 15 people were killed by floods in the southwestern region of Chongqing, and some 5,590 people in the far northwestern province of Liaoning had to be evacuated. In the central province of Hubei, rainstorms have trapped residents in their vehicles and homes.
China’s deadliest and most destructive floods in recent history were in 1998, when 4,150 people died, most of them along the Yangtze River.
In 2021, more than 300 people died in flooding in the central province of Henan. Record rainfall inundated the provincial capital of Zhengzhou on July 20 that year, turning streets into rushing rivers and flooding at least part of a subway line.
World
Turkey urges Sweden to take steps to stop Quran burnings
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday urged Sweden to take concrete steps to prevent burnings of the Holy Quran, a Turkish foreign ministry source said.
Sweden and Denmark have seen several protests in recent weeks where copies of the Quran have been damaged or burned, causing outrage among Muslims. Sweden’s embassy in Baghdad was stormed and set ablaze by angry protesters.
In a phone call, Fidan told his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom that continuation of such “vile actions” under the guise of freedom of expression was unacceptable, the source told Reuters.
Fidan and Billstrom also discussed Sweden’s NATO military alliance membership application, the source added.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Sunday that he had held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and that they agreed the situation was dangerous.
“We need to take measures to strengthen our resilience,” he said in a post on Instagram.
The Swedish government said this month that it would examine whether it could change Sweden’s Public Order Act to give police the possibility to stop demonstrations that threatened Sweden’s security.
“Ultimately it is about defending our free and open societies, our democracy and our citizens’ right to freedom and security,” Kristersson said.
Tobias Billstrom declined to comment.
Demark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told the national broadcaster on Sunday the government would seek to find “a legal tool” that would enable authorities to prevent the burning of copies of the Koran in front of other countries’ embassies, Reuters reported.
World
Six people dead after small plane crashes in Calgary
Six people have died after a small plane crashed in Kananaskis Country, a mountainous region west of Calgary, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Saturday.
The RCMP said an aircraft with five passengers and a pilot left Springbank Airport near Calgary on Friday night en route to Salmon Arm, British Columbia, Reuters reported.
RCMP Staff Sgt. Ryan Singleton said contact was lost with the plane around 9:30 p.m. local time (0330 GMT Saturday). Shortly after the plane was reported overdue, a search was conducted by a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) squadron based in Winnipeg.
The squadron found the crash site, and with help from Alberta Parks Mountain Rescue, searched for survivors. However, all six people in the plane had died, Singleton said.
According to Reuters the RCMP did not release the names of the victims.
“Recovering the bodies of the pilot and the passengers was very challenging due to the difficult terrain. However, all six bodies have been successfully recovered,” Singleton said, adding the Transport Safety Board of Canada is conducting an investigation into the crash.
Afghan-Kazak private sectors seal deals worth $100 million
Chief of Staff of Armed Forces visits border districts in Badakhshan
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
Muttaqi meets with Qatar’s Minister of State for Int’l Cooperation in Doha
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s demand from ambassadors of some nations in Doha discussed
Scotland stuns Zimbabwe, secures clash with Dutch for World Cup spot
Kandahar grapes being exported to Pakistan daily
Gurbaz, Zadran tons power Afghanistan to 142-run win over Bangladesh
Four killed, two injured in Philadelphia shooting
ATN secures rights to produce, broadcast new T20 league
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s demand from ambassadors of some nations in Doha discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s policies towards Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Outcome of 2-day meeting in Doha between US-IEA delegation discussed
Saar: Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: UAE’s effort for ensuring peace, prosperity in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
KPL2023: Atal smashes jaw-dropping seven sixes in a row
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Melting glacier ice reveals frozen body of climber who vanished 37 years ago
-
Latest News5 days ago
Transporting goods by rail up 25 percent: officials
-
Sport5 days ago
Kabul Zalmi crush Shamshad Eagles by 73 runs in KPL
-
Business4 days ago
Construction of Sar-e-Pul and Uruzgan dams to start soon
-
World4 days ago
Six people dead after small plane crashes in Calgary
-
World4 days ago
Three injured in shooting in Dutch city Rotterdam
-
Latest News3 days ago
US and allies cut aid to Afghanistan for this year by $2 billion