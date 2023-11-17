Latest News
Kabul residents complain of soaring fuel prices
As winter is approaching, Kabul residents express concerns and complain about rising in fuel prices, especially coal and firewood.
Kabul residents said that economic problems, lack of work and high fuel prices have caused them to not be able to provide the fuel they need for winter.
Some fuel sellers however believe that the reason for the increase in the price of fuel is the increase in rent and tax.
“The rent fare has doubled and the tax has also increased,” said Khan Wazir, fuel seller.
Meanwhile, Nematullah Barakzai, the spokesperson of Kabul Municipality, said that there is a specific price list in the market which is being implemented accordingly.
Every year with the approach of winter season, the price of fuel increases and citizens criticize the neglect of government officials for not controlling the market.
US says it has robust oversight measures to monitor humanitarian aid
The US government has robust oversight measures in place to monitor the implementation of US-funded humanitarian assistance around the world, US State Department said on Thursday.
Earlier on Tuesday, John Sopko, the US special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has diverted a “considerable amount” of American assistance to Afghanistan and policymakers must make tough choices when it comes to providing aid.
“The US Government has robust oversight measures in place to monitor the implementation of US-funded humanitarian assistance around the world, which we provide to help save the most vulnerable of lives,” Mathew Miller, the US State Department’s spokesperson, said in a press conference. “In cases where the Taliban (IEA) makes demands of our partners beyond routine operational costs, our partners pause or adjust their operations accordingly.”
“We work with trusted international partners who have extensive experience working on – in the challenging environments like Afghanistan, where we have no presence. And we continually assess our activities to ensure both our assistance is reaching those for which it is intended and that our partners have appropriate mitigation measures in place to help safeguard against diversion. And if we need to take steps to change how we’re delivering our aid, we of course will always do so.”
Sopko told the US House foreign affairs committee that the IEA “routinely” pressure US partners to hire their allies, award contracts to companies affiliated with them and dictate which Afghans should receive US aid.
However, the Islamic Emirate rejected Sopko’s statements that the IEA is either benefiting or diverting US aid and said the claims were baseless.
“America and Western countries do not cooperate with and help the Islamic Emirate, and regarding the [special] inspector general of the United States of America for the reconstruction of Afghanistan that you mentioned, neither does it have any official office in Afghanistan, nor does it coordinate with the officials of the Islamic Emirate, so neither their statements nor their claims have any validity,” said Bilal Karimi, the IEA’s Deputy Spokesman.
WHO Afghanistan appeals for $10 million to provide health services to 700,000 returnees
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday appealed for $10 million to provide essential health services and ensure health care access for a targeted 700,000 Afghan returnees as they re-enter the country.
About 1.3 million Afghans are expected to return to Afghanistan, voluntarily or by force, as a result of Pakistan’s policy to deport illegal migrants. This sudden and increased flux of returnees, along with other related factors, poses significant public health concerns. In particular, there is a risk of disease outbreaks and transmission of wild poliovirus at various points of entry, WHO warned in a statement.
The statement said that elevated risk of communicable diseases and epidemics is made worse by displacement, temporary relocation in camps, substandard living conditions, existing health issues, malnutrition, physical and mental stress (especially among elderly people and pregnant women), insecurity, exposure to extreme weather, and an overall lack of access to health services. These factors can put a strain on already fragile health and socioeconomic systems, adversely affecting both returnees and host communities, it added.
“Without timely assistance, there is the potential for an increase in morbidity and mortality rates owing to limited access to health services, especially for infectious diseases and other chronic conditions, essential maternal and child health services and emergency obstetrics care. Notably, there are gaps in the capacity of health providers to manage worsening emergency situations,” WHO said.
“As we welcome back Afghans into the country, it is our collective obligation to public health to ensure that we have systems and resources in place to prevent, prepare for and respond to public health risks,” said Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Afghanistan. “WHO is well placed to ensure that we can take care of everyone’s health needs, especially those of women, children, elderly people and other vulnerable populations.”
WHO said that to address public health concerns at points of entry, it has positioned a team of health workers at each of the major border crossing areas in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar, Kandahar and Herat provinces. WHO-supported hospitals at Spin Boldak, Afghanistan (30 beds), and at Torkham, Pakistan (20 beds), will be operational within 2 weeks, it added.
Australian who blew whistle on alleged war crimes in Afghanistan pleads guilty
David McBride, a former army lawyer who revealed information about alleged Australian war crimes in Afghanistan, has pleaded guilty to leaking classified information.
David McBride was due to face trial next week, but changed his plea after a legal ruling scuppered his defence, BBC reported.
McBride said he felt a moral duty to speak up after his internal complaints were ignored.
A landmark inquiry later found evidence that Australian forces had unlawfully killed 39 Afghans during the war.
McBride admits he gave troves of documents to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), because he was concerned about what he then thought was the “over-investigation” of troops, the court heard.
He pleaded guilty on Friday to three charges of stealing and unlawfully sharing secret military information.
The information he provided underpinned a series of reports in 2017 called The Afghan Files, which gave unprecedented insight into the operations of Australia’s elite special forces in Afghanistan, and contained allegations of war crimes.
McBride was arrested in 2019, and initially faced five charges, including charges of theft of Commonwealth property, breaching the Defence Act and unauthorised disclosure of information.
He had intended to argue his disclosure was protected by whistleblower safeguards in Australia. But his legal team say they were forced to withdraw that defence after much of their arguments were ruled to endanger national security.
After failed attempts to convince Attorney General Mark Dreyfus to intervene and drop the prosecution – as Mr Dreyfus did in the case of fellow whistleblower Bernard Collaery last year – McBride then tried to argue that he had a duty to leaking the documents, because doing so was in the public interest.
After several days of pre-trial argument, a judge rejected the argument and ruled that they could not be put to a jury.
His defence lawyer Mark Davis said this would have dealt his defence a “fatal blow”, with McBride eventually entering a guilty plea.
He is expected to be sentenced early next year.
