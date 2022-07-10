Latest News
Kabul University faces shortage of professors
A number of Kabul University students raised their concerns on Sunday and said in addition to a shortage of lecturers and professors, they also have very little purified drinking water and that hostel accommodation is overcrowded.
The students say that many professors have left the country and those who are now teaching do not all have the necessary qualifications and expertise.
“Our lessons are progressing very slowly and that’s why we fell one semester behind,” said Faisal Amarkhil, a student at Kabul University.
Power outages, a lack of safe drinking water and unsuitable accommodation are other problems the students raised adding that in many instances seven students share a three-bed hostel dormitory.
“Where we are, we live in a three-person room with more than seven people, and this is sad,” said Paiwand Patan, a student at Kabul University.
“It is very hot, there is no regular electricity, and our main problem is not having access to drinking water, which we have to bring from far away,” said Elham Stanikzai, a student at the university.
Kabul University officials say that the lack of professional staff is a legacy of the past government, but that they are trying to solve the other problems.
“The problem of professional professors also existed during the republic’s time, and after the changes and the professors’ travels abroad, this problem has become more sensitive; and there are electricity problems throughout the country, and due to the lack of space the number of students in the hostels is more than it should be, but these problems will be solved as soon as possible,” said Rahimullah Nadim, head of publications of Kabul University.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly called for university lecturers and professors to return to home and help rebuild their country.
However the number of vacancies in this sector remains high.
Biden says ME more ‘stable, secure’; critic points out ‘shambolic’ withdrawal
US President Joe Biden claimed in a Saturday Washington Post Op-Ed that the Middle East is more “stable and secure” than when he took office.
“The Middle East I’ll be visiting is more stable and secure than the one my administration inherited 18 months ago,” Biden wrote.
His comments come despite the decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan, which was followed by the collapse of the former government and take over by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
But in response to his comments, K.T. McFarland, deputy national security adviser to former president Donald Trump spoke with Fox News Digital in response to Biden’s op-ed, calling America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan “shambolic.”
“Our shambolic withdrawal from Afghanistan has turned out to be the turning point in America’s position in the world. Ever since, our friends no longer trust us, and our adversaries no longer fear us,” McFarland said.
“Biden inherited a Middle East that had just concluded an historic peace agreement between Israel and Sunni Arab nations. Iran was economically devastated because of sanctions and low oil prices. The maximum pressure campaign on Iran was working – they would have soon had no choice but to stop their support of terrorist movements, and cease their nuclear weapons program and sue for peace on our terms. ISIS was defeated, its butcher leaders dead.”
McFarland also said that Biden will soon find that the Middle East has “moved on.”
“The Arabs and Israelis continue to build momentum of the Abraham Accords, despite Biden’s best efforts to sabotage it. Iran will have deliverable nuclear weapons by the end of Biden’s term. The Saudis, whom Biden has publicly disavowed, will have little incentive to get him out of the oil shortages he has created,” McFarland says.
On July 8, 2021, almost two months before the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan took control of Afghanistan, Biden said that an IEA takeover of the country wasn’t likely.
Biden however mentioned Afghanistan once in the Op-Ed, but did not discuss the withdrawal of American troops from the country.
Biden’s Op-Ed comes less than a week before his first trip to Saudi Arabia since becoming President.
Paktika earthquake victims claim aid distribution process is unfair
Some of the victims of the recent earthquake in Paktika have said the aid distribution process is unfair and that only a limited amount of aid has reached the intended victims.
Some residents of Gayan district, whose houses were destroyed in the deadly earthquake last month, have called on the government to be transparent in the process.
“With this aid nothing can be done, because I want to rebuild one room which costs 100,000 Afghani but so far even 5,000 Afghanis have not been donated to us, you can’t build a room with 5,000 Afghani,” said Mohammad Hassain, a resident of Gayan district.
Another resident said that cash aid was only being given to victims with contacts.
“No one heard our voice, we visited many times, even today, cash aid came and they were registering it, but it was given only to those who had links, but while our houses were destroyed, no one gave us money,” said Omar Khan, another resident of the district.
A number of other residents of Gayan district say that the people of this district have suffered huge financial losses in addition to the human casualties and that help to rebuild houses is what is needed.
“Gayan district has a very narrow area, but the people who live here are many, and the government should distribute land to the people in Paktika or other provinces, and the high casualties are due to the large number of people in the small area,” said Zafar Khan, a resident of Gayan district.
“Currently, if people are not helped to rebuild their houses, our people do not have the economic capacity to rebuild their houses,” said Daoud Khan Haqmal, another resident of Gayan district.
Officials distributing aid in the area meanwhile acknowledge that there have been some problems but say in order to be transparent they are working with Imams from local mosques and tribal elders to distribute the aid.
“The process is transparent as much as possible, but there are some problems, for example, one or two houses in an area were destroyed and we could not handle it properly, but all the aid is distributed according to the arranged list, and nothing is given to anyone by links, it is given only to those which are listed through Mullah Imam or tribal elders,” said Sayed Hassan, who is responsible for distributing aid to the victims in Gayan district.
Government has said however that it is trying to provide basic assistance to the victims who need to rebuild their houses.
On June 21 a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit the Spera district in Khost province in eastern Afghanistan. Over 1,000 people were killed and at least 3,000 more were injured while thousands of houses were destroyed across Paktika and Khost provinces.
The most affected districts were Gayan, Barmal, and Ziruk districts in Paktika province and Spera in Khost.
India signs MoU for wheat donation to Afghanistan
India on Saturday signed an MoU with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) for 10,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat for Afghanistan.
Almost half the population of 19.7 million people faces acute food insecurity and requires emergency food assistance, with needs mounting in Afghanistan, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) assessment released in May 2022.
The MoU marks the fifth and final tranche of 50,000 MT that India had committed as humanitarian food assistance in 2020 to Afghanistan.
