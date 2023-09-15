Karzai holds talks with US special envoy for Afghanistan via video link

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2023)

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has held talks with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West via video link.

According to a statement posted on Karzai’s X account on Friday, in the video conference, the sides discussed the economic situation in Afghanistan, and it was considered important to help farmers in the area of irrigation and to provide alternative livelihoods.

The importance of education of girls and boys for the economic development and bright future of Afghanistan was also stressed, and Karzai reiterated call on US to cooperate in providing education for Afghan youth.

Moreover, the intra-Afghan talks for sustainable peace and strengthening of stability in the country was also emphasized and it was hoped that the talks will be facilitated as soon as possible.

Karzai also appreciated US’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and stressed on its continuation.