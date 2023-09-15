Latest News
Karzai holds talks with US special envoy for Afghanistan via video link
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has held talks with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West via video link.
According to a statement posted on Karzai’s X account on Friday, in the video conference, the sides discussed the economic situation in Afghanistan, and it was considered important to help farmers in the area of irrigation and to provide alternative livelihoods.
The importance of education of girls and boys for the economic development and bright future of Afghanistan was also stressed, and Karzai reiterated call on US to cooperate in providing education for Afghan youth.
Moreover, the intra-Afghan talks for sustainable peace and strengthening of stability in the country was also emphasized and it was hoped that the talks will be facilitated as soon as possible.
Karzai also appreciated US’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and stressed on its continuation.
Afghanistan no longer among countries with highest number of attacks on education: Malik
Afghanistan is no longer among countries with highest number of attacks on education, Maleiha Malik, Executive Director of Protecting Education in Insecurity and Conflict Programme, Education Above All Foundation, has said.
“The nature of disruption of education in Afghanistan has changed… the new barriers to education in Afghanistan are still challenging, but they are no longer on the lead table of direct attacks on education either by state parties or armed non-state actors,” Maleiha said in a press conference on the commemoration of International Day to Protect Education from Attack.
A new report from the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack found there were more than 3,000 reported attacks on education last year — a 17 per cent increase from the previous year.
Robert Jenkins, Global Director of Education and Adolescent Development, UNICEF, said that there are 244 million children currently out of school.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says it is committed to ensuring education rights in the framework of Sharia law.
AWCC opens new customer services center in Ghor province
Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) has officially opened a new customer services center in Firozkoh city, the capital of Ghor province.
AWCC officials say they have also activated five antenna towers for the purpose of providing 4G internet services in this province.
According to them, efforts to expand telecommunications services in other districts and in remote parts of this province are still ongoing.
“Today, we witnessed the opening ceremony of new customer services in Firozkoh city, Ghor province,” said Nisar Ahmad Rahimi, head of AWCC in the western zone.
Local officials, meanwhile, say there is still an urgent need for telecommunication services, along with other sectors such as health services, electricity and water. They ask AWCC to expand the supply of telecommunication services in the districts that are far away and are deprived of telecommunication and internet services.
In the meantime, the city residents express their appreciation for the new towers installed and the provision of 4G internet services in this province.
“We are very happy that Afghan Wireless Communications Company opened its customer services center in Firozkoh city for the first time,” said a Ghor resident.
It should be noted that AWCC is the only company that provides telecommunication and internet services in the most remote areas of Afghanistan.
IEA has good cooperation with Tehran in countering terrorism: Iran
Iranian Minister of Intelligence Seyyed Ismail Khatib says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has good cooperation with Tehran in the fight against terrorism.
Speaking with the Iranian media, Ismail Khatib said that Daesh has been pushed from Syria and Turkey to northern Afghanistan.
Khatib added that IEA has less access to these areas and that the Daesh group has made those areas their hideout.
He further stated that since IEA’s takeover, the leaders of this group have been targeted and now Daesh is miles away from Iran’s border. According to him, Daesh is settled in the areas of Badakhshan province that cannot be considered a threat to Tehran.
“We must act cautiously, the US left Afghanistan with cowardice, the Taliban became the ruler in Afghanistan, and they cooperated well with us in the fight against terrorism, but Daesh pushed from Syria and Turkey to northern Afghanistan, where the Taliban have less influence and Daesh has made those areas its headquarters,” he said.
Over the past two years, many operations have been reportedly carried out against the shelters of Daesh in the center and different provinces of Afghanistan.
According to experts, destroying terrorist groups, especially Daesh, requires regional cooperation, and neighboring countries and the region should cooperate with the Islamic Emirate in this combat.
IEA’s deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi, meanwhile, says the security forces have curbed the activities of Daesh and destroyed this group in Afghanistan. According to him, Afghanistan’s borders are more secure than ever, and no group is allowed to threaten the security of other countries using Afghanistan’s soil.
These remarks were made while recently, in the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which was held in Kazakhstan, concern has been expressed about the increase in the activities of terrorist groups in Afghanistan. The deputy of the National Security Council of Kazakhstan said at the meeting of SCO that the presence and activities of terrorist groups in Afghanistan are a real threat to the projects of the organization’s members.
The concerns that the Islamic Emirate has always called “baseless”.
