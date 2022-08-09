Latest News
Karzai says it’s time the US corrects its mistakes in Afghanistan
Former president Hamid Karzai said this week that while Afghanistan was more secure today than a year ago, the economy was a “disaster” and that it was time for the US to “correct it’s mistakes”.
In an interview with NPR this week, Karzai discussed the current situation in the country and the events of August 15 last year.
He said at the time of the collapse of the former government and the takeover by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), he had feared for his safety, but not because of the IEA but because of external forces.
“The Taliban (IEA) are Afghans. They belong to this country. We know them, they know us. I felt external forces, and feared that more,” Karzai said, mentioning foreign countries and elements within Pakistan, in particular, NPR reported.
According to Karzai, he stayed and met with IEA leaders, and said that they all seemed to want the same thing: a peaceful and progressing Afghanistan.
“In terms of [an] end to widespread fighting and conflict, we are happy — there’s more stability, there’s more security,” Karzai said.
“But in terms of Afghanistan having a government that all Afghan people find themselves [in], we still have a way to go. In terms of the economy of the country, it’s a disaster. In terms of Afghans leaving their own country, it’s a huge disaster and a shame upon us. And this is something that the Taliban IIEA) have to address.”
Karzai told NPR the IEA acknowledges that there are problems, and that the US made “immense mistakes” in Afghanistan.
NPR reported that he is still angry about civilian casualties during the war, saying the US bombed the wrong people so often that he refuses to believe it was a mistake.
Karzai also spoke out about the chaotic withdrawal of troops and said it had been “very dishonorable.” Families were separated amidst the chaos, and some Afghans desperate to evacuate clung to a military plane as it took off. At least two people fell to their deaths, which Karzai called a “disgrace to both of us.”
He told NPR there were things the US could do to help the Afghan people now, including unfreezing the country’s financial reserves.
“I need for the United States government to correct its mistakes in Afghanistan, to help the Afghan people stand back on their feet,” he said.
Karzai also told NPR he had met IEA leaders, all of whom had expressed a desire for better relations with the US.
But he said there were things the IEA must do first to gain trust and make progress within their own country.
“We must make sure that all the Afghan people see themselves belonging to this country and represented by the government, and that we take all the necessary steps to prove to the rest of the world that we mean well for Afghanistan,” he said.
He also said girls’ education was an issue and said he was worried the ban sets the whole country back. He warned that “a decade from now we’ll be worse than what we are now.”
NPR reported that Karzai feels there are many reasons why the IEA should take steps to prove to the world that they are trying to better the country.
“That will also make it easier for someone like me to go into the international community and say, ‘Well, we’re now on the right path towards a better future and deserve support,'” he said.
But Karzai can’t go out into the international community, even if he wanted to. He said he had asked the IEA for permission to travel abroad for several functions and events, but had always been denied, NPR reported.
As they explained it to Karzai the first time, they are honored that he is in Afghanistan and fear that things will fall apart if he doesn’t come back. He said they all knew that he would come back.
Latest News
Khulm district officially moved from Balkh to Samangan
Khulm district has been detached from Balkh province and is now part of Samangan province, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Mohsin Hashimi, visited the region and said that government had decided to incorporate Khulm district into Samangan province.
Hashimi said that he had been instructed to transfer administrative and security responsibilities for Khulm district to Samangan province in the presence of the governors of both the provinces and give assurances to the local people and security forces.
Balkh Governor Qudratullah Abu Hamza said that security responsibility for Khulm district has been handed over to Samangan authorities.
Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman Kunduzi, the governor of Samangan, dismissed concerns that the move would affect businesses in Khulm district which has until now been part of a province that sits on vital trade routes into Central Asia
“There is no problem for investment in any province,” Kunduzi said.
Khulm district initially had been part of Samangan province, but it was moved to Balkh province during Hamid Karzai’s rule.
Latest News
Russia successfully launches Iranian satellite
A Russian rocket on Tuesday successfully launched an Iranian satellite into orbit from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan, AP reported.
The Soyuz rocket lifted off as scheduled at 8:52 am Moscow time. About nine minutes after the launch, it placed the Iranian satellite called Khayyam into orbit. It’s named after Omar Khayyam, a Persian scientist who lived in the 11th and 12th centuries.
Iran has said the satellite fitted with high-resolution camera will be used for environmental monitoring and will remain fully under its control.
Tehran said no other country will have access to information it gathers and it would be used for civilian purposes only, but there have been allegations that Russia may use it for surveillance of Ukraine amid its military action there.
If it operates successfully, the satellite would give Iran the ability to monitor its archenemy Israel and other countries in the Middle East, AP reported.
Yuri Borisov, head of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos, hailed the launch as an “important landmark” in cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.
Iranian state television aired footage of the launch live, noting that the country’s telecommunications minister attended the liftoff in Kazakhstan. Tehran said the satellite will help improve productivity in the agriculture sector, survey water resources, manage natural disasters, confront deforestation and monitor border areas.
Latest News
10 stabbed to death in Iran, Afghan man arrested
Iranian police detained an Afghan man who is suspected of fatally stabbing 10 farmworkers in the southern part of the country, local media reported.
Tasnim News reported that the incident took place in a village near the Iranian city of Rafsanjan, following a dispute over land.
According to police, the suspect stabbed and killed six Afghan nationals and four Iranians. Another farmworker was reportedly wounded.
A police spokesman said that according to the assailant’s brother, he had psychological and drug addiction problems and had a history of violence in Afghanistan.
Former international cricket umpire Koertzen dies in car accident
Health officials and experts meet in Kabul over spread of lumpy skin disease
Khulm district officially moved from Balkh to Samangan
China closes Potala Palace after COVID-19 reported in Tibet
Russia successfully launches Iranian satellite
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
IEA’s acting minister of foreign affairs visits Badakhshan province
Russia, Belarus athletes may face Paris 2024 Olympic ban: IOC
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives as protests end clan dominance
US would use force against Iran ‘as a last resort’: President Biden
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Eight people killed, 18 wounded in Kabul blast
-
World4 days ago
Four people critically injured in lightning strike near White House
-
Business5 days ago
IEA to complete Afghan-Uzbek-Pak railway line
-
Business4 days ago
Fresh fruits exports from Afghanistan increase this year: ACCI
-
Health3 days ago
Dengue fever outbreak confirmed in Afghanistan: WHO
-
Latest News3 days ago
Balkh silo and bakery resumes operations after 25 years
-
World3 days ago
Bus crash in Croatia leaves 12 Polish pilgrims dead, 32 injured
-
World3 days ago
Taiwan official leading missile production dies of heart attack