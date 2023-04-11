Kazakhstan sends large shipment of aid via railway to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 11, 2023)

Balkh officials said Wednesday a large shipment of humanitarian aid arrived by rail from Kazakhstan on Tuesday and was handed over to the local authorities at Hairatan port.

According to officials, 80 wagons of freight, by train, included flour, oil, legumes, milk and sugar.

The aid was handed over by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Kabul to the local authorities of Balkh at the border crossing.

Officials said another shipment of aid, in 50 freight wagons, will arrive from Kazakhstan in the near future.

The purpose of the donation is to help the needy during Ramazan and to expand relations between the two countries.

“This humanitarian aid is the first part, the second part will arrive tomorrow, we will continue our aid to the people of Afghanistan,” said Alim Khan Yasin Galdino, Kazakhstan ambassador to Kabul.

Noorul Hadi Abu Idris, the deputy governor of Balkh, has also said that relations between the Islamic Emirate and all countries are improving and asked other neighbors to help Afghanistan.

After the takeover by the Islamic Emirate, this is the second shipment of humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan to Afghanistan. Last year, Kazakhstan donated 42 tons of medicine and medical supplies to the people of Afghanistan.