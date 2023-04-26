Latest News
Khalilzad welcomes Guiterres’ move to appoint Turkish envoy as Afghanistan coordinator
Former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Wednesday welcomed the UN secretary general’s move to appoint a special coordinator on Afghanistan affairs and said the upcoming meeting in Doha must produce a road map for engagement with Kabul – a step that “will define the ambassador’s mission”.
In a series of tweets on Wednesday Khalilzad described Feridun Sinirlioglu as an “excellent choice” for the position and said the “ambassador has two great attributes: vast experience and good judgment.”
Khalilzad stated that “3 other steps are needed.” According to him, the meeting scheduled for May 1, which will be hosted by UN chief Antonio Guterres, “must produce a road map for international engagement with Afghanistan. Such a step will define the ambassador’s mission.”
He reiterated his previous suggestions and said: “As I have stated many times, the best option is for the implementation of the still open steps in the Doha Agreement. It would be important that Ambassador Sirilinirlioglu attend this meeting.”
He also suggested a meeting with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) during the Doha gathering “to determine their commitment to full and complete implementation of the Doha agreement.”
The May 1 meeting aims to drum up international engagement around common objectives for a durable way forward on the situation in Afghanistan.
Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said recently that “the Secretary-General has said and continues to believe that it’s an urgent priority to advance an approach based on pragmatism and principles, combined with strategic patience, and to identify parameters for creative, flexible, principled, and constructive engagement.
“It is his aim that the discussions, which will be held behind closed doors, can contribute to a more unified consensus regarding the challenges ahead,” Dujarric said.
The IEA has however revisited the issue of Afghanistan’s seat at the UN and repeated their call last week for the seat to be handed over to the IEA’s designated representative.
“Without a doubt, this is an injustice to the people of Afghanistan. A great nation in this region should have its place in the United Nations, and in all discussions about Afghanistan, there should be the real representative of the people of Afghanistan, which is currently the Islamic Emirate,” Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA, said.
He said that putting pressure on the IEA will not work and it will rather undermine the credibility of the foreign community.
Lavrov says talks with IEA are ‘necessary’
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has urged the international community to engage with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) stating “the Taliban is a reality.”
Speaking to reporters in New York after his visit to the United States, Lavrov said: “We assume that the Taliban is a reality. Talks with them on the ground are necessary.”
He said however that Moscow “will not recognize the Taliban (IEA) government de-jure unless it fulfills its internationally recognized obligations,” namely “inclusivity of governing bodies, not just in the ethnic sense, but also in the political one.”
“Basic human rights are also mentioned among other criteria for international recognition, including the rights of girls and women,” Lavrov added.
He also said Moscow is of the opinion that “the West should not dodge discussions, because it stayed in Afghanistan for 20 years and did nothing to boost its economy in any way.”
Lavrov meanwhile said that Moscow supports the initiative to hold a meeting of special representatives for Afghanistan in Doha on May 1, which will be hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Five highlights of IPL as it hits midway mark
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached its halfway stage with Faf du Plessis firing on all cylinders, Rinku Singh achieving a miracle and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings top of the table.
As such, AFP Sport pinpoints five highlights so far of the current edition of the lucrative Twenty20 tournament, which reaches its climax on 28 May.
Faf thwacks it
Six-machine Faf du Plessis has lit up the competition for Royal Challengers Bangalore with a barrage of boundaries including one 115-meter missile into the stands.
The South African veteran tops the batting chart with 405 runs in seven matches, including five half-centuries, and has gelled with fellow opener Virat Kohli with two century stands.
Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, also at Bangalore, has similarly been no slouch in the power hitting stakes with 23 sixes behind Du Plessis’ 25 – the only two to go above 20.
For Chennai, India’s normally more sedate Ajinkya Rahane has been a revelation with a strike rate of over 199 in five matches, including an atomic 71 not out off just 29 balls.
The top-order batsman has earned a recall to India’s Test squad.
Rinku phenomenon
Batsman Rinku Singh became an overnight sensation with an incredible five sixes in the last five balls of Kolkata Knight Riders’ against-the-odds chase against a stunned Gujarat Titans.
The never-seen-before blitz, which conjured memories of the four sixes by West Indies batsman Carlos Brathwaite in the 2016 T20 World Cup final off Ben Stokes, is the highlight of this IPL.
A son of a hawker, left-hander Rinku has risen from humble beginnings to IPL fame after being picked by two-time champions Kolkata for $97,000 in the 2018 auction.
Teammate Venkatesh Iyer called him “Lord Rinku” after the match-winning unbeaten 21-ball 48 and the 25-year-old followed up his performance with two half-centuries in the next four matches.
Big buys sizzle
Punjab made history by picking Sam Curran as the most expensive IPL player for $2.23 million and the all-rounder has more than delivered with some stellar performances including a match-winning 55 on Saturday.
England’s white-ball wizard has also led Punjab in three matches – two wins and a loss – in the absence of injured skipper Shikhar Dhawan.
Australia’s Cameron Green overcame some ordinary scores to hit 64 off 40 balls and took a wicket with his pace bowling for Mumbai Indians last week to live up to his $2.11 million price tag.
Exciting England batsman Harry Brook lit up the IPL with the first century of the season to set up a big win for Hyderabad, who bought the gifted 24-year-old for $1.6 million.
Warner’s Delhi flop
Delhi Capitals have now registered two successive victories but after five losses Ricky Ponting’s men remain bottom of the 10-team pile without injured talisman Rishabh Pant.
Skipper David Warner has been among the runs but admitted his struggles with a relatively poor strike rate of 120, well behind the likes of Du Plessis on 165.
After a scrappy first win, Delhi edged Sunrisers Hyderabad in their latest triumph and Warner remains hopeful of making it three in a row in his team’s bid for a first IPL title.
Another disappointment has been Chennai Super Kings’ England import Stokes, who scored seven and eight in the opening two games before being forced out with a toe injury.
SKY falls in
Dubbed “SKY” or “Mr. 360” for his all-round hitting prowess including the audacious scoop shot, Suryakumar Yadav smashed his first fifty of the season this weekend but has struggled to meet big expectations.
Suryakumar, previously a T20 sensation, started the IPL with scores of 15, one and a first-ball duck, before scoring a match-winning 25-ball 43 to bring some smiles to his fans.
He also came into the tournament on the back of three successive golden zeroes in the ODI series against Australia last month.
UN chief appoints Turkey’s Sinirlioglu as special coordinator on Afghanistan
The UN Secretary General Antonio Guiterres has appointed former Turkish Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu as his special coordinator to provide an independent assessment of how to deal with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Afghanistan.
The Security Council asked Antonio Guterres in March to conduct and provide forward-looking recommendations for an integrated and coherent approach among relevant political, humanitarian, and development actors to address the current challenges facing Afghanistan.
“Sinirlioglu brings over four decades of experience in international affairs and diplomacy,” the UN said in a statement.
“Throughout his career, he has held portfolios spanning political, humanitarian, development, and human rights issues, has led mediation efforts and has expertise in extensive geographical areas such as the Middle East and North Africa, Europe, North America and Asia, including Afghanistan.”
Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomed the appointment of Sinirlioglu as Turkey places importance on the engagement of the international community to solve the issues in Afghanistan, Anadolu reported.
“Türkiye, which has historical and cultural ties with Afghanistan, will continue to support the work on Afghanistan within the scope of the UN, and there is no doubt that special coordinator Ambassador Sinirlioglu will make a significant contribution to these efforts,” the ministry said in a statement.
Sinirlioglu previously served as Turkey’s foreign minister in the interim government of 2015 and as Ankara’s UN envoy in 2016-2023.
