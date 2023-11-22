Sport
Kuwait beats Afghanistan 4-0 in World Cup bid
The Kuwaiti national football team secured a 4-0 victory against Afghanistan at Al-Ittifaq Club Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia in the second round of the initial group matches in the joint qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, as well as the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.
The Kuwait team earned its first three points in the group, bouncing back from an earlier setback in the opening round against India. Afghanistan meanwhile faced its second defeat, following a heavy loss to Qatar with a scoreline of 1-8.
With this victory, Qatar secured the top position in the group, amassing a total of 6 points. Their earlier 3-0 win against the Indian team propelled them to the leading spot, while the defeated Indian team fell to third place based on goal difference, trailing behind Kuwait.
Afghanistan to tour India for three-match T20I series in January
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Tuesday that the country’s team will tour India for a three-match T20I series in early January 2024.
The three T20I matches are scheduled for the 11th, 14th and 17th of January in Mohali, Indore and Bengaluru cities respectively.
While Afghanistan and India have crossed paths in various ACC and ICC events, this series marks the first time these nations will engage in a multi-match white-ball series, ACB said.
Afghanistan recently visited India for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, where they secured the 6th position on the points table after registering memorable victories against England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Netherlands.
India retain pride in defeat after tournament to remember
India coach Rahul Dravid says he is exceptionally proud of all of his players, singling out captain Rohit Sharma for particular praise, after the team’s run to the final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
India won 10 straight matches to reach the final on home soil, but were beaten on the day by an Australian side who delivered in all facets of the game to run out winners by six wickets.
But India’s head coach was still full of pride in his team’s efforts across the whole campaign.
“We ran a really good campaign,” Dravid said. “I’m really proud of the boys, the way we played right through this tournament, the kind of cricket we played, just the quality of cricket that we played right through this tournament, I thought was quite exceptional. So really proud of the efforts, proud of everything that we gave.
“Just at the last step in the final we probably didn’t have our best game and credit to Australia. My congratulations to them. They played really well on the day and they were better than us.”
Captain Rohit finished the campaign as the second-highest scorer, setting the tone at the top of the innings.
And out on the field his captaincy was notably excellent, with Dravid saying that he couldn’t have asked for any more from his skipper.
“I think he’s been an exceptional leader,” the coach said. “You know, Rohit’s really led this team fantastically well, I think he’s certainly got the dressing room. I just think he’s given so much of his time and energy in the dressing room to the boys.
“He’s always been available for any of our conversations, any of our meetings. Sometimes there’s been a lot of planning, a lot of strategy that goes in. He’s always committed to those things. He’s given a lot of his personal time, energy into this campaign.
“And his batting as well, I thought it was fantastic, the way he set the tone for us. We knew that we wanted to play a certain way. We wanted to play a positive attacking brand of cricket. And he was very committed to doing that. And he wanted to lead by example. And I thought right through the tournament, he was quite superb in doing that. I just can’t speak more highly of him as a person and as a leader.”
A disappointing slide with the bat saw India go from 80/2 after the Powerplay in the final to 240 all out, struggling to unleash the shackles against an Australian bowling attack that kept things extremely tight during the middle overs.
Dravid said it wasn’t necessarily a tactic for India to slow down the tempo to the extent that they did, pointing to Australia’s excellence with the ball and the loss of wickets at key times as the reason that his team fell short of a target that would have been more competitive on the day.
“In hindsight, I think we fell about 30-40 runs short. It’s not that we were looking to bat it out. I thought they bowled well through that period. I thought it just felt like the ball was stopping in the afternoon a little bit more than it did in the evening. And not that there was a lot of dew, to be honest, but just felt like the ball came on to the bat a lot better in the evening,” Dravid added.
“We were rotating the strike, but we weren’t able to hit those boundaries. And yeah, there was a conscious effort to try and take the game deep, but we kept losing wickets. We just lost wickets just when we felt that we built a partnership and we can start going. We lost a wicket, we lost Virat (Kohli), then we lost Jaddu (Jadeja) and then we lost (KL) Rahul. So, we just kept losing wickets at critical intervals and probably felt that we were about 40 runs short.
“I mean, I know in the end it looked like they would have chased even 40 runs more. But if we had got to 280, 290, and they were 60 for 3, then it might have been a very different game.”
India’s wait for victory at a major men’s ICC event goes on, with their 2011 Cricket World Cup triumph and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy success now seeming a very long time ago.
But, in contrast to some of the nation’s previous losses, Dravid says this defeat was not a case of the occasion or pressure getting to the team.
“I didn’t feel at any stage going into this game that there were any nerves or the guys were intimidated by the game or they were concerned about the game. I think they were looking forward to it. We were excited about the game,” he said.
“I thought there was energy and the mental space the boys were in leading into this particular game was spot-on was terrific. Just on the day we probably didn’t execute, and Australia played better than us.”
As for Dravid’s future, he refused to be drawn on the subject at this stage.
“I was completely focused on this campaign, focused on this World Cup, and there was nothing else on my mind. And I haven’t given any other thought to what happens in the future,” the coach said.
India’s men return to action in just four days’ time for a T20I series against Australia.
Australia beats India to win Cricket World Cup for sixth time as Head hits 137
Australia won the Cricket World Cup for a record-extending sixth time Sunday, ending India’s dominant run in its home tournament with a six-wicket victory in a low-scoring final on the back of Travis Head’s 137.
A heavily partisan crowd inside the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium was silenced as Head combined with Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out ) in a 192-run partnership to chase down the target of 241.
Australia was wobbling on 47-3 after seven overs but Head and Labuschagne dug in to help their country regain its status as the king of one-day international cricket, adding to its 50-over world titles in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.
Head was dismissed off what proved to be the next-to-last ball of the match, caught in the deep while attempting to hit a title-clinching boundary.
In came Glenn Maxwell and he ran two off his first ball, securing a victory that prompted fireworks above the world’s largest cricket venue.
