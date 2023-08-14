Science & Technology
Lioness shot dead after escaping from South Korean farm
A lion was shot dead in South Korea on Monday after escaping from a privately owned farm and triggering a search by more than 100 police officers and the evacuation of dozens of campers from a nearby camping area.
The lioness, named Sasoonee, was reported to be on the loose at around 7:30 a.m. in the southeastern county of Goryeong. It was believed to have escaped through a back door of the farm that was left open, the Yonhap news agency said, citing the farm owner.
The animal was shot dead after being discovered by authorities in bushes near the farm about an hour later, a fire official told Reuters.
The official said she had no information on whether the lioness posed a threat, or whether authorities had tried to use a tranquiliser dart to catch it alive.
Yonhap reported that the farm offered tours to the public to see its animals.
Italy stands ready to host Musk vs Zuckerberg MMA rumble
Tesla boss Elon Musk said on Friday his planned cage fight with billionaire rival Mark Zuckerberg would be held at an “epic location” with an ancient Roman theme, as Italy indicated it was ready to stage the scrap.
Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said in a statement that he had spoken to Musk about hosting a “large charitable and historically evocative event”.
He did not specify what the event would be, or when it might be held, saying only that it would not take place in Rome.
Opposition politicians denounced his willingness to let the social media and tech moguls fight it out in Italy.
“I find it simply mind-boggling that the Italian cultural heritage is being made available to two billionaires who want to indulge themselves like foolish teenagers,” said Carlo Calenda, a former industry minister and head of the Azione party.
“There are things that simply are not for sale. One of these is the dignity and history of a great nation,” he said.
Musk and Zuckerberg have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts (MMA) cage match since June.
At one point, Musk said Rome’s ancient Colosseum would host the fight, but Italy ruled that out. However, the owner of media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, said on Friday that the clash would nonetheless have an ancient Roman theme.
“Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location,” the Tesla CEO said in a post on X.
Sangiuliano said on Friday that any event would respect and safeguard Italy’s heritage sites.
“It will not take place in Rome. Above all, a substantial amount, many million euros, is expected to be donated to two important Italian pediatric hospitals for strengthening facilities and scientific research to combat children’s diseases,” he said in a statement.
“It will also be an opportunity to promote globally our history and archaeological, artistic and cultural heritage,” he added.
Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper suggested that if the fight happened, it might be staged in Pompeii, near Naples.
Musk threw down the gauntlet to Zuckerberg in a June 20 post, saying he was “up for a cage match” with his business rival, who is trained in jiujitsu.
A day later, Zuckerberg, who has posted pictures of matches he has won on his company’s Instagram platform, asked Musk to “send location” for the proposed throwdown.
Rocket with lunar landing craft blasts off on Russia’s 1st moon mission in nearly 50 years
A rocket carrying a lunar landing craft blasted off Friday on Russia’s first moon mission in nearly 50 years, racing to land on Earth’s satellite ahead of an Indian spacecraft.
The launch from Russia’s Vostochny spaceport in the Far East of the Luna-25 craft to the moon is Russia’s first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union, AP reported.
The Russian lunar lander is expected to reach the moon on Aug. 23, about the same day as an Indian craft which was launched on July 14. The Russian spacecraft will take about 5.5 days to travel to the moon’s vicinity, then spend three to seven days orbiting at about 100 kilometers (62 miles) before heading for the surface.
Only three governments have managed successful moon landings: the Soviet Union, the United States and China. India and Russia are aiming to be the first to land at the moon’s south pole.
Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, said it wants to show Russia “is a state capable of delivering a payload to the moon,” and “ensure Russia’s guaranteed access to the moon’s surface.”
“Study of the moon is not the goal,” said Vitaly Egorov, a popular Russian space analyst. “The goal is political competition between two superpowers — China and the USA — and a number of other countries which also want to claim the title of space superpower.”
Sanctions imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine make it harder for it to access Western technology, impacting its space program. The Luna-25 was initially meant to carry a small moon rover but that idea was abandoned to reduce the weight of the craft for improved reliability, analysts say.
“Foreign electronics are lighter, domestic electronics are heavier,” Egorov said. “While scientists might have the task of studying lunar water, for Roscosmos the main task is simply to land on the moon — to recover lost Soviet expertise and learn how to perform this task in a new era.”
The Luna-25 launched flawlessly from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East, according to video feed from Roscosmos.
The spaceport is a pet project of Russian President Vladimir Putin and is key to his efforts to make Russia a space superpower and move Russian launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
A previous Indian attempt to land at the moon’s south pole in 2019 ended when the lander crashed into the moon’s surface.
The lunar south pole is of particular interest to scientists, who believe the permanently shadowed polar craters may contain water. The frozen water in the rocks could be transformed by future explorers into air and rocket fuel.
“The moon is largely untouched and the whole history of the moon is written on its face,” said Ed Bloomer, an astronomer at Britain’s Royal Observatory, Greenwich. “It is pristine and like nothing you get on Earth. It is its own laboratory.”
The Luna-25 is to take samples of moon rock and dust. The samples are crucial to understanding the moon’s environment ahead of building any base there, “otherwise we could be building things and having to shut them down six months later because everything has effectively been sand-blasted,” Bloomer said.
Musk’s X to pay legal bills of people ‘unfairly treated’ for posting on platform
Elon Musk has said his X social media platform will pay the legal bills and sue on the behalf of people who have been treated unfairly by employers because of posting or liking something on the site formerly known as Twitter.
“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill,” Musk said in a post on X late on Saturday, adding that there will be no limits to funding the bills.
“And we won’t just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too,” Musk said later in response to a post about nothing changing behavior in the U.S. faster than a threat of legal action.
Late last month, Musk said that monthly users of X reached a “new high” and shared a graph that showed the latest count as over 540 million.
The figures came as the company is going through organizational changes and is looking to boost falling advertising revenue.
It was also the latest in a series of comments from X executives claiming strong traction in usage, after Meta Platforms (META.O) launched a competing platform called Threads on July 5.
After 17 years with an iconic blue bird logo that came to symbolize the broadcasting of ideas to the world, billionaire Musk renamed Twitter as X and unveiled a new logo in July, marking a focus on building an “everything app.”
Musk earlier in July had said that the platform’s cash flow remains negative because of a nearly 50% drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load. An upturn in advertising revenue that had been expected in June failed to materialize.
