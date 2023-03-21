Magnitude-6.5 earthquake shakes Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: March 21, 2023)

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says a three-day expo titled “Premier Services of National Expo” was opened in Kabul on Tuesday in support of domestic products.

Female and male entrepreneurs showcased their products at this expo.

MoIC officials have said that in this new Solar Year, 1402, supporting domestic products is their priority and they are considering a plan that government institutions will have to purchase domestic products only.

The officials said they are still trying to attract investment and increase the country’s exports abroad.

“We are in contact with countries so that our products are marketed abroad and our products reach there,” said Qudratullah Jamal, deputy minister of industry and commerce.

“It is the duty of youth to once again work for greenery, reconstruction, economic development, technology and other sectors for the country,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA.

In addition, the Ministry of Economy has also said that despite international sanctions and pressure, the IEA was able to control the economic situation to some extent.

According to this ministry, it will expand economic activities in the country in 1402.

“Not only did we act appropriately and decently in providing services, but we also maintained the price of goods and the price and value of services,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy minister of economy.

At this expo, dozens of male and female entrepreneurs have displayed their products and asked people to support the domestic market.

“Again, women did not accept failure and more women are engaged in handicrafts,” said Yalda, a female entrepreneur.

The expo is open to visitors for three days, and several similar expos have been held in recent months in Kabul and in provinces around the country.