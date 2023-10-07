Sport
Mehidy stars as Bangladesh overwhelm Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup
Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with both bat and ball as Bangladesh launched their World Cup campaign with a dominant six-wicket win over Afghanistan in Dharamsala on Saturday.
The off-spinner took 3-25 as Afghanistan were bowled out for just 156.
Mehidy then made 57 after being dropped twice, with Nojmul Hossain Shanto finishing on 59 not out as Bangladesh won with more than 15 overs to spare, AFP reported.
This match also saw Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan inflict more World Cup damage on Afghanistan, the left-arm spinner taking 3-30 while his bowling changes yielded wickets.
Afghanistan, relatively well-placed at 47-1 and 112-2 after being sent into bat by Shakib, lost their last eight wickets for 44 runs.
Shakib, who in the corresponding World Cup fixture four years ago took 5-29 in Bangladesh’s 62-run win, made the initial breakthrough Saturday when he had Ibrahim Zadran caught on the sweep.
Several Afghanistan batsmen gave their wickets away, with only opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (47) offering much resistance.
But Gurbaz, who made 145 in a one-day international against Bangladesh in July, fell when, seemingly frustrated at the lack of support from the other end, he holed out off paceman Mustafizur Rahman to Tanzid Hasan in the covers.
Afghanistan’s plight was summed up when tailender Mujeeb Ur Rahman walked out to bat without wearing a box or athletic protector.
Bangladesh stumbled early on in their chase.
Tanzid Hasan was run out by Najibullah Zadran and the Tigers were 27-2 when Liton Das played on to paceman Fazalhaq Farooqi.
But Afghanistan, who needed to take every chance when defending such a low total, then saw Najibullah drop Mehidy on 12, when he floored a regulation catch at backward point.
Mehidy was missed again on 23 when he uppercut Naveen-ul-Haq only for Mujeeb to drop a one-handed catch at deep third man when he could have gone for the ball with both hands.
Mehidy punished those lapses with a 58-ball fifty including four fours.
He then survived a close lbw appeal from Mujeeb following a prolonged review before he was brilliantly caught one-handed by a leaping Rahmat Shah at mid-off to end a third-wicket partnership of 97.
But by then Bangladesh were in sight of victory.
Najmul, having already hit Mujeeb for six, went on to an 80-ball fifty.
He finished the match with successive fours, the second coming from a fumble at mid-off, as he continued an impressive 2023 where he is averaging nearly 55 in ODI cricket.
Afghanistan cricket team wins silver at Asian Games
India were crowned Asian Games men’s cricket champions on their first attempt and without needing to bat Saturday in an anti-climatic finish, consigning Afghanistan to a third consecutive silver.
India were declared winners of the final under an Asian Games-specific rule where the higher-ranked team takes the honors if the match cannot be finished, in this case due to rain, AFP reported.
Afghanistan made 112-5 under the floodlights in Hangzhou before the wet weather arrived after 18.2 overs.
With conditions not improving, the final was abandoned.
Despite the damp ending it completed a golden double for India after they beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to be crowned women’s champions last week.
Twenty20 cricket has been played at the Asian Games twice before, at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014, with Bangladesh and then Sri Lanka crowned men’s winners.
Afghanistan were runners-up both times, but India did not take part.
Because they were among the higher-ranked teams, they both entered the tournament at the quarter-final stage in Hangzhou.
While India cruised through their knockout games, against Nepal and Bangladesh, the Afghans had to scrap hard to beat holders Sri Lanka and then Pakistan.
Afghanistan again had to knuckle down after India won the toss and chose to field, with a gritty unbeaten 49 from Shahidullah and captain Gulbadin Naib’s 27 not out ensuring they passed 100.
They faced a fiery introduction with pacemen Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh removing openers Zubaid Akbari and Mohammad Shahzad inside the first three overs.
The needless run-out of Noor Ali Zadran, going for a tight second run in the next over, compounded their problems after Ravi Bishnoi’s accurate throw from the ropes.
Back-to-back boundaries from Afsar Zazai finally got the scoreboard moving as he and Shahidullah put on 37 for the next wicket.
Bishnoi’s spin broke the partnership with Zazai bowled for 15, before Shahidullah and Naib shared a 60-run stand, before rain halted play.
In the bronze medal match, Bangladesh stunned Pakistan when Rakibul Hasan smashed a boundary off the final ball to book a six-wicket win.
Pakistan managed only 48-1 off five overs before rain halted play, with Bangladesh set a revised target of 65 under the DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) method.
They reached it with four wickets down in dramatic fashion, with Hasan’s heroics sparking wild scenes from the Bangladesh team.
Afghanistan and Bangladesh eye early win to kickstart World Cup campaign
Bangladesh and Afghanistan’s chances of reaching the final four of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 could well hinge on the outcome of their opening match today, Saturday October 7.
Only qualifiers Netherlands are ranked lower in the men’s ODI rankings than Bangladesh and Afghanistan, meaning both of these teams will need a string of upsets in order to reach the semi-finals.
But both teams have plenty of talent and are capable of troubling the world’s best, particularly in conditions that play to their strengths, which will be the case in some of the venues at this tournament.
Victory in Dharamsala for either side would boost those semi-final chances, but conditions may not favour the teams’ strengths. Afghanistan have three of the top ten in the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, all of whom are spinners, while Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan remains one of the best in the world.
Yet history suggests that spin goes the distance in Dharamsala, with short boundaries and high altitude meaning that quick bowlers have had more wicket-taking impact at the ground.
Squads:
Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.
Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Key Players
Bangladesh – Shakib Al Hasan
Evergreen skipper Shakib Al Hasan continues to re-write the record books on the eve of his fifth World Cup. with the Bangladesh star still holding on to the No.1 ranking in the category for ODI all-rounders.
Shakib has previously appeared at the 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019 editions and amazingly held on to the No.1 ODI all-rounder ranking at the start of every tournament since his second appearance in 2011.
The veteran is also Bangladesh’s highest-ranked bowler at 17, while Mushfiqur Rahim has their best ranking for batters at 21.
Afghanistan – Rashid Khan
Afghanistan have two players inside the top three in the ODI rankings category, with former captain Mohammad Nabi leading the way as the No.2 ranked all-rounder.
Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is third in the ODI bowler rankings, while fellow tweaker Rashid Khan (fourth) is not far behind in this category and is widely regarded as one of the best white-ball players in the world game, thanks largely to his efforts in the shorter format, and will be key to his team’s chances.
Ariana Television Network official broadcasting partner
If you haven’t already tuned in to watch today’s match, there’s still time to do so.
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Ariana Television will broadcast matches live, daily, so be sure not to miss out on this thrilling event.
Afghanistan’s fixtures are as follows?
• Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Saturday, October 7, 2023, Dharamsala
• Afghanistan vs India: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, Delhi
• Afghanistan vs England: Saturday, October 14, 2023, Delhi
• Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Chennai
• Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Monday, October 23, 2023, Chennai
• Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Monday, October 30, 2023, Pune
• Afghanistan vs Netherlands: Friday, November 3, 2023, Lucknow
• Afghanistan vs Australia: Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Mumbai
• Afghanistan vs South Africa: Friday, November 10, 2023, Ahmedabad
Afghanistan beat Pakistan, will meet India in final of Asian Games cricket
Opting to field first after winning the toss, Afghanistan bowled out Pakistan for 115 in 18 overs in Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field. Omair Yousuf (24) was their highest scorer.
Fareed Ahmad was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed three wickets. Qais Ahmad and Zahir Khan claimed two wickets each.
Afghanistan chased down the 116-run target by four wickets and with 13 balls remaining.
Noor Ali Zadran top-scored with 39 off 33 balls. He was followed by captain Gulbadin Naib who added 26 off 19 balls.
Earlier, Afghanistan had defeated Sri Lanka in the quarter-final of the competition.
Afghanistan will lock horns with India in the final tomorrow (Saturday).
