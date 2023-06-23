Science & Technology
Meta to end Facebook, Instagram news access in Canada
Meta Platforms Inc says it will end access to news on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada after parliament approved legislation designed to compel internet giants to pay publishers for news – a step similar to a groundbreaking law passed in Australia.
The legislation, known as the Online News Act, was approved by the Senate upper chamber earlier on Thursday and is expected to be formally adopted soon, Reuters reported.
“Today, we are confirming that news availability will be ended on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada prior to the Online News Act taking effect,” Meta said in a statement.
The act outlines rules to force platforms such as Facebook and Alphabet’s Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content.
US technology companies have said the proposals are unsustainable for their businesses.
Google has said Canada’s law is more stringent than those enacted in Australia in 2021 and in Europe, and proposed amendments to resolve concerns.
Canada’s federal government has so far pushed back against suggestions to make changes.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Meta and Google were using “bullying tactics” as they campaign against the legislation.
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who introduced the bill last year, said on Thursday the government “will engage in a regulatory and implementation process” after the legislation comes into effect.
“If the government can’t stand up for Canadians against tech giants, who will?” Rodriguez said in a statement.
Google spokesman Shay Purdy said the search engine giant has “proposed thoughtful and pragmatic solutions” but the bill remains “unworkable”.
“We are continuing to urgently seek to work with the government on a path forward,” he said.
The heritage ministry has had meetings with Facebook and Google this week, and it looks forward to further discussions, a government representative said.
Google confirmed senior company executives were scheduled to meet with Rodriguez later on Thursday.
The legislation was proposed after complaints from Canada’s media industry, which wants tighter regulation of tech companies to prevent them from elbowing news businesses out of the online advertising market.
“The Canadian Parliament should be applauded for standing up to big tech by requiring them to compensate news publishers for use of their articles,” Danielle Coffey, president of the News Media Alliance global industry group, said in response to the bill’s approval in the Senate.
“We are encouraged by the increasing recognition of the need for legal action to ensure just compensation, both in Canada and abroad, and hope to see the United States follow suit,” Coffey said.
Science & Technology
Fossils show ancient long-necked sea beast’s ‘gruesome’ decapitation
In shallow waters about 242 million years ago, a strange marine reptile built unlike any other animal ever on Earth hunted for fish and squid, using an inordinately elongated neck to ambush prey. Suddenly and violently, its life ended – decapitated by a powerful predator.
Scientists for two centuries have suspected that prehistoric marine reptiles like this one, named Tanystropheus, possessing very long necks were highly vulnerable to such attacks.
A fresh examination of Tanystropheus fossils unearthed in Switzerland decades ago on a mountain called Monte San Giorgio has provided the first unambiguous evidence to demonstrate it, Reuters reported.
The researchers studied neck and head remains of two species of Tanystropheus, detecting bite marks and other signs of trauma indicating decapitation.
The larger species, the one that ate fish and squid, reached 20 feet (6 meters) long, though this individual was about 13 feet (4 meters). The smaller species was about 5 feet (1.5 meters) long, with teeth indicating a diet of soft-shelled invertebrates like shrimp.
The neck of Tanystropheus was three times longer than its torso. Useful in hunting, extreme neck elongation was common among marine reptiles spanning about 175 million years during the age of dinosaurs. But this came with a price: an obvious weak spot for predation.
“These very dramatic examples of predator-prey interaction are extremely rare in fossils, and they give us an insight into how these animals lived together. It reminds us that these creatures went through dramatic events similar to what we see in nature today – in this case in a particularly vivid and gruesome way,” said paleontologist Stephan Spiekman of the State Museum of Natural History Stuttgart in Germany, lead author of the research published this week in the journal Current Biology.
The attacker of the bigger Tanystropheus species likely was a large marine reptile, the researchers said, perhaps a species of: Cymbospondylus, 33 feet (10 meters) long; Nothosaurus, 23 feet (7 meters) long; or Helveticosaurus, 12 feet (3.5 meters) long.
Various marine reptiles or predatory fish, they said, could have decapitated the smaller species.
Tanystropheus, appearing during the Triassic Period at a time of evolutionary innovation following Earth’s worst mass extinction, thrived across the northern hemisphere for 10 million years. It was a distant relative of the dinosaurs, which first appeared roughly 230 million years ago.
“We think Tanystropheus spent most of its time in the water, staying in the shallows, using its small head and long neck to ambush prey from the sea floor,” Spiekman said.
“Tanystropheus is so interesting because its body plan is entirely unique in the history of all of life. Sure, there are other animals with a very long neck, but not a neck that is this long, this stiff and this lightweight, with very long, string-like neck ribs. And then what adds to the weirdness and mystery is that the rest of the animal is also puzzling,” Spiekman said.
Science & Technology
Archeologists find mummy surrounded by coca leaves on hilltop in Peru’s capital
Archeologists have found a pre-Hispanic mummy surrounded by coca leaves on top of a hill in Peru’s capital next to the practice field of a professional soccer club, AP reported.
A team from The Associated Press on Thursday viewed the skeleton with long black hair lying face up with its lower extremities tied with a rope braided from vines of vegetable origin. Stones surrounded the mummy buried one meter (three feet) down.
Miguel Aguilar, a professor of archeology at Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, said the mummy was buried in a ritual that included coca leaves and seashells.
The burial was on top of a destroyed U-shaped clay temple, a characteristic of some pre-Hispanic buildings. The mummy has not yet been subjected to radiocarbon dating to determine its age, Aguilar said.
He said old fly eggs were found next to the male skeleton, leading them to believe the body was exposed for at least several days before being covered with dirt.
It was found in Rímac, a district separated by a river of the same name from the oldest part of Lima. Aguilar also heads the Historical and Cultural Center of the Municipality of Rímac.
Pieter Van Dalen, a professor at Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos who is an expert on archeology of the Peruvian coast but was not involved in the project, said the rope binding the lower extremities of the mummy is an example of the pattern seen in ceremonies. He cited another mummy found in a different area of Lima whose body was also tied with vegetable ropes.
The team of excavators worked the first months of this year collecting up to eight tons of garbage that covered the top of the hill, which is next to the training field and headquarters for the Sporting Cristal soccer club. Police also removed homeless people and drug addicts who camp out around the hill.
The hill, which has remains of ancient mud walls, was a “huaca,” a Quechua word meaning oracle or sacred place. There are more than 400 huacas in Lima, according to the Ministry of Culture.
Mummies and other pre-Hispanic remains have been found in unusual places in the city. Workers installing natural gas lines or water mains have found mummies, sometimes children, inside large clay vessels.
There are even cases of discoveries by residents, such as Hipólito Tica, who found three pre-Hispanic mummies in a hole in the patio of his house. He kept quiet about them for a quarter century, until in 2022 they were removed by archaeologists with permission from Peru’s Ministry of Culture.
Science & Technology
‘Outright lie’: India denies threatening to shut down Twitter
India threatened to shut Twitter down unless it complied with orders to restrict accounts, co-founder Jack Dorsey said, an accusation the Indian government dismissed as an “outright lie”.
Dorsey, who quit as Twitter CEO in 2021, said on Monday that India threatened the company with a shutdown and raids on employees if it did not comply with government requests to take down posts and restrict accounts that were critical of the government over protests by farmers in 2020 and 2021.
“It manifested in ways such as: ‘We will shut Twitter down in India’, which is a very large market for us; ‘we will raid the homes of your employees’, which they did; And this is India, a democratic country,” Dorsey said in an interview with YouTube news show Breaking Points.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has repeatedly denied engaging in online censorship and said on Tuesday that Dorsey’s assertions were an “outright lie”, Reuters reported.
“No one went to jail nor was Twitter ‘shut down’. Dorsey’s Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law,” Deputy Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar said in a post on Twitter.
The protests by farmers over agricultural reforms went on for a year and were among the biggest faced by the government of Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The farmers ended the protests in late 2021 after winning concessions.
“India is a country that had many requests of us around the farmers protest, around particular journalists that were critical of the government,” Dorsey said.
The Indian government says it only aims to restrict misinformation and posts that curb peace and security.
During the protests, Modi’s government sought an “emergency blocking” of the “provocative” Twitter hashtag “#ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide” and dozens of accounts.
Twitter initially complied but later restored most of the accounts, citing “insufficient justification” to continue the suspensions.
Dorsey also mentioned similar pressure from governments in Turkey and Nigeria, which had restricted the platform in their nations at different points over the years before lifting those bans.
