Microsoft confirms taskbar bugs, as other Windows 10
Microsoft has confirmed that those sticking to Windows 10 and not planning to upgrade to Windows 11 might experience weird taskbar behaviors after installing some of the recent cumulative updates.
Microsoft says the issue causes visual glitches and reduces system stability, making some parts and apps unresponsive. If you use Windows 10, you might experience the following symptoms:
The Weather or News and Interests widget or icons flickers on the Windows taskbar
– The Windows taskbar stops responding
Windows Explorer stops responding
– Applications including Microsoft Word or Excel might stop responding if they are open when the issue occurs
According to a post in the official Windows documentation, a system restart might help mitigate the problem. However, Microsoft has decided to take a more proactive approach and undo the damage using the Known Issue Rollback feature. It will take care of the bug without any input from users, but the system might take up to 24 hours to propagate and heal the affected computers (all Windows 10 consumer versions starting with 20H2 and up), Microsoft stated.
Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet
What’s a dust devil sound like on Mars? A NASA rover by chance had its microphone on when a whirling tower of red dust passed directly overhead, recording the racket.
It’s about 10 seconds of not only rumbling gusts of up to 25 mph (40 kph), but the pinging of hundreds of dust particles against the rover Perseverance. Scientists released the first-of-its-kind audio Tuesday, AP reported.
It sounds strikingly similar to dust devils on Earth, although quieter since Mars’ thin atmosphere makes for more muted sounds and less forceful wind, according to the researchers.
The dust devil came and went over Perseverance quickly last year, thus the short length of the audio, said the University of Toulouse’s Naomi Murdoch, lead author of the study appearing in Nature Communications. At the same time, the navigation camera on the parked rover captured images, while its weather-monitoring instrument collected data.
“It was fully caught red-handed by Persy,” said co-author German Martinez of the Lunar and Planetary Institute in Houston.
Photographed for decades at Mars but never heard until now, dust devils are common at the red planet. This one was in the average range: at least 400 feet (118 meters) tall and 80 feet (25 meters) across, traveling at 16 feet (5 meters) per second.
The microphone picked up 308 dust pings as the dust devil whipped by, said Murdoch, who helped build it.
Given that the rover’s SuperCam microphone is turned on for less than three minutes every few days, Murdoch said it was “definitely luck” that the dust devil appeared when it did on Sept. 27, 2021. She estimates there was just a 1-in-200 chance of capturing dust-devil audio.
Of the 84 minutes collected in its first year, there’s “only one dust devil recording,” she wrote in an email from France.
This same microphone on Perseverance’s mast provided the first sounds from Mars — namely the Martian wind — soon after the rover landed in February 2021. It followed up with audio of the rover driving around and its companion helicopter, little Ingenuity, flying nearby, as well as the crackle of the rover’s rock-zapping lasers, the main reason for the microphone.
These recordings allow scientists to study the Martian wind, atmospheric turbulence and now dust movement as never before, Murdoch said. The results”“demonstrate just how valuable acoustic data can be in space exploration.”
On the prowl for rocks that might contain signs of ancient microbial life, Perseverance has collected 18 samples so far at Jezero Crater, once the scene of a river delta. NASA plans to return these samples to Earth a decade from now. The helicopter Ingenuity has logged 36 flights, the longest lasting almost three minutes.
Twitter suspends account tracking Elon Musk’s jet
Twitter Inc suspended an account tracking its owner Elon Musk’s private jet in real-time, with the billionaire threatening legal action against the account’s operator after saying his son had been mistakenly followed by a “crazy stalker”.
The suspension comes just a month after Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, said his commitment to free speech extended to not banning the account, Reuters reported.
ElonJet, operated by 20-year-old university student Jack Sweeney, had tracked the movements of Musk’s private jet using data available in the public domain before the suspension.
Sweeney’s other accounts were also suspended at the time of reporting.
Twitter and Sweeney did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comments.
Musk had said in a tweet in November that his commitment to free speech “extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk”.
On Wednesday, Musk said: “Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation.”
“Doxxing” is the public release of sensitive information identifying an individual or organization, such as a home address or phone number.
“Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok,” Musk said.
The billionaire also tweeted that one of his sons, lil X, had been harassed, and linked it to the tracking accounts.
“Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood,” he said.
“Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family.”
Sweeney, a student at the University of Central Florida, who also operates similar bot accounts tracking Musk’s jet on Facebook, Instagram and Telegram, told BuzzFeed the suspension is “a surprise to many people after he publicly said he wouldn’t do it.”
“It just shows that they can play the rules however they want to, really, for whoever they want,” he said.
Separately, Twitter accounts tracking the jets of billionaire tech entrepreneurs Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates were also suspended.
Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease
The eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease, scientists said Sunday, reinforcing an earlier pronouncement that the mountain’s first flare-up in nearly 40 years might soon end.
“We have good news to report,” Ken Hon, the scientist in charge of the U.S. Geological Survey at the Hawaii Volcano Observatory, said during a briefing. “The eruption is still at an extremely low level at this point.”
Hon said the eruption is contained entirely within the volcano’s cinder cone, Associated Press reported. The USGS said a small amount of light remained visible at night through a vent in the cone, but the channels below that vent “appear drained of lava.”
The inactive front of the lava flow may inch northward very slowly as it continues to settle, the agency said.
Hon said Mauna Loa’s eruption appears to be ramping down and that nearby Kilauea has now reached a “full pause,” with its lava lake stagnant and crusted over.
Mauna Loa began spewing molten rock Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years. The incandescent spectacle drew onlookers and set some nerves on edge among people who’ve lived through past eruptions, AP reported.
Sunday’s update came a day after scientists lowered the alert level for the volcano from a warning to a watch and said the eruption could be in its final days.
