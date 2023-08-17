World
Migrant boat capsizes off Cape Verde, over 60 feared dead
More than 60 people are feared dead after a boat carrying mostly Senegalese migrants capsized off the coast of Cape Verde in the Atlantic Ocean.
The boat left Senegal on July 10 with 101 passengers on board, and 38 people were rescued on Tuesday, Senegal’s foreign ministry said in a statement late Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear when the incident occurred, Reuters reported.
The survivors were on the Cape Verde island of Sal, where Senegal is liaising with authorities for their repatriation, the ministry said. One of the survivors was from Guinea-Bissau.
The Atlantic migration route from the coast of West Africa to the Canary Islands, typically used by African migrants trying to reach Spain, is one of the world’s deadliest. Summer is its busiest period.
“Safe and regular pathways to migration are sorely lacking, which is what gives room to smugglers and traffickers to put people on these deadly journeys,” said IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli.
IOM is collecting information and did not yet have details about the latest incident, she added.
At least 559 people died attempting to reach the Canary Islands in 2022, while 126 people died or went missing on the same route in the first six months of this year with 15 shipwrecks recorded, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
At least 15 people drowned when a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Senegal’s capital Dakar in late July.
World
Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured
A fire at a fuel station in the southern Russian region of Dagestan late on Monday killed at least 30 people including three children, Russia’s emergency services ministry said on Tuesday.
The fire started at an auto repair shop on the roadside of a highway in Dagestani capital Makhachkala on Monday night and caused blasts as it spread to the nearby filling station, officials said.
“It’s like a war here,” a witness told Reuters.
Images shared by the emergency services ministry showed firefighters trying to put out a colossal blaze as flames rose high in the night sky.
Footage posted online showed a one-storey building ablaze, Reuters TV reported.
“During the rescue operation in Makhachkala, the bodies of three more victims were found,” the ministry said on Telegram. “According to the updated information, as a result of the fire at the petrol station 105 were injured, and of them, 30 died.”
Thirteen of the wounded were children, Interfax reported earlier, citing the Dagestani health ministry.
It took firefighters more than 3-1/2 hours to put out the fire that spread into an area of 600 square meters, TASS reported, citing a statement from the Russian emergency service.
World
German MP says she was detained in Turkey for social media posts
A German lawmaker said on Sunday she was detained for several hours when entering Turkey earlier this month based on social media posts she made in 2019, adding that she would still travel to Turkey and speak her mind about its government, Reuters reported.
Goekay Akbulut, a Bundestag member for far-left Die Linke party, was detained in Antalya airport on Aug. 3 after an arrest warrant was issued by the Turkish public prosecutor for alleged “terror propaganda”, she said.
Germany is home to the world’s largest Turkish diaspora community, but relations between Berlin and Ankara have been strained in recent years by German criticism of President Tayyip Erdogan’s crackdown on suspected opponents after a failed coup in 2016 and Turkey’s military offensive against Kurdish militia in Syria in 2019, read the report.
Akbulut, a Turkey-born German citizen of Kurdish heritage, was released after making contact with the German foreign ministry, she said. Turkish authorities were not immediately available to comment.
Akbulut has criticized the Turkish government for “waging a brutal war against the Kurdish population inside and outside its borders,” according to her official website.
“I will travel to #Tuerkei in October again as part of the delegation trip of the German-Turkish Parliamentary Group and, as always, will not mince my words: #FreeThemAll,” she said in a post on social media platform X on Sunday.
It was not clear exactly what she was referring to, nor which social media posts she believed triggered the Turkish arrest warrant, Reuters reported.
The German embassy in Ankara and the consulate in Antalya were in contact with lawmaker, a source at the German foreign ministry told Reuters.
Akbulut, 40, has called for the lifting of a German ban on the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States.
World
UN security staff released in Yemen after 18 months in al-Qaeda captivity
Five United Nations security staff who were kidnapped in Yemen by al-Qaeda militants 18 months ago have been released, the United Nations said on Friday.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the release and “reiterates that kidnapping is an inhumane and unjustifiable crime, and calls for the perpetrators to be held accountable,” a UN spokesperson said.
The staff – four from Yemen and one from Bangladesh – were in “very good health and good spirits, despite everything that they went through,” the top UN official in Yemen, David Gressly, told reporters.
“But they went through a very difficult period of 18 months of isolation,” he added.
The UN staff were kidnapped in Yemen’s southern region of Abyan on Feb. 11, 2022. Yemen-based al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has used a conflict between a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthis to enhance its influence, Reuters reported.
Gressly warned that AQAP was an “increasing threat.”
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthi group ousted the government from the capital Sanaa in late 2014. The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in 2015, aiming to restore the government.
Peace initiatives have seen increased momentum since Riyadh and Tehran in March agreed to restore diplomatic ties severed in 2016.
