Science & Technology
Millions of dead fish wash up amid heat wave in Australia
Millions of fish have washed up dead in southeastern Australia in a die-off that authorities and scientists say is caused by depleted oxygen levels in the river after recent floods and hot weather, AP reported.
Residents of the Outback town of Menindee in New South Wales state complained of a terrible smell from the dead fish.
“The stink was terrible. I nearly had to put a mask on,” said local nature photographer Geoff Looney.
“I was worried about my own health. That water right in the top comes down to our pumping station for the town. People north of Menindee say there’s cod and perch floating down the river everywhere,” he said.
The Department of Primary Industries said the fish deaths were likely caused by low oxygen levels as floods recede, a situation made worse by fish needing more oxygen because of the warmer weather.
Police have established an emergency operations centre in Menindee to coordinate a massive cleanup this week.
State Emergency Operations Controller Peter Thurtell said the immediate focus was to provide a clean water supply to residents.
“There is no need for community concern as the initial assessment has determined multiple viable solutions to maintain water supply to the Menindee township and surrounds,” he said.
State agencies also started to release higher-quality water where possible to boost dissolved oxygen levels in the area.
“We’ve just sort of started to clean up, and then this has happened, and that’s sort of you’re walking around in a dried-up mess and then you’re smelling this putrid smell. It’s a terrible smell and horrible to see all those dead fish,” said Jan Dening, a Menindee resident.
Mass fish kills have been reported on the Darling-Baaka River in recent weeks. Tens of thousands of fish were found at the same spot in late February, while there have been several reports of dead fish downstream toward Pooncarie, near the borders of South Australia and Victoria states.
Enormous fish kills occurred on the river at Menindee during severe drought conditions in late 2018 and early 2019, with locals estimating millions of deaths.
Science & Technology
AWCC rolls out 4G internet services in north-east zone of Afghanistan
Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) officials in the north-east zone of the country say they have rolled out 4G internet services in four districts of Takhar province and in three districts of Kunduz province.
“Now, with 3G and 4G services in the centers of provinces and districts, Afghan Wireless Telecommunication Company intends to expand 3G and 4G services in other parts of the districts of the north-east zone in the new [1402 solar] year,” said Khir Mohammad Mubariz, director of the northeast zone of AWCC.
Mubariz said that in the new year they plan to cover many districts in this area with 4G internet services and that the company is committed to providing quality services to the people of Afghanistan.
“In addition to these centers in four provinces of the north-east zone, we have 4G standard services in three districts of Kunduz province, and in the same way, we offered 4G standard services to our customers in four districts of Takhar province last year,” he said.
Meanwhile, the residents of the districts where 4G internet services have been activated welcomed the development after suffering poor internet quality for years. Now, however, they have fast, quality internet access following AWCC’s initiative.
One resident said the Khwaja Ghar district in particular had faced ongoing network connection problems but “now 4G services have been activated by Afghan Wireless Company and people are very happy.”
“Afghan Wireless Company has provided such a facility, 4G services are activated, people’s [internet] problems are solved and people can communicate online,” said another resident.
The residents of the northeastern provinces have urged the company to roll out quality services to all the districts in the area.
Afghan Wireless Telecommunication Company meanwhile says it also plans to roll out 4G services to districts in Badakhshan in the near future.
Science & Technology
Future NASA moonwalkers to sport sleeker spacesuits
Moonwalking astronauts will have sleeker, more flexible spacesuits that come in different sizes when they step onto the lunar surface later this decade, AP reported.
Exactly what that looks like remained under wraps. The company designing the next-generation spacesuits, Axiom Space, said Wednesday that it plans to have new versions for training purposes for NASA later this summer.
The moonsuits will be white like they were during NASA’s Apollo program more than a half-century ago, according to the company. That’s so they can reflect heat and keep future moonwalkers cool.
The suits will provide greater flexibility and more protection from the moon’s harsh environment, and will come in a wider range of sizes, according to the Houston-based company.
NASA awarded Axiom Space a $228.5 million contract to provide the outfits for the first moon landing in more than 50 years. The space agency is targeting late 2025 at the earliest to land two astronauts on the moon’s south pole.
At Wednesday’s event in Houston, an Axiom employee modeled a dark spacesuit, doing squats and twisting at the waist to demonstrate its flexibility. The company said the final version will be different, including the color.
“I didn’t want anybody to get that mixed up,” said Axiom’s Russell Ralston.
Science & Technology
Meta to cut 10,000 jobs in second round of layoffs
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms (META.O) said on Tuesday it would cut 10,000 jobs this year, making it the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs as the industry braces for a deep economic downturn, Reuters reported.
Meta shares jumped 6% on the news. The widely-anticipated job cuts are part of a restructuring that will see the company scrap hiring plans for 5,000 openings, kill off lower-priority projects and “flatten” layers of middle management.
They followed the company’s first mass layoff in the fall, which eliminated more than 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce at the time, after a hiring spree that doubled the employee count it had as of 2020.
Worries of an economic downturn due to rising interest rates have sparked a series of mass job cuts across corporate America in recent months. Tech companies have led the way, shedding more than 290,000 workers since the start of 2022, according to tracking site Layoffs.fyi.
Meta’s purge of employees has been one of the sector’s most pronounced. On top of inflation woes, the company is also facing down unique threats to its core digital ads business while spending handsomely on Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s plans to build a futuristic metaverse.
In a message to staff on Tuesday, Zuckerberg said most of the new cuts would be announced in the next two months, though in some cases they would continue through the end of the year, read the report.
“For most of our history, we saw rapid revenue growth year after year and had the resources to invest in many new products. But last year was a humbling wake-up call,” Zuckerberg wrote.
“I think we should prepare ourselves for the possibility that this new economic reality will continue for many years.”
Zuckerberg said he planned to further reduce the size of the recruiting team, which was already hard-hit in the fall layoffs. Restructurings in the tech group would be announced in late April and cuts to business groups would come in May.
Meta also will remove multiple layers of management and ask many managers to become individual contributors, while eliminating non-engineering roles, automating more functions and at least partially reversing a commitment to “remote-first” work that Zuckerberg made amid COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, Reuters reported.
The first of the latest wave of cuts appeared to have started even before Zuckerberg’s announcement. On Friday, Meta said it was exploring “strategic alternatives” for Kustomer, a customer service company it acquired last year.
It also disbanded its skunkworks New Product Experimentation team and reassigned leader Ime Archibong to work on product for Messenger, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. Both changes were initially reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Investors have grown wary of Zuckerberg’s prolific spending as revenue growth from Meta’s main businesses petered out amid high inflation and a digital ads pullback from the pandemic e-commerce boom.
The company also has struggled with Apple-led (AAPL.O) privacy changes and competition for young users from short video app TikTok.
At the same time, Meta has been pouring billions of dollars into its metaverse-oriented Reality Labs unit, which lost $13.7 billion in 2022, and investing in infrastructure to support its artificial intelligence usage.
Wall Street has been rewarding Meta steadily since its November restructuring, after its share price fell more than 70% earlier in 2022. The stock received another boost in February when Zuckerberg dubbed 2023 the “Year of Efficiency,” with new cost controls and a $40-billion share buyback.
The latest downsizing indicates “how desperate the company is to get costs under control as its revenues have fallen amid declining marketing budgets,” said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter, Reuters reported.
“Virtual reality is an expensive business to be in, so while (Meta) maps out a path through an uncertain landscape, it needs to find efficiencies elsewhere,” she added.
In his memo, Zuckerberg made scant mention of virtual reality and instead emphasized the company’s focus on AI, saying Meta’s single largest investment was in “advancing AI and building it into every one of our products.”
Meta has teased AI-powered “creative aids” that can generate images, videos and text but has yet to offer any such products on its apps, even as peers have launched dueling generative AI chatbots and productivity tools in recent months.
With the latest cuts, Meta expects expenses in 2023 to come in between $86 billion and $92 billion, lower than the $89 billion to $95 billion forecast previously, read the report.
Millions of dead fish wash up amid heat wave in Australia
IEA’s supreme leader bans cultivation of cannabis in Afghanistan
North Korea claims almost 800,000 have signed up to fight against US
Muttaqi denies existence of Daesh in Afghanistan
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%
Iran and China envoys discuss ways to enhance stability in Afghanistan
Fresh earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border two weeks after disaster
United States to provide $100 million more for Turkey, Syria quake aid
Iran launches new private airline despite aviation sanctions
AFPL: Zaher Asad FC 2-1 Zaitoon FC; Saadat Nimroz 12-5 Shams FC
Tahawol: UNAMA’s extension to Afghanistan mission discussed
Saar: Work and education rights of Afghan women discussed
Tahawol: Delegation of UAE clerics’ trip to Kabul discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Iran economic relations discussed
Tahawol: Calls for intra-Afghan talks discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan: 17 gold mine workers killed in bus crash
-
Latest News3 days ago
Human Rights Watch says over 2,000 Afghan evacuees in detention in UAE
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Meta to cut 10,000 jobs in second round of layoffs
-
Regional4 days ago
Turkey floods kill 5 in earthquake-affected provinces
-
Business5 days ago
Azizi calls for stronger trade ties during meeting in Iran
-
Latest News4 days ago
Former Afghan government official calls for intra-Afghan talks
-
Latest News3 days ago
McCaul claims State Department is still misleading public over troop withdrawal
-
Latest News3 days ago
26 Afghan prisoners return home from Pakistan