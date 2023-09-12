Connect with us

Latest News

Ministry to refund balance of payment to pilgrims who performed Hajj

4 mins ago

(Last Updated On: September 12, 2023)

The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs announced Tuesday it will return $108 in excess fees to each pilgrim who performed this year’s Hajj.

Officials said that more than $115 million was collected from pilgrims during this year’s Hajj, of which just over $112 million was spent.

Acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs Noor Mohammad Saqib said that the refund process will start tomorrow in all provinces of the country.

“Starting tomorrow (Wednesday) pilgrims should visit the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs in the capital and to the Directorates of Hajj and Religious Affairs in the provinces, get a letter from the directorate and get their money from the banks,” Saqib said.

Meanwhile, some pilgrims expressed satisfaction with the transparency in the Hajj process.

“We were called to collect our excess money…We are very grateful,” Ajmal, a pilgrim, said.

Around 30,000 pilgrims from Afghanistan performed Hajj this year.

Latest News

IEA and Uzbek ambassador discuss ways to counter narcotics in Kabul

22 mins ago

September 12, 2023

(Last Updated On: September 12, 2023)

Yadgar Khwaja Shadmanov, Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, met on Tuesday with Abdurrahman Qasemi, civil deputy of the counter-narcotics department of the interior ministry, where both sides discussed ways to fight against narcotics, the ministry said in a statement.

At the meeting, the head of the counter-narcotics department Hasibullah Ahmadi also emphasized the commitment of the Islamic Emirate in the fight against narcotics and asked the ambassador to cooperate with the caretaker government in this regard.

Islamic Emirate counter-narcotics’ officials also called on the ambassador of Uzbekistan to cooperate in the upcoming conference in the capacity building of interior ministry’s officials in the fight against drugs.

Latest News

IEA expresses ‘deepest condolences’ to Libyan govt following deadly floods

27 mins ago

September 12, 2023

(Last Updated On: September 12, 2023)

Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed its deepest condolences to the people and government of Libya following devastating floods that hit the country this week, leaving tens of thousands of people dead, injured and missing.

“We ask Allah the Almighty to grant Jannah to the lives lost, swift and full recovery to the injured, and patience to the bereaved families,” the ministry said on X, formerly Twitter.

The ministry stated that the IEA hopes that the Libyan people and government with joint efforts and local and international solidarity, would overcome these difficulties and expeditiously improve the condition of the victims.

Latest News

Pakistan’s caretaker PM says Islamabad will defend its borders at all costs

5 hours ago

September 12, 2023

(Last Updated On: September 12, 2023)

Pakistan’s interim prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said in an interview that his country’s prime responsibility lies in defending its borders, which will be protected at all cost.

In an interview with Pakistan’s Aaj News on Monday night, Kakar was asked about the recent attack by militants allegedly from Afghanistan on the Chitral district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said the authorities are “gauging” the attackers’ intention and capability.

“If there is any Westphalian idea of the state in Afghanistan that a central state authority is there and its command structure goes to the border post, it is not like that,” he said and explained that there were multiple layers of government structure.

He highlighted the bond shared by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), with its ideological twin the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

When asked about Pakistan’s response as suggested by caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday, Kakar said: “Pakistan’s prime responsibility lies to defend its own borders and we will do that at any cost.”

When pressed, he said: “Whatever the cost is.” He added that the inclusion or exclusion of any strike in Afghanistan was not under consideration. “We think our digital space, airspace, physical space is sacrosanct. And, its sanctity would be ensured by our border management and air force.”

He highlighted that Pakistan has different mechanisms for sharing information with Afghanistan. We have many things you want people to not be nervous about because of the truth, he said.

He also wondered whether Afghanistan had a central authority after global powers spent around $3 trillion in the country between 2001 and 2021.

Kakar said the central authority project did not succeed in Afghanistan because the rest of the world went home.

“The remaining control is a de facto government, not a de jure government. It is not a legitimate government,” he stated and described the situation as a complex web.

