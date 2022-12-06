Latest News
MoE sets date for girls to sit Grade 12 exam across Afghanistan
The Ministry of Education (MoE) said in a statement recently that girls will write their Grade 12 exam on Wednesday, December 7.
The ministry said the exam will consist of 140 questions and will last for three hours.
According to the MoE, all girls who were in Grade 12 will write the exam so that they can take part in the next university entrance examination.
“The 12th-grade exam will be held over one day tomorrow and the girls are required to solve the questions within three hours,” according to the MoE’s statement.
“The exam will be held from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm and each student should answer 140 questions from all the subjects of 12th grade.”
In a report, meanwhile, Save the Children Fund has said that female students in Afghanistan have turned into underage workers against their will, who now work in the fields or take care of livestock.
West, Abdullah discuss ‘urgent need’ for political dialogue among Afghans
US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, said on Tuesday he met with Abdullah Abdullah, the former head of Afghanistan’s reconciliation council, in India and discussed the “urgent need” for national political dialogue among Afghans.
West said on Twitter that there is consensus among the international community on the need for political dialogue among Afghans.
“There is consensus in int’l community on this imperative, which Afghans must lead and shape,” West said.
During his visit to India, West also met with Indian officials including Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri and foreign ministry’s joint secretary JP Singh
“As fellow friend of Afghan people, US deeply appreciates India’s generous humanitarian support and commitment to Afghans’ fundamental rights,” West said.
This comes after the head of an IEA commission working for the return of former officials recently suggested that there is no need for a national political dialogue.
“We should join hands and build our country. Everything is fine. Every Afghan has got the right to serve in their country. There is no need to launch a new process and undermine security,” Shahabuddin Delawar said.
OIC condemns bus explosion in Mazar-e-Sharif
The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the “deplorable bombing” on Tuesday against a bus carrying employees of a petroleum company in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital city of Balkh province in northern Afghanistan.
In a statement published Tuesday, OIC said the bombing, the latest in a series of deadly blasts, has resulted in the death of a number of petroleum company employees and left many innocent civilians injured.
“The General Secretariat reaffirms the steadfast position of the OIC on the imperative need to hold the perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of such reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice,” the statement read.
“Stomping out terrorism in Afghanistan, the General Secretariat reasserted, is an essential requisite for the political stabilization of the violence-plagued country, without which hardly any social or economic development could be achievable,” the statement read.
At least eight people were killed early Tuesday when a bus, carrying employees of Hairatan Oil, was bombed in Mazar.
“Today around 7 a.m. a roadside mine blast took place in District 3 of Mazar-e-Sharif city on a bus, which belonged to Hairatan Oil employees,” said Mohammad Asif Wazeri, police spokesman for northern Balkh province, adding that at least nine people were also wounded in the explosion.
New Delhi hosts India-Central Asia meeting of NSAs
India’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday said that connectivity with Central Asian countries remains India’s key priority and that security and prosperity is a common goal for the region.
Speaking at the first India-Central Asia meeting of the National Security Advisers, in New Delhi, Doval said the security situation in Afghanistan was an important issue concerning “us all”.
This is the first time India is hosting a meeting of top security officials from Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Participants are focussing on the evolving security situation in Afghanistan and ways to deal with the threat of terrorism they said is emanating from the country.
