MoE sets date for girls to sit Grade 12 exam across Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: December 6, 2022)

The Ministry of Education (MoE) said in a statement recently that girls will write their Grade 12 exam on Wednesday, December 7.

The ministry said the exam will consist of 140 questions and will last for three hours.

According to the MoE, all girls who were in Grade 12 will write the exam so that they can take part in the next university entrance examination.

“The 12th-grade exam will be held over one day tomorrow and the girls are required to solve the questions within three hours,” according to the MoE’s statement.

“The exam will be held from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm and each student should answer 140 questions from all the subjects of 12th grade.”

In a report, meanwhile, Save the Children Fund has said that female students in Afghanistan have turned into underage workers against their will, who now work in the fields or take care of livestock.