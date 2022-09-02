Sport
MoFA commits to supporting athletes in Afghanistan
The Foreign Ministry says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will try to support the youth of the country in various sport fields.
Speaking at the Football Federation on Thursday, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi addressed hundreds of athletes and emphasized that the new government of Afghanistan will do its best to provide facilities for athletes in accordance with Islamic Sharia.
“We have facilitated travel of our players abroad… we have supported them in other areas as much as possible…we have made great progress in this area over the past one year,” Muttaqi said.
Muttaqi said that there may be still some problems that stand in the way of the athletes, but the Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting this group and will pay attention to them.
He also emphasized that Afghanistan will cooperate with international sports organizations that do not conflict with Islamic values and Afghan culture.
Afghanistan ready for the big teams, says cricket captain Nabi
National cricket team captain Mohammad Nabi said Afghanistan is ready for the “big teams” after they became the first team to qualify for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup following victories over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
“As a team in this Asia Cup we are showing that Afghanistan have quality batsmen, quality bowlers and quality fielders,” said all-rounder Nabi after Afghanistan thrashed Bangladesh by seven wickets on Tuesday.
“In these two games we showed we can chase totals. Earlier the opposition used to say that Afghanistan cannot chase.
“But we were quite good (in the two chases), were not under pressure and had proper balance and hopefully we do well in the next round against big teams,” Nabi said.
Afghanistan’s victory over Bangladesh in Sharjah put them into the next round of the six-nation T20 tournament.
“We are not targeting anyone, we are just playing proper cricket,” said Nabi.
The team is coached by former England batsman Jonathan Trott and ex-Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul recently joined the team as bowling coach, AFP reported.
This new coaching team has received wide praise from the cricketing fraternity with former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan tweeting that “Afghanistan is playing some quality cricket”.
“They are on the move and teams should be wary, India or Pakistan,” former India batsman Ajay Jadeja said on Indian website cricbuzz.
“When you play these guys in the Super Four, I won’t be surprised if they knock one of the big teams off, because they have that firepower.”
Afghanistan powers through to Super 4 in Asia Cup 2022 tournament
Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Nabi, registered their second straight victory on Tuesday night in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament with a crushing seven-wicket win over Bangladesh
The team also became the first of the six teams to enter the next stage of the competition, which acts as a warm up to the T20 World Cup in October.
After losing the toss, Afghanistan restricted Bangladesh to 127/7 in Sharjah, then chased down the target with nine balls to spare.
Ibrahim and Najibullah Zadran posted an unbeaten 69-run stand for the Afghans to seal the win.
Afghan spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan took three wickets each. For Bangladesh, Mosaddek Hossain was the top scorer with an unbeaten 48.
India beat Pakistan by five wickets in T20 Asia Cup
Hardik Pandya hit an unbeaten 33 as India beat Pakistan by five wickets in a hard-fought Asia Cup Twenty20 international on Sunday.
Chasing 148 for victory, Ravindra Jadeja, who hit 35, and Pandya put on a key fifth-wicket stand of 52 as India reached their target with two balls to spare in Dubai.
Pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pandya shared seven wickets to set up victory for India in their opening match of the six-nation tournament after they bowled out Pakistan for 147.
