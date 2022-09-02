MoFA commits to supporting athletes in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: September 2, 2022)

The Foreign Ministry says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will try to support the youth of the country in various sport fields.

Speaking at the Football Federation on Thursday, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi addressed hundreds of athletes and emphasized that the new government of Afghanistan will do its best to provide facilities for athletes in accordance with Islamic Sharia.

“We have facilitated travel of our players abroad… we have supported them in other areas as much as possible…we have made great progress in this area over the past one year,” Muttaqi said.

Muttaqi said that there may be still some problems that stand in the way of the athletes, but the Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting this group and will pay attention to them.

He also emphasized that Afghanistan will cooperate with international sports organizations that do not conflict with Islamic values ​​and Afghan culture.