Latest News
MoI says no militant groups including TTP in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday rejected Pakistan’s claims of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) members being moved to the north of the country and said neither TTP nor Daesh were present in Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Interior denied claims that they had an agreement with Pakistan to transfer TTP members to northern Afghanistan and said such reports are being made by “biased circles”.
Abdul Matin Qane, the spokesman of the Ministry of Interior said at a press conference in Kabul on Monday that no group, including the TTP, exists in Afghanistan, nor does the Islamic Emirate allow them to enter Afghanistan and operate against the interests of other countries.
Qane also said that Daesh has lost its foothold in the country.
“We do not allow any group to operate in Afghanistan against the interests of any country, against the neighbors and other countries, because it is the policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and they [terrorist groups] are not present. Naturally, all of them are negative propaganda and the issue of immigration is a separate issue,” said Qane.
He said the problem of Afghan refugees in Waziristan and other regions of Pakistan will be resolved through international organizations and this matter has nothing to do with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.
“We have always pledged to the whole world that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against any country and no group will operate here. Of course, there is some propaganda that it is Daesh or something, but you saw that Daesh was suppressed in such a way that we will not see them again; of course they are in some places, but they have no visible presence,” said Qane.
Pakistan has repeatedly raised concerns about the existence of TTP in Afghanistan. Last week, Pakistan’s ministry of interior said it had reached an agreement with the IEA to move TTP members from the border areas to the north of Afghanistan.
The IEA has denied having made such an agreement.
Experts have meanwhile said that Pakistan’s claims raised concern among residents in the north. They said any ambiguous actions by the ruling authorities of Afghanistan in this regard could cause a rise in tensions along ethnic lines and lead to instability.
Latest News
UNHRC chief says he is ‘deeply concerned about worsening’ situation in Afghanistan
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said at the 53rd meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is worrying and the restrictions on women are increasing day by day.
Türk criticized the caretaker government and said that talks are ongoing with the ruling authorities of Afghanistan about removing these restrictions.
“I am deeply concerned about the worsening human rights situation in Afghanistan, the caretaker government of Afghanistan restricts human rights, especially the rights of women and girls. Now, our discussions with them are going on and our experts and lawyers are still there to deal with this issue,” said Türk.
At Monday’s meeting, the special rapporteur for human rights of the United Nations in Afghanistan Richard Bennett presented his report on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and said that pressure should be put on the Islamic Emirate to remove restrictions on women and to build an inclusive government.
“The education of girls and the activities of women in government offices are very important for the progress of the country and the future of Afghanistan. The caretaker government must adhere to all international obligations and create an inclusive government and respect all the rights of the Afghan people,” said Bennett.
Nasir Ahmad Andisheh, Afghanistan’s representative in Geneva, also said that over the past two decades, Afghan women and girls have made good achievements in the field of education and training as they worked in government and non-government offices and served their people and society.
Simultaneously, the representatives of some countries at the meeting emphasized that the issue of women and girls’ exclusion from work and education should be resolved through international institutions.
However, the Islamic Emirate does not consider holding such meetings without the presence of a representative of IEA to be effective and says that recently, international organizations have started publishing propaganda against the government.
IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says Afghanistan is an Islamic country and has a traditional society, and the government cannot approve women’s rights according to western culture.
“We do not expect much from these meetings because the representative of the Islamic Emirate is not there to defend and make a fair judgment. Secondly, there is a difference of views. Afghanistan is an Islamic country and women’s rights are protected according to Islamic Sharia law,” said Mujahid.
Meanwhile, some of the other participants at the meeting emphasized the need for positive interaction with the IEA and said that their attention has swayed from Afghanistan and they are trying to solve the people’s problems, especially economic problems.
Latest News
Iran’s parliamentary delegation to visit Afghanistan over water rights
A parliamentary delegation of Iran will soon travel to Afghanistan to follow up on the issue of water rights, an Iranian lawmaker has said.
“There have been talks with the foreign minister of our country about the trip of the parliamentary delegation to Afghanistan to follow up on the issue of water rights, and God willing, this trip will take place soon,” MP Mohammad Sargazi told ISNA news agency.
He added that the parliamentary delegation will consist of representatives of Sistan and Baluchistan province and Iran-Afghanistan parliamentary friendship group.
Earlier, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan, said that Iranian experts will visit Kajaki Dam in Helmand to assess water levels.
Mohammad Sargazi said that the Afghan authorities should facilitate the visit.
Latest News
Japan’s special envoy for Afghanistan visits Kabul
Japan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Kansuke Nagaoka, visited Kabul and held talks with officials and political figures.
In meeting with former president Hamid Karzai, the sides discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and the region, the importance of education and reopening of schools for girls.
The diplomat also met with the Minister of Higher Education Neda Mohammad Nadeem.
The Ministry of Education said in a statement that during the meeting, Japan’s special envoy pledged assistance for Afghanistan’s education sector and requested information about the suspension of girls’ education.
For his part, Nadeem requested Japan’s assistance in the construction of university buildings, equipping laboratories and capacity-building of teachers.
Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman, says Japan has always had a good policy towards Afghanistan and has helped the people of Afghanistan, so it is necessary to use Japan’s experiences for the development of the country.
Japan has repeatedly emphasized that there should be constant and direct interaction with the IEA and humanitarian aid should be provided to the people of Afghanistan in order to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.
UNHRC chief says he is ‘deeply concerned about worsening’ situation in Afghanistan
MoI says no militant groups including TTP in Afghanistan
Saar: UN’s meeting on Afghan human rights situation discussed
Iran’s parliamentary delegation to visit Afghanistan over water rights
Japan’s special envoy for Afghanistan visits Kabul
IPL: Mumbai Indians grab final playoff berth
All-round Ravindra Jadeja leads Chennai into IPL final
Bangladesh won’t take Afghanistan lightly: chief selector
Iran says it has successfully test-launched ballistic missile
Lucknow edge Kolkata to enter IPL play-offs, top-two finish for Chennai
Saar: UN’s meeting on Afghan human rights situation discussed
Tahawol: SIGAR’s new report on Afghanistan situation discussed
Saar: Caretaker government responsibilities and duration discussed
Tahawol: UNHRC holding meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Humanitarian aid program for Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Health3 days ago
Congo fever claims another life, this time in Takhar province
-
Regional3 days ago
US, Iran in talks to cool tensions with a mutual ‘understanding’
-
World4 days ago
At least 15 killed in Canada highway crash after truck hits bus in Manitoba
-
Latest News4 days ago
Martyrs’ families, persons with disabilities to be registered biometrically
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan: Oslo summit participants agree on need for dialogue
-
Latest News4 days ago
US officials debunk UNSC report on growth of terrorist groups in Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Belarus starts taking delivery of Russian nuclear weapons
-
Sport4 days ago
Nijatullah Masood claims five-wicket haul on Test debut