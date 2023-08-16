Latest News
More than 200 media outlets closed down over past two years
Over 200 media outlets in the country have closed down since the Islamic Emirate regained control of the country two years ago.
Many of these organizations closed due to financial problems amid an ongoing economic crisis.
In their latest findings, the Afghanistan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA) says that in the past two years, more than two hundred cases have been recorded of violence and arrests of journalists, of which 13 journalists are currently in prison.
The AIJA states that since the Islamic Emirate regained power, over 7,000 media workers, including women, have lost their jobs and migrated abroad.
“Before the victory of the Islamic Emirate, we had 600 media outlets in Afghanistan, of which 213 media outlets are currently closed; most of them were print media outlets,” said Hujatullah Mujadidi, head of Afghanistan Independent Journalists Association.
On arrests of journalists, the Islamic Emirate does not consider this as being related to their work.
“We have 13 or 12 journalists under arrest, one of whom is [Afghan-French journalists Morteza] Behboodi; another one [is in custody] but his media [employer] has not confirmed his employment; and eight other people who were arrested in the last two or three days,” Mujadidi added.
However, a number of journalists say that restrictions on media and lack of timely information from government institutions has made it difficult to work. They also said the recent arrests of a number of journalists by the forces of the Islamic Emirate have caused fear and despair among many journalists.
In the last twenty years, the media and freedom of expression were considered one of the important achievements of the republic, but after the collapse of the former government, freedom of expression and media activity in the country has declined.
Russia claims West ramping up interaction with armed groups in Afghanistan
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has claimed that the main threats to the region are coming from within Afghanistan and that international terrorist organizations are gaining influence in the country.
“The security of Russia’s CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] allies in Central Asia is a key priority for the work of Russia’s defense agencies. Today, the main challenges and threats to the region are emerging from within Afghanistan, which is seeing growth in the influence of international terrorist organizations after [the collapse of] the decades-old US protectorate,” Shoigu said at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security, TASS news agency reported.
The defense chief noted that Western countries are increasing their interactions with various ethnic-based, non-Pashtun armed formations.
“The intent of their actions is clear. On the one hand, a conflict hotspot is created in the border zones of our partners, while, on the other hand, military assistance is offered to neutralize the conflict [thus artificially created]. All the while, the interests of the civilian population and the stability of government authorities are not duly taken into account,” Shoigu added.
Tobias Ellwood repeats call for Britain to rethink Afghanistan strategy
British MP Tobias Ellwood has again urged the government to rethink its strategy on Afghanistan, two years on from the fall of Kabul to the Islamic Emirate.
The senior Conservative said the UK should not abandon the people of Afghanistan, as he reiterated his call for ministers to reconsider engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), PA news agency reported.
The chairman of the British parliament’s Commons Defence Select Committee was the keynote speaker at an event in Feltham in west London organized by the Afghanistan and Central Asian Association.
His appearance at the event, two years on from the IEA’s return to power in the summer of 2021, comes after his recent comments on the country sparked controversy and criticism from his fellow MPs.
Ellwood alluded to the row during his speech, stressing that he was speaking in a purely personal capacity, while also claiming that many do not want to “confront the toughest of questions” on Afghanistan.
The evacuation and plight of the country, he said, has been “conveniently forgotten” amid the war in Ukraine and growing tensions with China.
“As I found out after my own visit, no-one it seems right now is ready to confront the toughest of questions of whether our current strategy of shouting from afar… is actually working. Or do we dare to consider leveraging greater influence through engagement,” he said.
The former defense minister is facing a no-confidence motion as committee chairman after publishing a video claiming that Afghanistan has improved since the IEA regained power.
Ellwood, following a visit to the nation, called for Britain to reopen its embassy in Kabul, following on from the European Union re-establishing a physical presence in the territory last year.
He later removed his video from social media and expressed regret over its recording.
The MP referred repeatedly to his recent visit, as well as previous trips, to Afghanistan during his address.
“An economic, humanitarian or terrorism crisis is looming. Let’s make sure Afghanistan and its people are not forgotten. It’s time for a new strategy,” Ellwood said.
Blinken: Afghanistan withdrawal decision was difficult, but right one
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday defended the US decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan two years ago and vowed to continue to support the Afghan people, including doing more to defend the rights of women and girls.
“The decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was an incredibly difficult one, but also the right one,” Blinken said in a press conference.
“We ended America’s longest war. For the first time in 20 years, we don’t have another generation of young Americans going to fight and die in Afghanistan,” he said.
The top American diplomat said that the US continues to work with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) particularly over the rights of women and girls.
“We’ve been very clear with the Taliban (IEA) and dozens of countries around the world: any normal relationship between the Taliban (IEA) and other countries will be blocked unless and until the rights of women and girls – among other things – are actually supported,” Blinken said.
Blinken said that between the period of the withdrawal and today, nearly 34,000 Special Immigrant Visas have been issued to Afghan applicants and their family members.
He said that the US remains the primary donor to the Afghan people, sending $1.9 billion in aid since August 2021.
“We have some enduring commitments when it comes to Afghanistan – those haven’t changed,” Blinken said.
